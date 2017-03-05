Once-Only Beach Clubs Offer from Ocean Elements - Don't miss it!

Whether you are keen on being active or relaxing in the sun, a two-week stay is the perfect way to make the most of everything our centres have to offer.

Whether you are keen on being active or relaxing in the sun, a two-week stay is the perfect way to make the most of everything our centres have to offer.

ur two-week special offers allow you to enjoy a longer stay for an even better price!

For those looking to spend more time at our Beach Clubs in Greece, o ur two-week special offers allow you to enjoy a longer stay for an even better price!

You can relax or get active at our exclusive Beach Clubs in Greece, and try an exciting range of inclusive activities in stunning waterfront locations.

You can relax or get active at our exclusive Beach Clubs in Greece, and try an exciting range of inclusive activities in stunning waterfront locations.

Enter this code when you book online or when you book over the phone with one of our sales team.

Simply search for a holiday online and you will get 10% OFF advertised prices where you see this icon:

For the duration of the London Dinghy Show and for one week after, we are offering everybody (whether you visit us or not) 10% off select Beach Club prices! Don't miss this offer, it won't be repeated.

Related Articles

Save up to £836 off Beach Clubs & Yachting

Deal Ends in 2 days! Deal Ends in 2 days! Save 10% OFF all our Beach Clubs, save up to £300 OFF per yacht, combine these offers on a Stay Sail to save up to £836 (4-persons).

Save up to £836 at Ocean Elements!

Boat Show Discounts on Beach Clubs & Yachting! This fantastic offer will save you up to £134pp on our award winning Beach Clubs this summer but is only available during the London Boat Show. The offer ends Jan 20th, 6pm.

Save 10% Ends in 4 days!

Beach Clubs & Summer Alpine Holidays Only 4 days left to grab yourself an amazing 10% OFF (pp) all of our advertised prices for 2017 for Summer Alpine or Beach Club holidays. This amazing offers ends on the 15th November. and will not be extended or repeated at all.

Early Bookers: 10% off all Ocean Elements

Great Beach Clubs & Yacht Charter Offers If you're already looking forwards to next summer then we have just the thing to help you prepare for that dream holiday. We are offering 10% off all beach club holidays if you book before the 1st of November 2016.

Save 40% on all Yacht Charter & Flotilla Holidays

Offer ends this Friday! There are only a few days left to make the most of 40% off all Ocean Elements yacht charter and flotilla holidays! You can start dreaming of that perfect holiday sailing around the Southern Ionian on one of our great yachts.

Save up to 40% off all yacht holidays

Ocean Elements offers during the Southampton Boat Show This week the Southampton Boat Show will be entertaining yachting and dinghy enthusiasts of all ages! Come and see us at stand J059 in Ocean Hall to find out about what's new for 2017 and take advantage of our boat show discount, saving you up to 40%.

Last Minute Beach Holidays

Plus 10% off 2017 Beach Club holidays There are only a few weeks left of our 2016 summer season so why not make the most of it? Don't miss your last chance to experience the sun and fun at our Beach Clubs! We'd love you to be a part of what promise to be an unforgettable last few weeks.

Family Beach Club Holidays with Activities

From £499pp at Ocean Elements If you're after an invigorating break for families, couples and groups of friends, Ocean Elements' Beach Club holidays offer something for everyone!

No more 'I'm bored'

August beach club holidays from Ocean Elements Brilliant summer sailing and beach club holiday deals in Greece with Ocean Elements - the perfect antidote to the cries of "I'm bored"! There's a whole raft of water sports included and a free kids club! Let's go!