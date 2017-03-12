Shustoke Gauntlet Preview

Shustoke Gauntlet 2015 © Brenda Hoult Shustoke Gauntlet 2015 © Brenda Hoult

by Zara Turtle today at 1:16 pm

This year Shustoke Sailing Club will once again be hosting its annual Gauntlet event on Sunday 12th March 2017. The club is located on Severn Trent's Shustoke reservoir covering just over 100 acres, ideally situated in the West Midlands. Last year we hosted nearly 30 boats on the day with the top spot being taken by a visiting Scorpion from Staunton Harold.

The Gauntlet is open to all monohull dinghies between PY 1385 (Mirrors) and 990 (Merlin Rockets), unfortunately no trapeze boats are permitted. There will be two 80min pursuit races, first race to start at 11.30am with briefing at 11.00am.

Entry is £20 for crewed boats and £15 for single-handed. You can enter on the day or pre-register for the event here.