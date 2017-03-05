Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Valencia Leather Deck Shoe
Henri Lloyd Valencia Leather Deck Shoe
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman - Day 3

by GC32 Championship today at 4:42 pm 28 February - 5 March 2017

Releasing the ENGIE

A challenging third day for competitors and race management alike at the GC32 Championship saw France's Team ENGIE claim the only race to be completed successfully. After a disappointing seventh place, Oman Air still leads overall, but is now just three points clear of Jes Gram-Hansen and Rasmus Køstner's SAP Extreme Sailing Team in second.

The GC32 Championship is being run in Oman off Muscat's Al Mouj by the GC32 International Class Association in association with OC Sport. Today race 10 of the Championship got underway on time at 1300 local (UTC +4) in an 8-9 knot northerly, that at times reached double figures, enabling the 11 one design catamarans to get fully up on their foils.

Given the proliferation of general recalls and black flags during the previous race day, the first start was surprisingly not general recalled, although there were three boats over early; Team Tilt, Argo and Red Bull Sailing Team, who all had to drop back behind the last of the boats that had started legally, before they could sheet on again. Most found it hard to recover from this although Team Tilt, skippered by Sébastien Schneiter, came out best, managing a fifth.

Tawera Racing leads into the reaching mark on day 3 at the GC32 Championship - photo © Jesús Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman 2017
Tawera Racing leads into the reaching mark on day 3 at the GC32 Championship - photo © Jesús Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman 2017

After a slow beginning to this inaugural GC32 Championship, Chris Steele and Graeme Sutherland's newbie GC32 crew on Tawera Racing have been getting in their stride and managed the best start in today's race. However the Kiwi crew got rolled at the second leeward gate by the old hands on SAP Extreme Sailing Team. As the breeze turned patchy on the second upwind, Sébastien Rogues' Team ENGIE found more consistent breeze on the opposite side of the course and went on to take its second bullet of this Championship.

"Yesterday we went out training in these conditions because on the second day we saw that when it was lighter, it was difficult for us," admitted Rogues. "So we learned a few things with our coach and we practised our manoeuvres. It worked, because today was very good for us: We had good speed and Gurvan [Bontemps] was good on our strategy. We are very happy."

Team ENGIE was the winner on day 3 at the GC32 Championship - photo © Jesús Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman 2017
Team ENGIE was the winner on day 3 at the GC32 Championship - photo © Jesús Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman 2017

Several attempts were made to complete a second race. One got most of the way round the course despite the wind dropping to 5 knots, before the 35 minute maximum race time limit was exceeded and it was abandoned.

This race had been started under a black flag, warning of instant disqualification for any boat over early. Despite this Team ENGIE nailed the start perfectly and Rogues was pleased that, for a second time, they had been leading when the whistle was finally blown on this race. Today's result moved Team ENGIE up to fifth place overall.

Peter Greenhalgh, Oman Air's mainsail trimmer, who has been sailing regularly in the waters off Muscat for almost a decade, said that today's conditions were not unusual and hoped that tomorrow would provide more opportunity to hold racing. Of their race today, he added "our start wasn't so good and while you always have a chance to get back on the first run, the first run didn't go that well either for us, while it did for SAP Extreme Sailing Team. Then up the last beat and we let two boats go past."

SVB Team Germany and the other new youth team, Youth Vikings Denmark, have been occupying the bottom of the leaderboard so far this week as they learn the ropes on the powerful GC32 foiling catamaran. However today the Germans had a promising second race when they were lying third at the leeward gate, before the race was subsequently abandoned.

SVB Team Germany was looking promising on day 3 at the GC32 Championship - photo © Jesús Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman 2017
SVB Team Germany was looking promising on day 3 at the GC32 Championship - photo © Jesús Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman 2017

Tactician Max Kohlhoff, one of three Kohlhoff brothers sailing on the German GC32, said: "We were really looking forward to this light day, because we knew it would be a bit easier to finish closer to the front of the fleet. Also it is good practice for us. Unfortunately the wind completely died."

Conditions are looking similar tomorrow, the penultimate day of the GC32 Championship, with the wind peaking at around 1400 local time, so PRO John Craig has made the call to start racing an hour earlier - at 1200 local.

Results after Day 3:

PosTeamR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1 Oman Air237113145734
2 SAP Extreme Sailing Team7215241211237
3 Alinghi343432456640
4 Team TILT1642511237546
5 Team ENGIE4153756810150
6 Red Bull Sailing Team882768224855
7 Land Rover BAR Academy5588873102460
8 Tawera Racing976699793368
9 Argo69910465691175
10 SVB Team Germany1010109101197111097
11 Youth Vikings Denmark11111111111081189101

www.gc32championship.com

Related Articles

Act 1 just around the corner
All set for the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ With the inaugural GC32 Championship now underway, there are just six days until the Extreme Sailing Series™ returns for 2017 with Act 1, Muscat – the first stop on an eight-Act global tour that will visit three continents over 10 months. Posted on 2 Mar GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 2
Black flag comes out Conditions became lighter, but this managed to heighten the intensity of the racing between the 11 teams on day two of the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman. Posted on 1 Mar GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 1
Kiwi helmsmen prevail on the opening day Two leading Kiwi skippers, both of whom have taken over the helms of well-established teams for this regatta, have claimed the lead positions after the first day of racing at the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman. Posted on 28 Feb New look Oman Air crew eye podium finish
In inaugural GC32 Championship A new-look Oman Air will aim to kick start their 2017 season in style as top-class sailing teams from across the globe converge on Muscat, Oman, for the first ever GC32 Championship this week. Posted on 27 Feb First ever GC32 Championship
11 boats set to race in Oman Racing starts tomorrow at the inaugural GC32 Championship. 11 international teams, from the Extreme Sailing Series™ and the GC32 Racing Tour, plus a few competing in this summer's Red Bull Youth America's Cup will line up off Al Mouj. Posted on 27 Feb A young team with big ambitions
Land Rover BAR Academy set for 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ Land Rover BAR Academy today becomes the final team to join the line-up for the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ season opener in Muscat, as it launches its second campaign in the world's leading global Stadium Racing circuit. Posted on 27 Feb Land Rover BAR Academy ready for 2017
Team set for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup The Land Rover BAR Academy is ready for a truly massive second year; competing once again in the Extreme Sailing Series, and then facing their biggest challenge yet in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda in June. Posted on 27 Feb Red Bull Sailing Team returns
In the Extreme Sailing Series™ 2017 After securing its third season podium, 2017 will see Red Bull Sailing Team return to compete in the adrenaline-fuelled Stadium Racing circuit, spearheaded by Austrian superstars Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher. Posted on 26 Feb Tawera Racing joins Extreme Sailing Series™
New Zealand team set to link up in Muscat The seventh challenger for Act 1 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ is announced today in the form of New Zealand-flagged Tawera Racing, which will compete as a full season entry. Posted on 25 Feb ENGIE and Team Tilt wildcard entries
Throwing down the gauntlet in Extreme Sailing Series™ Two wildcard entries are set to join the fray at Act 1 of this year's Extreme Sailing Series™ in Muscat, alongside six full season squads, organiser and owner OC Sport announced. Posted on 25 Feb

Upcoming Events

Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy