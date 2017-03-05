Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd H-Therm Base Layer LS Crew
Henri Lloyd H-Therm Base Layer LS Crew
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show officially open

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 11:30 am 4-5 March 2017
RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 opening ceremony © Paul Wyeth / RYA

In front of a packed crowed of eager visitors, The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show was officially opened with a bang by 2017 show hosts, medallists Mark Covell and Helena Lucas.

British Sailing Team members Eilidh McIntyre, Sophie Wegulin, Ben Saxton and Tom Phipps plus RYA Junior Mascot Bob the Buoy, were also on hand to cut the ribbon and declare the only show in the world dedicated to dinghies officially open!

Just for this weekend, London's Alexandra Palace is transformed into a dinghy sailor's heaven full of hundreds of commercial exhibitors, class associations, sailing clubs and training centres and much more.

With expert free talks and coaching sessions the show provides the perfect start to the sailing season whether you're a beginner or an expert and you'll everything you need to buy, know or learn. Don't miss the foiling features scattered throughout the show plus plenty of free activities for the whole family.

Helena who won a Gold medal at the London 2012 Paralympic Games said: "It's an honour to be opening this year's show, I've been coming since I was young and for any dinghy sailor it's the just best place to be!

"From the minute you walk through the doors and you look up, you immediately realize you're in a really big show" added Sydney 2000 Olympic Silver Medalist Mark Covell. "There's so much right across the board from the new foiling craft and all the kit you could ever use, I think you need to come both days to make sure you see it all"

Make planning your visit to the show even easier by downloading the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show App, courtesy of YachtsandYachting.com. We recommend visitors download the mobile app before travelling to the show. Download the app for free with this link, by using the QR Code below, or by searching for 'Dinghy Show' in the App store, Google Play or Amazon app store.

Tickets can still be purchased on the door for £16, with the show running from 10:00-18:00 on Saturday 04 March and 10:00 – 17:00 on Sunday 05 March.

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website www.dinghyshow.org.uk and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Articles

Still time to get your tickets!
For the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend Whether you've been sailing for years or have just given it a try, whether you're a cruiser or you're a racer, the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is the only place to be this weekend (4-5 March, Alexandra Palace, London). Posted on 2 Mar Five reasons your family should visit
Come to the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is full of activities to entertain and inspire the whole family! Here's five reasons why you should head to Alexandra Palace, London this weekend with your 'tribe'... Posted on 28 Feb Activities and advice
From the RYA at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Alongside the hundreds of exhibitors, boats and gear, at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, the RYA will be sharing a wealth of knowledge and offering a whole range of activities and events for dinghy sailors of all ages. Posted on 24 Feb 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champions announced
To be presented at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Ten promising young sailors and windsurfers from across the United Kingdom have been revealed as winners of the 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards. Posted on 23 Feb 70th anniversary Flying Fifteen celebrations
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone who sails an International Flying Fifteen or keelboat, to join them at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Posted on 20 Feb Inspire your club members
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 If your sailing club is looking for tips on increasing membership, advice on legal matters or examples of how to market your activities, then don't miss the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 (4-5 March 2017). Posted on 19 Feb Tuning guru to speak on Osprey stand
Multiclass champion Ian Pinnell talk at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Drop by the Osprey Association stand (A4) at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on Saturday 04 March, 3.30pm, where multiclass champion and sailmaker Ian Pinnell, will be giving a talk on tuning. Posted on 16 Feb Foiling features at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
There's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling From brand new foiling catamarans to the International Moth Class and the America's Cup, there's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling. Posted on 15 Feb Why Spinlock love the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
Helena Lucas talks to Henry Marsh about the AeroPro Helena Lucas MBE talked to Henry Marsh, Senior Design and Development Engineer at Spinlock about why they love the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and about the new AeroPro, Spinlock's new streamlined buoyancy aid. Posted on 13 Feb Win a Topper Taster Day
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Pay a visit to the International Topper Class Association (GBR) stand (C48) at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and you could be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day', in the 'How do you measure up?' competition. Posted on 9 Feb

Upcoming Events

Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy