See the Nationals-winning Albacore at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Albacore Nationals at Llandudno © Llandudno SC Albacore Nationals at Llandudno © Llandudno SC

by Mike Banner today at 7:26 am

The Nationals-winning Albacore of Judy and Paul Armstrong will be the centre of attraction on the Ovington Boats Stand C76 in the Great Hall this weekend at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show.

The composite boat features an Ovington hull with a freshly-varnished deck that is a sight to behold. Call in to the stand and see what you think.

The Albacore association will also be launching the event brochure for the 2017 Internationals to be held in August at the WPNSA, Weymouth and title sponsored by Peak Ryzex.