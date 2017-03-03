RS Aero UK Winter Series: Update after 8 events
3 March 2017
Fast reaches at Northampton's Steve Nicholson Trophy © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium. Sailors need their best three results to count out of the ten seasonal events and it is all to play for. One event (at least) of the three counters must be either the Oxford Winter Champs or the Island Barn Spring Champs where, importantly, tie breaks could be won.
So far seventy two RS Aeros have entered the series including International visitors from France, Italy and Portugal keen to sample the British enthusiasm for mass winter events!
This winter has largely proved to be mild with gentle winds and just a couple of fresh breezes recently at Blithfield and Roadford. Rig selection has been very mixed with the series' PY scoring allowing versatility of choice for each event providing maximum enjoyment, participation (both starting and finishing races) and ultimately safety.
The Starcross sailors and father and son duo of Greg and Paul Bartlett are poised for a late charge on the title. Each have a 1, 2 apiece and a win at the grande finale Spring Champs could clinch the series for either of them on tie break.
The leading club team by a good margin is Burghfield SC packing out the top 5 with their top three in 3,4,5. Their RS Aero fleet continues to go from strength to strength. Yorkshire Dales are 2nd club so far, with good series mounted by Nick and Jackie Craven.
16 year old Liam Willis shone at Oxford winning the 47 entry RS Aero UK Winter Championship once the RS Aero results had been split out from each race. Peter Barton was lead RS Aero from the Oxford Blue result, taking that bullet towards his winter series with light breeze supremo, Peter Chaplin, 2nd.
At the recent breezy events Matt Thursfield of Midlands club Chelmarsh won the Midlands round at Blithfield in a close tussle from Richard Watsham and Ben Rolfe. Braving Storm Ewan in the far southwest ten RS Aeros Rocketed Round Roadford. Peter Barton overtook Greg Bartlett and Ben Rolfe after a lap to go on to take the Aero win as Ewan started to roar its way up Dartmoor.
Next up is the infamous challenge of the Exmoor Beastie at Wimbleball SC on the 19th followed by the series finale, the UK Spring Championships at Island Barn SC on the 25th March.
For race reports on RS Aero events and full details of the RS Aero 2017 regional calendars visit www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp. You can also keep in touch with Everything Aero via the RS Aero Class Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass.
Results after 8 Events:
|Pos
|Sail
|Name
|Club
|Brass Monkey Yorkshire Dales
|Grafham Grand Prix
|Bloody Mary Queen Mary
|Stevie Nic N'amptn
|Starcross Steamer
|Blithfield Barrel
|Oxford Blue Winter Champs
|Roadford Rocket
|Pts
|1
|2093
|Peter BARTON
|Lymington Town SC
|100
|100
|5
|2
|100
|100
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1888
|Chris LARR
|Northampton SC
|100
|3
|4
|1
|100
|100
|3
|100
|7
|3
|2152
|Ben ROLFE
|Burghfield SC
|100
|100
|2
|6
|100
|2
|7
|3
|11
|4
|2162
|Peter CHAPLIN
|Burghfield SC
|100
|100
|1
|9
|100
|100
|2
|100
|12
|5
|2157
|Nigel ROLFE
|Burghfield SC
|100
|100
|7
|7
|100
|100
|6
|8
|20
|6
|1258
|Nick CRAVEN
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|4
|8
|100
|100
|100
|100
|21
|100
|33
|7
|1566
|Tim HIRE
|Royal Lymington YC
|100
|1
|13
|100
|100
|100
|25
|100
|39
|8
|1745
|John HOBSON
|Notts County SC
|6
|5
|100
|8
|100
|100
|30
|100
|41
|9
|1744
|Matt Thursfield
|Chelmarsh SC
|100
|100
|100
|5
|100
|1
|39
|100
|45
|10
|2074
|Matt EVANS
|Great Moor SC
|100
|4
|12
|100
|100
|100
|33
|100
|49
|11
|1264
|Jackie CRAVEN
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|7
|10
|100
|100
|100
|100
|34
|100
|51
|12
|1509
|Peter CRAGGS
|York RI SC
|5
|6
|100
|100
|100
|100
|48
|100
|59
|13
|1637
|Greg Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|1
|100
|100
|2
|103
|14
|1930
|Paul BARTLETT
|Starcross YC
|1
|100
|100
|100
|2
|100
|100
|100
|103
|15
|88
|Daniel WIGMORE
|Grafham Water SC
|100
|2
|8
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|110
|16
|1312
|Andrew Frost
|Sutton Bingham SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|5
|100
|100
|6
|111
|17
|1676
|Anthony York
|Northampton SC
|100
|100
|100
|4
|100
|100
|12
|100
|116
|18
|2110
|Emma PEARSON
|Weston SC
|100
|7
|14
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|121
|19
|2114
|Fernando GAMBOA
|Lee on Solent SC
POR
|100
|100
|9
|100
|100
|100
|15
|100
|124
|20
|2146
|James CLAPHAM
|Chew Valley LSC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|14
|11
|125
|21
|1505
|Tim Fells
|Salcombe YC
|100
|100
|100
|3
|100
|100
|22
|100
|125
|22
|1817
|Chris Jones
|Sutton Bingham SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|4
|100
|29
|100
|133
|23
|1457
|David MAHONY
|Lymington Town SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|27
|7
|134
|24
|2055
|Christopher Wooley
|Combs SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|6
|32
|100
|138
|25
|1582
|Mark Rolfe
|Upton Warren SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|5
|43
|100
|148
|26
|1581
|Steve STEWART
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|3
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|48
|100
|151
|27
|1301
|Emily DAVIS
|Great Moor SC
|100
|100
|15
|100
|100
|100
|37
|100
|152
|28
|2134
|Alice LUCY
|Rutland SC
|100
|100
|17
|100
|100
|100
|41
|100
|158
|29
|1792
|Andy Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|100
|100
|100
|11
|100
|100
|48
|100
|159
|30
|1216
|MattLulham‑Robinson
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|2
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|202
|31
|1298
|Richard Watsham
|Starcross & RNSA
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|3
|100
|100
|203
|32
|1397
|Mark Pollard
|Starcross YC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|3
|100
|100
|100
|203
|33
|2148
|Gareth GRIFFITHS
|Island Barn Res SC
|100
|100
|3
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|203
|34
|1551
|Liam WILLIS
|Lymington Town SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|4
|100
|204
|35
|2001
|Dan BrIdger
|Exe SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|4
|204
|36
|1230
|Dan Johnson
|North Staffs SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|4
|100
|100
|204
|37
|2161
|Paul ROBSON
|Reading SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|5
|100
|205
|38
|2134
|Darren Roach
|Royal Navy SA
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|5
|205
|39
|1089
|Kent MARTIN
|Ogston SC
|100
|100
|6
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|206
|40
|1230
|Martin Anderson
|Blithfield SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|7
|100
|100
|207
|41
|1685
|Lucy GREENWOOD
|Oxford SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|8
|100
|208
|42
|1209
|David ELLIS
|Lymington Town SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|9
|100
|209
|43
|2133
|Kevin Reed
|Roadford LSC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|9
|209
|44
|1071
|Alan MARKHAM
|Grafham Water SC
|100
|9
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|209
|45
|1652
|Nick REDDING
|Goring
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|10
|100
|210
|46
|2001
|Savelli Francesco
|C.V.S. Fano
ITALY
|100
|100
|100
|10
|100
|100
|100
|100
|210
|47
|2070
|Ben WEBB
|Rickmansworth SC
|100
|100
|10
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|210
|48
|999
|Andy Rice
|Stokes Bay SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|11
|100
|211
|49
|2135
|Alexandre Emanuel
|YCGC FRANCE
|100
|100
|11
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|211
|50
|2109
|Paul MCPARLAND
|Milton Keynes SC
|100
|11
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|211
|51
|1211
|Nick Eales
|Lymington Town SC
|100
|100
|100
|12
|100
|100
|100
|100
|212
|52
|2147
|John WARBURTON
|Chew Valley LSC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|13
|100
|213
|53
|2184
|Martin Hewitt
|Nottingham SC
|100
|100
|100
|13
|100
|100
|100
|100
|213
|54
|1156
|James DICKINSON
|Datchet SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|16
|100
|216
|55
|1219
|Arnaud BOUCHEZ
|CNdeWimereuxFRANCE
|100
|100
|16
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|216
|56
|1302
|Karl THORNE
|Lymington Town SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|17
|100
|217
|57
|2126
|Graham ILES
|Burghfield SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|18
|100
|218
|58
|2133
|Caroline Andrevon
|CNVA FRANCE
|100
|100
|18
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|218
|59
|2135
|Oliver Burdall
|Rollesby SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|19
|100
|219
|60
|2001
|Hannah SNELLGROVE
|Lymington Town SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|20
|100
|220
|61
|1891
|Paul HILLS
|Rickmansworth SC
|100
|100
|20
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|220
|62
|2141
|Steve SHARP
|Reading SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|23
|100
|223
|63
|1694
|Nick NEVE
|Rutland SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|24
|100
|224
|64
|1568
|Caitlin ATKIN
|Whitstable SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|26
|100
|226
|65
|1181
|Roger BELTON
|Felpham SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|28
|100
|228
|66
|1108
|Charlie PEARCE
|Dabchicks SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|31
|100
|231
|67
|1153
|David OUGHTON
|Oxford SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|35
|100
|235
|68
|1921
|Charles CLAPHAM
|Royal Torbay YC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|36
|100
|236
|69
|1370
|Nev HERBERT
|Royal Lymington YC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|38
|100
|238
|70
|1001
|Mark LEWIS
|Oxford SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|40
|100
|240
|71
|1175
|Natasha SION
|Warsash SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|42
|100
|242
|72
|1502
|Jon HARVEY
|Keyhaven YC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|48
|100
|248