Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta - May 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Sovereign 2.4mR Combi Trailer
Sovereign 2.4mR Combi Trailer

Byte class set for the 2017 season

by John Saunders today at 3:00 pm 3 March 2017
Byte class set for the 2017 season © John Saunders

After a couple of years of spectacular growth and increased turnout, the Byte Class is looking for continued success in 2017 leading up to the World Championships in Weymouth in 2018.

Hartley Boats produce boats and support the class with great enthusiasm having built some 60 dinghies over the last three years and such is the success of the class that second hand boats are snapped up as soon as they appear on the market.

Before the involvement of Hartley, new boat supply was patchy to say the least but a reliable stream of new boats at competitive prices is now available from their Derby workshops.

This growth is understandable of course because once boat supply had been resolved there is no other international class that caters for sailors of all sexes within a lightish weight range enabling fair competition between men, women and youths. The rig is very tolerant and de-powers like no other but for extreme lightweights there is the smaller C1 rig which has proved to be very popular and effective.

There is also no perceived age restriction within the class, it is not a youth dominated boat but light weight is an important factor with the with current Inland, traveller and multiple Inland/National Champion Rick Whitehouse being considerably beyond the "youth" stage! Over the last few years Rick and Louis Saunders, who is the current National Champion, with a similar previous record to Rick, have dominated the class but at their heels is a snapping pack of younger sailors of both genders whose dedication and enthusiasm keeps the leaders on their toes!

2017 is expected to be a bumper season kicking off at Bowmoor on March 25th but the season highlight will be the Nationals at WPNSA on July 21st. where if there are 50 entries Hartley Boats will contribute 50% of the entry fees making the event even more attractive! This will also be a great practice for next year's World Championships taking place at the same venue.

Above all this is a friendly class encompassing competitive sailors of both sexes and all ages in these fast dynamic little boats.

Join in the fun at facebook Byte UK Class Association.

Related Articles

Bytes at Frampton on Severn
Final open meeting of the season for the class The last Byte open meeting of the season was shared with Enterprises and Mirrors at Frampton on Severn. The day was dry, mostly sunny and winds varied from minus three to about 10 miles per hour. Posted on 27 Oct 2016 Bytes at Combs
Big appetites for comparatively diminutive sailors It has been previous reflected upon that bearing in mind the comparatively diminutive stature of the average Byte sailor they are possessed of a considerable appetite! Posted on 15 Sep 2016 Bytes at Combs preview
Fierce competition is guaranteed! After a very successful season with increased entries and new boats registered the Byte Circus revisits Combs Sailing Club for its annual open event. Combs is home to both the National and Inland Champions, meaning that fierce competition is guaranteed! Posted on 3 Sep 2016 Yacht Clubs of Weymouth Dinghy Regatta
123 dinghies filling Portland Harbour Last weekend saw 123 dinghies filling Portland Harbour and some of the Bay – as the 2016 edition of the Yacht Clubs of Weymouth Dinghy Regatta created a great spectacle and proved the now regular cue for breeze and a decent dose of sun. Posted on 15 Jul 2016 Byte National Championships at Weymouth
21 helms don't let strong winds stop them It may have been too windy for some classes to race at the Weymouth Regatta last weekend but this did not stop 21 Bytes sailing in their 2016 National Championship! Posted on 13 Jul 2016 Bytes at Carsington
The class that 'does what it says on the tin' Byte, the class that 'does what it says on the tin', what does that tin promise? That racing will be equal between age and gender, the only requirement being that helms are on the lighter side. Posted on 24 Jun 2016 Bytes at Carsington preview
Event shared with the Supernova fleet The Bytes come North to Carsington Sailing Club this Sunday June 19th for an event shared with the Supernova fleet. This will be the last shake down before the sell-out Byte Nationals at Castle Cove on July 9th. Posted on 15 Jun 2016 Byte Inlands at Haversham
Big turnout for this resurgent class The title 'resurgent class' could aptly have been applied to the Bytes this weekend where 20 sailors, a vast increase in numbers over last year, met at Haversham for their Inland Championships. Posted on 1 Jun 2016 Byte Inlands at Haversham preview
Higher entry than for many years This coming weekend the Byte class descend on Haversham Sailing Club for their Inland Championship. Entries are already higher than they have been for many years and some good racing is expected at this friendly club. Posted on 26 May 2016 Bytes at Bristol Corinthian
Racing with the backdrop of the Cheddar hills It was another interesting day for the Bytes when they joined fleets of Solo, OK and Laser at Bristol Corinthian on Saturday. Bristol Corinthian is a big bowl of a reservoir, with the Cheddar hills looming in the background Posted on 20 Apr 2016

Upcoming Events

Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy