Ancasta announces FAST40+ sponsorship and brokerage partnership

by Alison Willis today at 8:06 am

Ancasta International Boat Sales has confirmed its sponsorship of the FAST40+ Class and will also be the official Brokerage Partner of the FAST40+ Circuit.

"We are hugely excited to have the opportunity of working with this new class. As we have seen over such a short period, there is a serious demand for boats of this nature and having been involved with the class from its inception, we are really on the pace with what owners should be looking out for" said Sam Pearson of Ancasta Race Boats.

Having worked with many of the class's owners already, on both new and used boats, Ancasta knows what it takes to mount a successful campaign. This stems from having both an on- and off-the-water involvement with teams and ensures that Ancasta is on the pulse when it comes to optimisation routes. This level of expertise can ensure owners do not take the often long and costly route to find those performance gains and can be correctly advised from the very start.

Such is the experience in the Ancasta team, that it has recently launched a new 40ft project in association with Botin Partners, who are without doubt the leading light in race yacht designs at the moment. This partnership, which is now focussing on the 2018 season, is a true testament to what Ancasta Race Boats can offer new owners who are looking to join the class.

Dealing with 40-50ft race boats for more than 15 years, has afforded Ancasta Race Boats the key tools needed for negotiating, whether it be helping owners achieve a maximum return from their sale, or knocking down vendors to grab a bargain, they have been achieving unprecedented results in this area and will continue to do so.

"This year's season is looking like it will raise the profile of the class even further and with plenty of owners on the fringes, we are excited to see what the future will bring. It is apparent to us that owners need to know what options are out there, but they also need to consider exit strategies before jumping into the class. With 15+ years of experience selling 40-50ft racers, we can certainly help protect and advise on people's investments", said Pearson.

Watch out for special 'FAST40+ Brokerage deals' and to discuss options on joining this new fleet, contact Ancasta Race Boats: Sam Pearson, +44 (0)2380 016582

See here for more on the FAST40+ class, www.fast40class.com