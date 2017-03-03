Please select your home edition
RS Aero UK Winter Series: Update after 8 events

by RS Aero UK Class today at 2:31 pm 3 March 2017
Fast reaches at Northampton's Steve Nicholson Trophy © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium. Sailors need their best three results to count out of the ten seasonal events and it is all to play for. One event (at least) of the three counters must be either the Oxford Winter Champs or the Island Barn Spring Champs where, importantly, tie breaks could be won.

So far seventy two RS Aeros have entered the series including International visitors from France, Italy and Portugal keen to sample the British enthusiasm for mass winter events!

This winter has largely proved to be mild with gentle winds and just a couple of fresh breezes recently at Blithfield and Roadford. Rig selection has been very mixed with the series' PY scoring allowing versatility of choice for each event providing maximum enjoyment, participation (both starting and finishing races) and ultimately safety.

The Starcross sailors and father and son duo of Greg and Paul Bartlett are poised for a late charge on the title. Each have a 1, 2 apiece and a win at the grande finale Spring Champs could clinch the series for either of them on tie break.

The leading club team by a good margin is Burghfield SC packing out the top 5 with their top three in 3,4,5. Their RS Aero fleet continues to go from strength to strength. Yorkshire Dales are 2nd club so far, with good series mounted by Nick and Jackie Craven.

47 RS Aeros at the Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
47 RS Aeros at the Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

16 year old Liam Willis shone at Oxford winning the 47 entry RS Aero UK Winter Championship once the RS Aero results had been split out from each race. Peter Barton was lead RS Aero from the Oxford Blue result, taking that bullet towards his winter series with light breeze supremo, Peter Chaplin, 2nd.

At the recent breezy events Matt Thursfield of Midlands club Chelmarsh won the Midlands round at Blithfield in a close tussle from Richard Watsham and Ben Rolfe. Braving Storm Ewan in the far southwest ten RS Aeros Rocketed Round Roadford. Peter Barton overtook Greg Bartlett and Ben Rolfe after a lap to go on to take the Aero win as Ewan started to roar its way up Dartmoor.

RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket - photo © Alan Williams
RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket - photo © Alan Williams

Next up is the infamous challenge of the Exmoor Beastie at Wimbleball SC on the 19th followed by the series finale, the UK Spring Championships at Island Barn SC on the 25th March.

For race reports on RS Aero events and full details of the RS Aero 2017 regional calendars visit www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp. You can also keep in touch with Everything Aero via the RS Aero Class Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass.

Results after 8 Events:

PosSailNameClubBrass Monkey Yorkshire DalesGrafham Grand PrixBloody Mary Queen MaryStevie Nic N'amptnStarcross SteamerBlithfield BarrelOxford Blue Winter ChampsRoadford RocketPts
12093Peter BARTONLymington Town SC10010052100100114
21888Chris LARRNorthampton SC10034110010031007
32152Ben ROLFEBurghfield SC1001002610027311
42162Peter CHAPLINBurghfield SC10010019100100210012
52157Nigel ROLFEBurghfield SC100100771001006820
61258Nick CRAVENYorkshire Dales SC481001001001002110033
71566Tim HIRERoyal Lymington YC1001131001001002510039
81745John HOBSONNotts County SC6510081001003010041
91744Matt ThursfieldChelmarsh SC100100100510013910045
102074Matt EVANSGreat Moor SC1004121001001003310049
111264Jackie CRAVENYorkshire Dales SC7101001001001003410051
121509Peter CRAGGSYork RI SC561001001001004810059
131637Greg BartlettStarcross YC10010010010011001002103
141930Paul BARTLETTStarcross YC11001001002100100100103
1588Daniel WIGMOREGrafham Water SC10028100100100100100110
161312Andrew FrostSutton Bingham SC10010010010051001006111
171676Anthony YorkNorthampton SC100100100410010012100116
182110Emma PEARSONWeston SC100714100100100100100121
192114Fernando GAMBOALee on Solent SC POR100100910010010015100124
202146James CLAPHAMChew Valley LSC1001001001001001001411125
211505Tim FellsSalcombe YC100100100310010022100125
221817Chris JonesSutton Bingham SC100100100100410029100133
231457David MAHONYLymington Town SC100100100100100100277134
242055Christopher WooleyCombs SC100100100100100632100138
251582Mark RolfeUpton Warren SC100100100100100543100148
261581Steve STEWARTYorkshire Dales SC310010010010010048100151
271301Emily DAVISGreat Moor SC1001001510010010037100152
282134Alice LUCYRutland SC1001001710010010041100158
291792Andy HillHayling Island SC1001001001110010048100159
301216MattLulham‑RobinsonYorkshire Dales SC2100100100100100100100202
311298Richard WatshamStarcross & RNSA1001001001001003100100203
321397Mark PollardStarcross YC1001001001003100100100203
332148Gareth GRIFFITHSIsland Barn Res SC1001003100100100100100203
341551Liam WILLISLymington Town SC1001001001001001004100204
352001Dan BrIdgerExe SC1001001001001001001004204
361230Dan JohnsonNorth Staffs SC1001001001001004100100204
372161Paul ROBSONReading SC1001001001001001005100205
382134Darren RoachRoyal Navy SA1001001001001001001005205
391089Kent MARTINOgston SC1001006100100100100100206
401230Martin AndersonBlithfield SC1001001001001007100100207
411685Lucy GREENWOODOxford SC1001001001001001008100208
421209David ELLISLymington Town SC1001001001001001009100209
432133Kevin ReedRoadford LSC1001001001001001001009209
441071Alan MARKHAMGrafham Water SC1009100100100100100100209
451652Nick REDDINGGoring10010010010010010010100210
462001Savelli FrancescoC.V.S. Fano ITALY10010010010100100100100210
472070Ben WEBBRickmansworth SC10010010100100100100100210
48999Andy RiceStokes Bay SC10010010010010010011100211
492135Alexandre EmanuelYCGC FRANCE10010011100100100100100211
502109Paul MCPARLANDMilton Keynes SC10011100100100100100100211
511211Nick EalesLymington Town SC10010010012100100100100212
522147John WARBURTONChew Valley LSC10010010010010010013100213
532184Martin HewittNottingham SC10010010013100100100100213
541156James DICKINSONDatchet SC10010010010010010016100216
551219Arnaud BOUCHEZCNdeWimereuxFRANCE10010016100100100100100216
561302Karl THORNELymington Town SC10010010010010010017100217
572126Graham ILESBurghfield SC10010010010010010018100218
582133Caroline AndrevonCNVA FRANCE10010018100100100100100218
592135Oliver BurdallRollesby SC10010010010010010019100219
602001Hannah SNELLGROVELymington Town SC10010010010010010020100220
611891Paul HILLSRickmansworth SC10010020100100100100100220
622141Steve SHARPReading SC10010010010010010023100223
631694Nick NEVERutland SC10010010010010010024100224
641568Caitlin ATKINWhitstable SC10010010010010010026100226
651181Roger BELTONFelpham SC10010010010010010028100228
661108Charlie PEARCEDabchicks SC10010010010010010031100231
671153David OUGHTONOxford SC10010010010010010035100235
681921Charles CLAPHAMRoyal Torbay YC10010010010010010036100236
691370Nev HERBERTRoyal Lymington YC10010010010010010038100238
701001Mark LEWISOxford SC10010010010010010040100240
711175Natasha SIONWarsash SC10010010010010010042100242
721502Jon HARVEYKeyhaven YC10010010010010010048100248

