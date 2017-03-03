Layer up for the new season with Gill's comprehensive dinghy range

We'll be on stand A12 to offer help and expert advice on the range - hope to see you there!

Gill will be at the Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace in London on the 4th/5th March.

High performance, versatile kit for windy, action packed conditions. A collection of lightweight neoprene garments with UV protection, flexibility and strategically layered sections for added warmth and impact protection.

Our warmest kit, for extreme conditions, cold and freezing water. Flexible, durable, with UV and impact protection.

For a limited time there is free next day delivery on everything in our Dinghy range.

Gill have a comprehensive range of dinghy kit, with an array of specifically designed technologies built and tested to give you ultimate protection, no matter what the elements throw at you.

Related Articles

Introducing: The New Gill Race Trainer

The difference between staying on your feet and not No matter how well your body is protected from the elements your footwear can be the difference between being comfortable on deck and feeling fatigued. Between having a foot full of water and having a dependable grip. Between staying on your feet and not.

Win tickets to the Dinghy Show

Gill competition for one of three pairs of tickets Gill will be at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show which is being held in London on the 4th/5th March 2017. This event is a must for all dinghy sailors, or anyone interested in, or looking to start in the sport.

Save on Gill gloves, OS2 range, and more...

Last chance to save up to 50% on selected styles Gill gloves are built to last, with time-proven materials and cutting edge innovation that delivers grip, dexterity and durability - every time. It's your last chance to get your hands on a pair of Gill gloves with up to 50% off selected styles.

Get your hands on Gill - save up to 30% on gloves

Gill recognised as a world leader in sailing gloves Gloves. Gill are recognised as a world leader and it's easy to see why. We don't just design - we test, we build, and we test again until perfect. Cutting edge innovation and time-proven materials deliver grip, dexterity and durability - every time.

New Gill Race Series

In the right kit, anything is possible For ultimate performance, the all-new Race Series allows you to embrace the adrenaline of competitive racing and that irrepressible desire to win. Tested and race proven for when weight and UV protection is the key to success.

Last few days of the Gill sale

Save an extra 10% We're into the last two days of the Gill sale - you have until Sunday to take advantage of savings of up to 70%. You can also save an extra 10% when you use the discount code EXTRA10.

Save an extra 10% in the Gill New Year sale

On top of savings of up to 70% already! With the Gill sale nearing its end, you can now save an extra 10% when you use the discount code EXTRA10. Simply add the code to your basket as you check out. With savings of up to 70% already, now's the time to pick up a bargain...

Gill End of Year sale - save up to 70%.

Further reductions on a number of lines The Gill end of year sale continues and we've made further reductions on selected items, with savings of up to 70%. Don't forget, stock is very limited in some styles, so order before it's too late...

Gill End of Year Sale

Savings across the range! Savings across the range on Men's, Women's, Junior and Accessories!