Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Dinghy Show
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Trident Gunwhale Hung Laser Trolley
Trident Gunwhale Hung Laser Trolley

GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman - Day 4

by GC32 Championship today at 5:56 pm 28 February - 5 March 2017

Despite conditions looking marginal this morning in Muscat's Al Mouj, throwing up concerns about whether there would be any action at all today out on the water at the GC32 Championship, in the event four races were held in swift succession in good conditions and a fifth nearly completed too, before the wind finally faded.

This inaugural GC32 Championship, being run by the GC32 International Class Association in association with OC Sport, is once again turning into a battle of the Kiwi helmsmen. Overall leader Oman Air, on which Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson has been appointed skipper this season, won two of today's four races but this has increased her lead only by three points, to seven.

Gunning impressively hard for the local Omani team is Jes Gram-Hansen and Rasmus Køstner's SAP Extreme Sailing Team, helmed by another Kiwi former Match Racing World Champion, Adam Minoprio. The Danish team won today's opening race, which took place in 9-10 knots. When the wind dropped temporarily in the middle of the day, they showed particularly good pace downwind. As Minoprio explained: "As soon as we feel we can foil, we go for it - whereas everyone else stayed in displacement mode. We were sailing 30 degrees hotter, but going 8 knots faster..."

Generally Minoprio feels that the cards haven't fallen his way this week: On Wednesday, the Danish team was one of three to be disqualified during a black flag start. Then today they were leading the final race when the wind disappeared and it had to be abandoned having exceeded the permitted time limit for races of 35 minutes - as stated in the Sailing Instructions. "That was a crucial race as there were eight points there between us and Oman Air, and that would have made us equal," observed Minoprio. "Beating them tomorrow is do-able. If we get some good breeze we might see the boats split up some more."

Day 4 at the GC32 Class Championship in Oman - photo © Jesús Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman 2017
Day 4 at the GC32 Class Championship in Oman - photo © Jesús Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman 2017

If the starts in today's windward-leeward races perhaps weren't quite as high octane as the reaching starts of previous days, one crew was still trying to keep the adrenalin pumping. The newly-formed Tawera Racing of Kiwis Chris Steele & Graeme Sutherland, attempted port tack starts in two races today, managing to pull off this brave manoeuvre, normally reserved for more manageable dinghies, in the opening race, during which they came home third. Unfortunately they followed this up with two deep results, one the result of being called over early and being obliged to return and restart.

"In the other, we went the wrong way and made a couple of wrong decisions," admitted Steele. "If you are out in front you have all the options in the world and it's really nice. Once you're at the back which gate you go to and which side of the course can be dictated to you."

Regarding today's windward-leeward courses, Steele felt that they made the racing tighter for longer and created more lead changes.

Roman Hagara's Red Bull Sailing Team seemed to be going better today which the Austrian team's skipper partly attributed to moving Will Tiller, one of two Kiwis in his crew, on to traveller and Hans-Peter Steinacher forward in the boat. Red Bull Sailing Team was second highest scoring team today after Oman Air. They also won today's third race. "It was very close with four boats all the time," recounted Hagara, the double Olympic Tornado gold medallist. "We made a good start and we were together with the other three around the top mark, but it was down to good positioning in the end and we had a good run into the finish with the boats behind. It felt better generally today."

As to the Kiwi dominance at the GC32 Championship, Hagara observed: "We'll have to take them skiing in Austria – then we'll see!"

Day 4 at the GC32 Class Championship in Oman - photo © Jesús Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman 2017
Day 4 at the GC32 Class Championship in Oman - photo © Jesús Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman 2017

They have yet to win a race, but a team showing supreme consistency at this GC32 Championship is Ernesto Bertarelli's two time America's Cup winners, Alinghi. The Swiss crew came very close to winning a race today and continue to hold a solid third place overall. Bowman Yves Detrey felt they had missed some opportunities today: "We had two good races and in one we had a knot in the gennaker sheet and we missed a gybe and got passed by two or three boats."

As to what was making the difference today Detrey observed: "Being able to change gears: Foiling or non-foiling and if we are not foiling, whether it is high mode or low mode and looking out for the wind. You were playing the shifts and pressure a lot more."

Tomorrow is the final day of this inaugural GC32 Championship. At present the start is scheduled for 1300 local time (0900 UTC) while a final start can be given no later than 1530. The prizegiving for the GC32 Championship will take place at 1730.

www.gc32championship.com

Results after Day 4:

PosTeamR1R2R3R4R5R6R7r8r9R10R11R12R13R14Pts
1Oman Air2371131457612144
2SAP Extreme Sailing Team72152412112133751
3Alinghi3434324566745258
4Red Bull Sailing Team8827682248421668
5Team ENGIE415375681012561073
6Team TILT16425112375969373
7Land Rover BAR Academy558887310241094487
8Tawera Racing976699793331011597
9Argo6991046569115878103
10SVB Team Germany10101091011971110117109134
11Youth Vikings Denmark11111111111081189811811139

Related Articles

GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 3
Releasing the ENGIE A challenging third day for competitors and race management alike at the GC32 Championship saw France's Team ENGIE claim the only race to be completed successfully. Posted on 3 Mar Act 1 just around the corner
All set for the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ With the inaugural GC32 Championship now underway, there are just six days until the Extreme Sailing Series™ returns for 2017 with Act 1, Muscat – the first stop on an eight-Act global tour that will visit three continents over 10 months. Posted on 2 Mar GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 2
Black flag comes out Conditions became lighter, but this managed to heighten the intensity of the racing between the 11 teams on day two of the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman. Posted on 1 Mar GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 1
Kiwi helmsmen prevail on the opening day Two leading Kiwi skippers, both of whom have taken over the helms of well-established teams for this regatta, have claimed the lead positions after the first day of racing at the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman. Posted on 28 Feb New look Oman Air crew eye podium finish
In inaugural GC32 Championship A new-look Oman Air will aim to kick start their 2017 season in style as top-class sailing teams from across the globe converge on Muscat, Oman, for the first ever GC32 Championship this week. Posted on 27 Feb First ever GC32 Championship
11 boats set to race in Oman Racing starts tomorrow at the inaugural GC32 Championship. 11 international teams, from the Extreme Sailing Series™ and the GC32 Racing Tour, plus a few competing in this summer's Red Bull Youth America's Cup will line up off Al Mouj. Posted on 27 Feb A young team with big ambitions
Land Rover BAR Academy set for 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ Land Rover BAR Academy today becomes the final team to join the line-up for the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ season opener in Muscat, as it launches its second campaign in the world's leading global Stadium Racing circuit. Posted on 27 Feb Land Rover BAR Academy ready for 2017
Team set for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup The Land Rover BAR Academy is ready for a truly massive second year; competing once again in the Extreme Sailing Series, and then facing their biggest challenge yet in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda in June. Posted on 27 Feb Red Bull Sailing Team returns
In the Extreme Sailing Series™ 2017 After securing its third season podium, 2017 will see Red Bull Sailing Team return to compete in the adrenaline-fuelled Stadium Racing circuit, spearheaded by Austrian superstars Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher. Posted on 26 Feb Tawera Racing joins Extreme Sailing Series™
New Zealand team set to link up in Muscat The seventh challenger for Act 1 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ is announced today in the form of New Zealand-flagged Tawera Racing, which will compete as a full season entry. Posted on 25 Feb

Upcoming Events

Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy