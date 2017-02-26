Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Day 7

by Martin Pavey today at 11:08 am

A forecast of a substantial breeze (for the first time this year and this series) appeared to have dissuaded some sailors with numbers down to around 50 but with the 420 Eastern Winter Champs joining us for our Sunday morning racing overall numbers were boosted and all the more room (for what was to come in the second race)!

The day's racing format was as per the original scheduling of two races back- to-back and after weeks of three-race catch-ups there was the opportunity to provide a longer course. A now familiar two-beat 'M' course with a second spreader to give a square run was set after the wind settled from the SW. Racing started on time for most, except for the 420s who made the most of their visit with a general recall and black flag start. The promised wind had not arrived for the first four starts and there was a feeling of disappointment as the fleets started to windward in all of 5mph breeze... which was to increase to 15mph by the time the 420s started and then gust up to around 25mph during the second race. An unfamiliar sight for the safety fleet were multiple capsized boats; 8 weeks of not a lot to do and it all happened at once.

This coming weekend, 4th March, we see the conclusion of the Frostbite series – it seems to be over too soon – roll on summer. The Fox's Marine and Country sponsored series prize giving will follow the final race.

Fleet by fleet action

Shared honours on the day between the Merlin Rockets and the RS300 with the Phantoms close behind. A late charge from the two Merlins in the final racing could see them drop some big scores and challenge the current leader Bob Portway in his Phantom.

In the Asymmetrics the late arriving (to the series) RS200 of Stephen and Ian Videlo took advantage of their two main competitors being away on the ski slopes, taking two wins. First and second in the series look to be safe but there is all to play for across the chasing RS200s and a Feva to get amongst the prizes.

As ever, there was very close racing throughout the Laser fleet and with more wind than for previous races (once it filled in) it favoured Rheanna Pavey in a Radial (taking two wins on the day). The series result is in doubt with any one of four boats able to take the prize.

In the Medium fleet the 420s were able to post a race finish (after a class start) and, with their recalled start giving them a substantial benefit in racing in more wind, Emily and Rebecca Mitchell and Archie Penn/Ben Warrington shared the honours. A special mention of the blue-sailed boat who with crew took a too-close look at the water in both races. The leading Lark looks to have the series sewn up but minor places are still available.

For the second week in succession the Toppers beat the Cadets in what is basically a two design start, Richard Townley taking two wins from Lucie Nunn and Eloise Mayhew in their Cadet. There is still the opportunity for the Cadets to make it to the podium so we wait on next week's results to settle the minor placings.

No change on the 'best club' this week other than the points have closed up and the membership/placing within the teams have changed. Brightlingsea SC retain the lead but Waldringfield and Alton Water are within 10% of their score so, with more than pride (yes prizes) at stake, this could go down to the last race.

A special mention this week for the ladies on the Committee Boat who took time out to display the local derby football score (Norwich vs Ipswich) on the course board – a welcome distraction and of interest to the sailors as they crossed the line each lap.

Overall results are produced across all fleets using average lap times and this subject to the vagaries of changing breeze and conditions produces some interesting results. We currently have six different boat designs in the top ten places.

Our near resident photographers efforts can be found here.

The Frostbite Series 2017 position and points and this week's results: (by fleet)

Overall Position Helm Crew Club Class R15 R16 Series Points Fast 1 Bob Portway AWSC Phantom 2 DNF 23 2 Paul Church AWSC Phantom 8 4 39 3 Dan Willett Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea SC Merlin Rocket 3 2 44 4 Frances Gifford Charlotte Stewart Ranelagh SC Merlin Rocket 7 1 49 5 Mark Peak AWSC RS300 4 8 50 6 Matt House AWSC Phantom 6 7 49 Asymetrics 1 David Conlon Sarah Bines Brightlingsea SC RS200 ‑ ‑ 12 2 Ed Gibbons Rebecca Bines Brightlingsea SC RS200 ‑ ‑ 30 3 Cameron Harris Patrick Bray AWSC RS200 3 3 51 4 Ben Alexander Clare Williams Deben YC RS200 ‑ ‑ 53 5 Joshua Davies Jack Oakley AWSC RS Feva XL 8 4 63.5 6 Stephen Videlo Ian Videlo Waldringfield SC RS200 1 1 84 Laser 1 Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SC Standard 4 8 24 2 Rheanna Pavey AWSC Radial 1 1 26 3 Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YC Standard 5 10 32 4 Mark Schofield AWSC Standard 11 11 60 5 Ashley Deaton Royal Harwich YC Standard 3 2 61 6 Graham Eeles Standard ‑ ‑ 62 Medium 1 Alan Krailing Katie Spark Waldringfield SC Lark 5 3 15 2 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook Waldringfield SC Lark 7 4 32 3 Robert Laurie RYA Solo 4 5 50 4 Archie Penn Ben Warrington Waldringfield SC 420 2 1 63 5 Will Patten AWSC Finn ‑ ‑ 66 6 Ed Harris Erin Marks Waldringfield SC Lark 10 ‑ 70.5 Slow 1 Euan Harris Deben/Orwell SC Topper ‑ ‑ 27 2 Richard Townley AWSC Topper 1 1 37 3 Hazell Whittle Ethan Davey Waldringfield SC Cadet ‑ ‑ 40 4 Charlotte Leigh Toby Bush Waldringfield SC Cadet 6 4 49 5 Alexandros Nikoloudakis AWSC Topper 8 6 57 6 Lucie Nunn Eloise Mayhew Waldringfield SC Cadet 2 2 59 6 Katy Lloyd Alex Enkel Thorpe Bay YC Cadet 8.5 ‑ 71.5 Overall 1 Alan Krailing Katie Spark Waldringfield SC Lark 45 2 Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SC Standard 75.5 3 David Conlon Sarah Bines Brightlingsea SC RS200 87 4 Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YC Standard 91 5 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook Waldringfield SC Lark 93 6 Rheanna Pavey AWSC Radial 97 7 Bob Portway AWSC Phantom 103.5 8 Robert Laurie RYA Solo 148 9 Paul Church AWSC Phantom 148.5 10 Mark Schofield AWSC Standard 144.5

See full fleet results here and overall results here.

Best Club

This is the added scores of the top three boats from the same club from the overall race results.

There are currently 114 entries from 22 different clubs with Alton Water SC having the largest entry with 38 boats.