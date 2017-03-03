Layer up for the new season with Gill's comprehensive dinghy range

Please select your home edition
Gill have a comprehensive range of dinghy kit, with an array of specifically designed technologies built and tested to give you ultimate protection, no matter what the elements throw at you.


For a limited time there is free next day delivery on everything in our Dinghy range.

THERMOSKIN


Our warmest kit, for extreme conditions, cold and freezing water. Flexible, durable, with UV and impact protection.


  • Glued and blindstitched construction
  • X4 Flex fabric for freedom of movement
  • Abrasion resistant seat and knees
  • Silicon leg seals prevent water build up in the suit

Men's Thermoskin Suit

£179.00

Women's Thermoskin Suit

£179.00

Men's Thermoskin Top

£85.00

SPEEDSKIN

High performance, versatile kit for windy, action packed conditions. A collection of lightweight neoprene garments with UV protection, flexibility and strategically layered sections for added warmth and impact protection.


  • Superflex Neck Opening = no zip!
  • Zoned Neoprene Technology
  • Flatlock construction
  • Unisex

Speedskin Skiff Suit

£99.00

Junior Speedskin Skiff Suit

£59.00

Thermal Dinghy Top

£109.00

PERFORMANCE ESSENTIALS


  • Add our hiking pads for flex-fit comfort and protection - compatible with Speedskin and Thermoskin
  • Our hi-tech compressor vest has minimum bulk and maximum comfort for full freedom of movement
  • Don't forget your neoprene socks!

Performance Hiking Pads

£45.00

Compressor Vest

£85.00

Neoprene Socks

£19.00

VIEW THE DINGHY RANGE

See us at the Dinghy Show!


Gill will be at the Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace in London on the 4th/5th March.


We'll be on stand A12 to offer help and expert advice on the range - hope to see you there!


Gill is the trading name of Douglas Gill International Ltd. Registered in England No 1967176.
Registered office: Manor House Road, Long Eaton, Nottingham, NG10 1LR, UK.

