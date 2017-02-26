Please select your home edition
Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Day 7

by Martin Pavey today at 11:08 am 26 February 2017

A forecast of a substantial breeze (for the first time this year and this series) appeared to have dissuaded some sailors with numbers down to around 50 but with the 420 Eastern Winter Champs joining us for our Sunday morning racing overall numbers were boosted and all the more room (for what was to come in the second race)!

The day's racing format was as per the original scheduling of two races back- to-back and after weeks of three-race catch-ups there was the opportunity to provide a longer course. A now familiar two-beat 'M' course with a second spreader to give a square run was set after the wind settled from the SW. Racing started on time for most, except for the 420s who made the most of their visit with a general recall and black flag start. The promised wind had not arrived for the first four starts and there was a feeling of disappointment as the fleets started to windward in all of 5mph breeze... which was to increase to 15mph by the time the 420s started and then gust up to around 25mph during the second race. An unfamiliar sight for the safety fleet were multiple capsized boats; 8 weeks of not a lot to do and it all happened at once.

Visiting 420s enjoying good racing on day 7 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees
Visiting 420s enjoying good racing on day 7 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees

This coming weekend, 4th March, we see the conclusion of the Frostbite series – it seems to be over too soon – roll on summer. The Fox's Marine and Country sponsored series prize giving will follow the final race.

Fleet by fleet action

Shared honours on the day between the Merlin Rockets and the RS300 with the Phantoms close behind. A late charge from the two Merlins in the final racing could see them drop some big scores and challenge the current leader Bob Portway in his Phantom.

Close racing rockets on day 7 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees
Close racing rockets on day 7 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees

In the Asymmetrics the late arriving (to the series) RS200 of Stephen and Ian Videlo took advantage of their two main competitors being away on the ski slopes, taking two wins. First and second in the series look to be safe but there is all to play for across the chasing RS200s and a Feva to get amongst the prizes.

As ever, there was very close racing throughout the Laser fleet and with more wind than for previous races (once it filled in) it favoured Rheanna Pavey in a Radial (taking two wins on the day). The series result is in doubt with any one of four boats able to take the prize.

Not sure if this is sailing or gymnastics on day 7 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees
Not sure if this is sailing or gymnastics on day 7 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees

In the Medium fleet the 420s were able to post a race finish (after a class start) and, with their recalled start giving them a substantial benefit in racing in more wind, Emily and Rebecca Mitchell and Archie Penn/Ben Warrington shared the honours. A special mention of the blue-sailed boat who with crew took a too-close look at the water in both races. The leading Lark looks to have the series sewn up but minor places are still available.

For the second week in succession the Toppers beat the Cadets in what is basically a two design start, Richard Townley taking two wins from Lucie Nunn and Eloise Mayhew in their Cadet. There is still the opportunity for the Cadets to make it to the podium so we wait on next week's results to settle the minor placings.

No change on the 'best club' this week other than the points have closed up and the membership/placing within the teams have changed. Brightlingsea SC retain the lead but Waldringfield and Alton Water are within 10% of their score so, with more than pride (yes prizes) at stake, this could go down to the last race.

A special mention this week for the ladies on the Committee Boat who took time out to display the local derby football score (Norwich vs Ipswich) on the course board – a welcome distraction and of interest to the sailors as they crossed the line each lap.

Overall results are produced across all fleets using average lap times and this subject to the vagaries of changing breeze and conditions produces some interesting results. We currently have six different boat designs in the top ten places.

Our near resident photographers efforts can be found here.

The Frostbite Series 2017 position and points and this week's results: (by fleet)

Overall PositionHelmCrewClubClassR15R16Series Points
Fast
1Bob Portway AWSCPhantom2DNF23
2Paul Church AWSCPhantom8439
3Dan WillettPete NicholsonBrightlingsea SCMerlin Rocket3244
4Frances GiffordCharlotte StewartRanelagh SCMerlin Rocket7149
5Mark Peak AWSCRS3004850
6Matt House AWSCPhantom6749
Asymetrics
1David ConlonSarah BinesBrightlingsea SCRS20012
2Ed GibbonsRebecca BinesBrightlingsea SCRS20030
3Cameron HarrisPatrick BrayAWSCRS2003351
4Ben AlexanderClare WilliamsDeben YCRS20053
5Joshua DaviesJack OakleyAWSCRS Feva XL8463.5
6Stephen VideloIan VideloWaldringfield SCRS2001184
Laser
1Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SCStandard4824
2Rheanna Pavey AWSCRadial1126
3Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YCStandard51032
4Mark Schofield AWSCStandard111160
5Ashley Deaton Royal Harwich YCStandard3261
6Graham Eeles  Standard62
Medium
1Alan KrailingKatie SparkWaldringfield SCLark5315
2Harry PynnGemma CookWaldringfield SCLark7432
3Robert Laurie RYASolo4550
4Archie PennBen WarringtonWaldringfield SC4202163
5Will Patten AWSCFinn66
6Ed HarrisErin MarksWaldringfield SCLark1070.5
Slow
1Euan Harris Deben/Orwell SCTopper27
2Richard Townley AWSCTopper1137
3Hazell WhittleEthan DaveyWaldringfield SCCadet40
4Charlotte LeighToby BushWaldringfield SCCadet6449
5Alexandros Nikoloudakis AWSCTopper8657
6Lucie NunnEloise MayhewWaldringfield SCCadet2259
6Katy LloydAlex EnkelThorpe Bay YCCadet8.571.5
Overall
1Alan KrailingKatie SparkWaldringfield SCLark  45
2Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SCStandard  75.5
3David ConlonSarah BinesBrightlingsea SCRS200  87
4Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YCStandard  91
5Harry PynnGemma CookWaldringfield SCLark  93
6Rheanna Pavey AWSCRadial  97
7Bob Portway AWSCPhantom  103.5
8Robert Laurie RYASolo  148
9Paul Church AWSCPhantom  148.5
10Mark Schofield AWSCStandard  144.5

See full fleet results here and overall results here.

Best Club

This is the added scores of the top three boats from the same club from the overall race results.

There are currently 114 entries from 22 different clubs with Alton Water SC having the largest entry with 38 boats.

1Brightlingsea SCR339Pete Kyne David Conlon / Sarah BinesMark Schofield
2Waldringfield SC358Alan Krailing / Katie SparkHarry Pynn / Gemma CookEd Harris / Erin Marks
3Alton Water SC373Rheanna Pavey Bob PortwayPaul Church

