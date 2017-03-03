Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover

Double win for Lloyd Thornburgh's 'Fomo' in St Petersburg to Cuba Race

by Rachel Fallon-Langdon today at 8:41 pm 3 March 2017
Lloyd Thornburg's FOMO crew arrive in Havana © Richard Langdon

Lloyd Thornburg's "Fomo" crew are now in Havana, Cuba, celebrating an astonishing double win in the St Petersburg to Cuba Race, not only wining on handicap but also on line honours.

Quote from Lloyd " Epic Race, I am pleased with how the team gave absolutely everything, FOMO's first line honours and win! Now we are enjoying Havana, not missing out on anything"

Quote from navigator Simon Fisher " After what turned out to be a much more complicated race than we had anticipated we were very happy to snatch line honours in the final mile. Having setup upwind of the opposition in a dying breeze as we approached the Cuban coast we were able to pass the TP52 CONVICTION as we reached in under code 0 with a better angle to finish line overhauling them to take the win.

Crew on board for the race were: Lloyd Thornburg, Simon Fisher, Nick Rogers, Pete Cumming, Rob Greenhalgh, Mark Andrews, Ben Quatromoni, Henry Bomby and Jan Dekker.

Lloyd Thornburg's FOMO crew arrive in Havana - photo © Richard Langdon
Lloyd Thornburg's FOMO crew arrive in Havana - photo © Richard Langdon

Related Articles

Upcoming Events

Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy