Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
Easy to Use £20 off Voucher at TridentUK - Dinghy Show Weekend Only!
by TridentUK today at 5:04 pm
3 March 2017
Tweet
Dinghy Show Weekend!!
Get up to £20 of your order
OFFER ends Monday 11.55pm
just enter the relevant code as shown below at the checkout!
*Offer ends Monday 11.55pm & does not include shipping costs.
Orbit Front Zip Drysuit
Dry Launching Trousers
Ladies Eclipse Drysuit
Inc Half Price Fleece
& FREE UK Delivery*
£245.00
with discount code
£225.00
SHOP NOW
Inc FREE UK Delivery*
£129.00
with discount code
£119.00
SHOP NOW
Inc Half Price Fleece
& FREE UK Delivery*
£245.00
with discount code
£225.00
SHOP NOW
upto 13% savings
on Watches
upto 20% savings
on Holdalls
upto 25% savings on
Buoyancy Aids
10% off Ropes
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email
or call 0191 490 1736
Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Free Spare Wheel at TridentUK
With every Road Trailer Roadbase until Tuesday 28th
With every Road Trailer Roadbase until Tuesday 28th February and the last few days of 5% off trolleys. Made in the UK with free delivery*.
Posted on 26 Feb
In need of sail, boat, drysuit, outboard repairs?
TridentUK can fix it!
Send your sails or drysuits to us along with your details including your email address, and the jobs you would like done. There are lots of easy to use couriers such as Yodel, Hermes. We also carry out boat and outboard repairs.
Posted on 18 Feb
Boat Care & Maintenance with TridentUK
Everything needed for getting your boat sorted
Everything needed for getting your boat cleaned, repaired and painted.
Posted on 10 Feb
New Products Just Arrived at Trident-UK
Sale extended until Monday lunchtime
New products include the Icom IC-M91D Buoyant Handheld VHF/DSC w/GPS, and the Mens Hydrophobe Top from Gill. Plus we have a great range of new books, including Rules in Practice 2017-2020.
Posted on 3 Feb
Time Running Out in the TridentUK Winter SALE
Some Great New Offers
There are some great new offers and free gloves on orders over £100. Also, for one week only, save 23% on the Trident Dry Launching Trousers!
Posted on 29 Jan
Up to 30% off Gloves, Socks, Boots, Hats
Great deals from TridentUK on Gill, Harken, Crewsaver
Great deals from TridentUK on Gill, Harken, Crewsaver and Trident's own products.
Posted on 22 Jan
10% off Trident Drysuits
And ots more clothing savings
Lots more clothing savings including £100 off the Crewsaver Cirrus Drysuit including a free fleece, 30% off the Gul Ballistic Ladies Spray Top and 40% off the Gill Hurakan 3/2 Wetsuit and Gill UV Aero Vest.
Posted on 14 Jan
10% off Boat Covers in the TridentUK Winter SALE
Also 3 for 2 on all Star Brite products!
10% off TridentUK boat covers including breathable and PVC over boom, flat, trailing and under covers. Also 3 for 2 on all Star Brite products and up to 20% off bags and holdalls!
Posted on 8 Jan
The TridentUK Winter SALE has landed!
With up to 50% OFF
Up to 50% off with up to 25% off Drysuits, 5% off trollies, 15% off sails, 32% off the Gill Skiff Racer Buoyancy Aid and 25% off Crewsaver Spark Spray Tops
Posted on 3 Jan
It's not too late for Christmas Delivery!
There's still time to order from TridentUK
There's still time to order from TridentUK with Next Day Orders until 1pm on Thursday 22nd December.
Posted on 20 Dec 2016
Upcoming Events
St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar
40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar
Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar
Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar
Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar
Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy