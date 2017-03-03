project 60 - Telling the OK story, the OK way

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 11:25 am

It's true. OK sailors have more fun.

They have been having more fun for sixty years. It's OK to be an OK Dinghy sailor, and especially this year, as the fleet travels to Barbados for the Worlds, everything is going to be OK. Probably more OK than usual.

The OK has great racing, a fascinating history, it has exceptional social competence, and it occasionally even has social incompetence, but what this means is that the OK has a lot of tales to tell: short tales, long tales, tall tales and a few unrepeatable tales.

However, after sixty years, it's high time these OK tales were told in full so that the OK sailors of the future will know what they are getting themselves into.

As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. Under the working title, project 60, this will be the story of the OK through personal anecdotes and stories: funny stories, sailing stories, notorious prizegivings, travelling stories, and perhaps, even the occasional drinking story. It will be a reflection of the people in the class who enjoy racing such an OK boat in OK company.

OK Dinghy sailors have always done it the OK way, and this collection of yarns will be no different. It's OK to be different.

So please search your memory, think of a great story (try not to libel too many people) and send in your story, whether it's 100 words or 2,000 words. Photos are always useful, though in this case not obligatory. Please send all contributions to OKDIA.

and yes, it's completely OK to do this right now. Thanks.