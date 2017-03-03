RS Aero UK Winter Series: Update after 8 events

Fast reaches at Northampton's Steve Nicholson Trophy © Tim Olin / Fast reaches at Northampton's Steve Nicholson Trophy © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

by RS Aero UK Class today at 2:31 pm

The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium. Sailors need their best three results to count out of the ten seasonal events and it is all to play for. One event (at least) of the three counters must be either the Oxford Winter Champs or the Island Barn Spring Champs where, importantly, tie breaks could be won.

So far seventy two RS Aeros have entered the series including International visitors from France, Italy and Portugal keen to sample the British enthusiasm for mass winter events!

This winter has largely proved to be mild with gentle winds and just a couple of fresh breezes recently at Blithfield and Roadford. Rig selection has been very mixed with the series' PY scoring allowing versatility of choice for each event providing maximum enjoyment, participation (both starting and finishing races) and ultimately safety.

The Starcross sailors and father and son duo of Greg and Paul Bartlett are poised for a late charge on the title. Each have a 1, 2 apiece and a win at the grande finale Spring Champs could clinch the series for either of them on tie break.

The leading club team by a good margin is Burghfield SC packing out the top 5 with their top three in 3,4,5. Their RS Aero fleet continues to go from strength to strength. Yorkshire Dales are 2nd club so far, with good series mounted by Nick and Jackie Craven.

16 year old Liam Willis shone at Oxford winning the 47 entry RS Aero UK Winter Championship once the RS Aero results had been split out from each race. Peter Barton was lead RS Aero from the Oxford Blue result, taking that bullet towards his winter series with light breeze supremo, Peter Chaplin, 2nd.

At the recent breezy events Matt Thursfield of Midlands club Chelmarsh won the Midlands round at Blithfield in a close tussle from Richard Watsham and Ben Rolfe. Braving Storm Ewan in the far southwest ten RS Aeros Rocketed Round Roadford. Peter Barton overtook Greg Bartlett and Ben Rolfe after a lap to go on to take the Aero win as Ewan started to roar its way up Dartmoor.

Next up is the infamous challenge of the Exmoor Beastie at Wimbleball SC on the 19th followed by the series finale, the UK Spring Championships at Island Barn SC on the 25th March.

Results after 8 Events: