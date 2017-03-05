RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show officially open

RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 opening ceremony © Paul Wyeth / RYA

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 11:30 am

In front of a packed crowed of eager visitors, The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show was officially opened with a bang by 2017 show hosts, medallists Mark Covell and Helena Lucas.

British Sailing Team members Eilidh McIntyre, Sophie Wegulin, Ben Saxton and Tom Phipps plus RYA Junior Mascot Bob the Buoy, were also on hand to cut the ribbon and declare the only show in the world dedicated to dinghies officially open!

Just for this weekend, London's Alexandra Palace is transformed into a dinghy sailor's heaven full of hundreds of commercial exhibitors, class associations, sailing clubs and training centres and much more.

With expert free talks and coaching sessions the show provides the perfect start to the sailing season whether you're a beginner or an expert and you'll everything you need to buy, know or learn. Don't miss the foiling features scattered throughout the show plus plenty of free activities for the whole family.

Helena who won a Gold medal at the London 2012 Paralympic Games said: "It's an honour to be opening this year's show, I've been coming since I was young and for any dinghy sailor it's the just best place to be!

"From the minute you walk through the doors and you look up, you immediately realize you're in a really big show" added Sydney 2000 Olympic Silver Medalist Mark Covell. "There's so much right across the board from the new foiling craft and all the kit you could ever use, I think you need to come both days to make sure you see it all"

Make planning your visit to the show even easier by downloading the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show App, courtesy of YachtsandYachting.com. We recommend visitors download the mobile app before travelling to the show. Download the app for free with this link, by using the QR Code below, or by searching for 'Dinghy Show' in the App store, Google Play or Amazon app store.

Tickets can still be purchased on the door for £16, with the show running from 10:00-18:00 on Saturday 04 March and 10:00 – 17:00 on Sunday 05 March.

