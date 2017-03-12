Typhoon Frensham Frenzy - Preview

Matt Hill wins the Typhoon Frensham Frenzy © Clive Eplett Matt Hill wins the Typhoon Frensham Frenzy © Clive Eplett

by Clive Eplett today at 10:01 am

The annual Frensham Frenzy, sponsored again by Typhoon, takes place this year on 12 March 2017.

An ideal season opener, the Frenzy comprises two pursuit races, for boats under 16ft hull length and with Portsmouth Numbers between 940 and 1428. Starts for slowest boats will at 10:30 and 13:30, with break ashore for lunch.

Entries numbers are limited to 50 - to book you place email then complete your entry form on the day.

Courses will use up to 8 of the club's marks, providing a range of beats and downwind angles. Combined with Frensham's famously challenging conditions this guarantees great racing; it's truly never over until it's over.

Strong fleets of Cadets, RS Teras, Aeros and Larks are already expected, with other classes from RS100's to 2.4m keelboats adding to the mix.

Formal Notice of Race and SIs can be found on sailfrensham.org.uk