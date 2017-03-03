Byte class set for the 2017 season

by John Saunders today at 3:00 pm

After a couple of years of spectacular growth and increased turnout, the Byte Class is looking for continued success in 2017 leading up to the World Championships in Weymouth in 2018.

Hartley Boats produce boats and support the class with great enthusiasm having built some 60 dinghies over the last three years and such is the success of the class that second hand boats are snapped up as soon as they appear on the market.

Before the involvement of Hartley, new boat supply was patchy to say the least but a reliable stream of new boats at competitive prices is now available from their Derby workshops.

This growth is understandable of course because once boat supply had been resolved there is no other international class that caters for sailors of all sexes within a lightish weight range enabling fair competition between men, women and youths. The rig is very tolerant and de-powers like no other but for extreme lightweights there is the smaller C1 rig which has proved to be very popular and effective.

There is also no perceived age restriction within the class, it is not a youth dominated boat but light weight is an important factor with the with current Inland, traveller and multiple Inland/National Champion Rick Whitehouse being considerably beyond the "youth" stage! Over the last few years Rick and Louis Saunders, who is the current National Champion, with a similar previous record to Rick, have dominated the class but at their heels is a snapping pack of younger sailors of both genders whose dedication and enthusiasm keeps the leaders on their toes!

2017 is expected to be a bumper season kicking off at Bowmoor on March 25th but the season highlight will be the Nationals at WPNSA on July 21st. where if there are 50 entries Hartley Boats will contribute 50% of the entry fees making the event even more attractive! This will also be a great practice for next year's World Championships taking place at the same venue.

Above all this is a friendly class encompassing competitive sailors of both sexes and all ages in these fast dynamic little boats.

Join in the fun at facebook Byte UK Class Association.