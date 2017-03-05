See the K2 Keel Dinghy at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

K2 dinghy in action © LW Media K2 dinghy in action © LW Media

by Paul Handley today at 6:12 pm

The K1 and K2 will be at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend on Stands G40 and F40. See the boats and meet Class Association representatives to find out more about these exciting keel dinghies.

The K2 on show has a carbon mast and full race-spec layout. In a breezy practice session on the Solent, one K2 recently recorded a top speed of 17 knots!

For further information call Jeff at Vandercraft on 07971 404617.