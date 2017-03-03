Double win for Lloyd Thornburgh's 'Fomo' in St Petersburg to Cuba Race

by Rachel Fallon-Langdon today at 8:41 pm

Lloyd Thornburg's "Fomo" crew are now in Havana, Cuba, celebrating an astonishing double win in the St Petersburg to Cuba Race, not only wining on handicap but also on line honours.

Quote from Lloyd " Epic Race, I am pleased with how the team gave absolutely everything, FOMO's first line honours and win! Now we are enjoying Havana, not missing out on anything"

Quote from navigator Simon Fisher " After what turned out to be a much more complicated race than we had anticipated we were very happy to snatch line honours in the final mile. Having setup upwind of the opposition in a dying breeze as we approached the Cuban coast we were able to pass the TP52 CONVICTION as we reached in under code 0 with a better angle to finish line overhauling them to take the win.

Crew on board for the race were: Lloyd Thornburg, Simon Fisher, Nick Rogers, Pete Cumming, Rob Greenhalgh, Mark Andrews, Ben Quatromoni, Henry Bomby and Jan Dekker.