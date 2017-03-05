Please select your home edition
25th Miami Winter Series Regatta at Coconut Grove Sailing Club - Day 2

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 6:36 am 3-5 March 2017
Too much wind on day 2 of the Miami Winter Series Regatta © Double Shot Studios

Too much of a good thing

With a robust Northeast wind forecast for Day Two at the 2017 Melges Rocks Regatta, the third and final act of the 2016/17 Miami Winter Series (MWS), the Melges 20 fleet was mentally prepared for a long day of battle on Biscayne Bay. Early on, PRO Blake Middleton confirmed that conditions on the racecourse were hovering under class maximum wind limits, and informed everyone that racing would begin on-time at noon.

As teams began their pre-race preparations and sorted out their top range upwind settings, the breeze continued to increase ranging to 27-29 knots. Once to the top of Biscayne Bay, a few brave Melges 20s set their spinnakers for a ripping ride back to the starting line. Most managed to escape unscathed, and readied for a starting sequence, despite a few hairy moments.

Pumped and ready to race, the breeze increased further, well beyond Melges 20 Class wind speed rule limits prompting a AP over H to be displayed as teams ripped back to shore. Hoping in vein for a drop in wind pressure, the breeze remained steady with gusts in the upper twenties and at 2 o'clock, Middleton made the final call to abandon racing for the day.

With a few hours for sailors to prep, the Melges Rocks Party/Cinghiale Pig Roast begins at 6 p.m. hosted by the Coconut Grove Sailing Club (CGSC).

With no additional races completed on Day Two, results from Friday stand as is. The forecast remains fresh for Sunday and sailors are looking forward to a fun night of partying and a great final day of racing.

Results after Day 2: (top five, 3 races)

1.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale; 1-7-1 = 9pts
2.) John Kilroy, Jr., Samba Pa Ti; 7-5-3 = 15pts
3.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee; 8-1-7 = 16pts
4.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 3-13-2 = 18pts
5.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman; 2-8-8 = 18pt

2016/17 Miami Winter Series Results: (top five, 2 events, 3 races)

1.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 6pts
2.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 13pts
3.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 16pts
4.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 18pts
5.) Paul Reilly, Red Sky Sailing Team = 19pts

