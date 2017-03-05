Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016

Once-Only Beach Clubs Offer from Ocean Elements - Don't miss it!

by Ocean Elements today at 12:08 pm 4-5 March 2017

Once-only Offer
Available for one week only!
For the duration of the London Dinghy Show and for one week after, we are offering everybody (whether you visit us or not) 10% off select Beach Club prices! Don't miss this offer, it won't be repeated.

Don't worry you don't need to come to the show to make use of the offer but if you do, we're at
Alexandra Palace this weekend (4th & 5th March)!


Simply search for a holiday online and you will get 10% OFF advertised prices where you see this icon:



Your Promo Code
'DINGHY2017'

Enter this code when you book online or when you book
over the phone with one of our sales team.

Offer ends 6pm Friday 10th March


Your Beach Club holiday includes beach hotel accommodation, direct flights, transfers, breakfast, catering, all your water sports, bike hire, activities, RYA tuition and our Active Kids Clubs.
Beach Club Holidays
You can relax or get active at our exclusive Beach Clubs in Greece, and try an exciting range of inclusive activities in stunning waterfront locations.

Discover windsurfing...dinghy sailing...mountain biking...beach fitness...stand up paddleboarding...Kids Clubs and so much more! Are you new to watersports?
For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810
Two Week Special Offer!
Save up to £350pp

For those looking to spend more time at our Beach Clubs in Greece, our two-week special offers allow you to enjoy a longer stay for an even better price!
For a limited time only save £250pp for Adults and £350pp for Children!
Whether you are keen on being active or relaxing in the sun, a two-week stay is the perfect way to make the most of everything our centres have to offer.

For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810

Alpine Elements, York Court, Alt Grove, London, SW194DZ ATOL Protected 6435 United Kingdom
Sent by info@alpineelements.co.uk

