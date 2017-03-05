Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
MPX package Deal Red
MPX package Deal Red
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Sydney 38 OD International Championship - Day 1

by Di Pearson, SHR media today at 11:04 am 3-5 March 2017
Going to windward under a dark sky on day 1 of the Sydney 38 OD International Championship © Tim Vine / Yoti

Kirwan Robb's highly fancied Ikon38, is looking slick at the end of Day 1 of the Sydney 38 OD International Championship at Middle Harbour Yacht Club, winning three from three races today to be named 'Boat of the Day' and cart off the North Sails prize.

Robb's Victorian entry, nominated the boat to beat, is living up to expectation. His nearest rivals at the end of the day are Richard Holstein's Next, which scored a third and a pair of second places, and Renaud Gerardin and Mana Malmezac, one of two entrants from New Caledonia, who have chartered Calibre.

The New Caledonians, representing Cercle Nautique Caledonien, came in over the top of Rick Welch's The Bolter in Race 3, ending the day with 4-7-3 results. The Bolter was looking better in the earlier two races with 2-3 results, but dropped to 10th place in Race 3 and now lies fourth, just a point behind Calibre.

Ikon38, representing Hobsons Bay Yacht Club, clinched victory in Race 1 by two minutes from The Bolter from the RPAYC on Pittwater, with Next from the CYCA in third place, 17 seconds astern of The Bolter.

Ikon38 approaches a mark the clear leader on day 1 of the Sydney 38 OD International Championship - photo © Tim Vine / Yoti
Ikon38 approaches a mark the clear leader on day 1 of the Sydney 38 OD International Championship - photo © Tim Vine / Yoti

In Race 2, the Victorians dominated again, to beat Next by just under a minute, with The Bolter hot on her heals, 21 seconds behind. Ikon38 backed up in Race 3 to take the gun from Next and Calibre in a closer finish of under a minute.

This evening Kirwan Robb said he and the crew had enjoyed the mixed conditions. "The first race was quite light, around 8 knots, with the wind flicking 30 degrees. It was quite shifty all day. We sailed the second race in 12 knots and the third in 18 to 21 knots – a bit of everything," he said.

"I really enjoy one-design racing compared to fleet racing for the obvious reasons," added Robb, citing Next as their main competition today. "They are quite quick and were right on us in Race 3."

Renaud Gerardin and Mana Malmezac were thrilled with their day's work, though a little surprised to find themselves third overall. Like Robb, they enjoyed the mix of conditions, "Although we were better in stronger winds, especially under spinnaker – compared to others who drove too hard and broached," Malmezac said.

Gerardin, who is the skipper of the pair said, "This is the first time we've raced here individually, or as a crew. We brought a good crew from three boats in New Caledonia. We also have two Australian guys with us, Leon (Leon Thomas, previous owner of the Sydney 38 Guilty Pleasures he sold to the French pair) and Dan (Hayden). Both are from Townsville.

"We spent one day training in 'Frendlish', he said of the initial language barrier of boat talk between the French and English.

On today, Malmezac commented: "We were not expecting to do so well, especially after making so many mistakes in the first two races. But finally by the third race, we got it all together – we worked together better.

"It is also the first time we have raced in a one-design fleet. We came here for the experience, to make new friends and get an understanding of how the other guys are sailing their boats – how to make them go faster," added Malmezac, who with Gerardin has been sailing Guilty Pleasures for three years on home waters, but not in one-design configuration.

Hard downwind as rain approaches on day 1 of the Sydney 38 OD International Championship - photo © Tim Vine / Yoti
Hard downwind as rain approaches on day 1 of the Sydney 38 OD International Championship - photo © Tim Vine / Yoti

An overcast day with a couple of downpours thrown in, Sydney 38 crews saw it all on the opening day of their competition. However, it did not dampen anyone's enthusiasm in this history-making Championship, racing providing the panacea. This evening, all were enjoying the Norths Happy Hour at Middle Harbour Yacht Club.

Twelve Sydney 38's are contesting the inaugural Sydney 38 OD International Regatta as part of the 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta including Austral (Peter Mayo), Wld 1 (Stuart Jones, USA), Conspiracy (Peter Byford/David Hudson); Risk (Chris Heraghty/Greg Moore), Rush (Nick Hundleby), Chutzpah38 (Jim Conway) and Zen (Mark Thompson/Michael England/Malcolm McEwan).

Racing continues tomorrow with a further three races on the menu, provided the weather plays ball. Officials are hoping to complete nine races in total.

For full results and all information please go to www.shr.mhyc.com.au

Related Articles

Entry extended as new sponsor announced
For 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta With entries at a record high of 170, Middle Harbour Yacht Club announces a new major sponsor has joined forces with the Sydney Harbour Regatta, NSW's largest keelboat regatta, and officials could not be more pleased. Posted on 22 Feb Sydney Harbour Regatta preview
Class championships to feature Battle lines will be drawn when a variety of classes hold their championships at NSW's largest keelboat event, the Sydney Harbour Regatta, to be hosted by Middle Harbour Yacht Club over the weekend of 4-5 March. Posted on 18 Feb Festival of Sails day 4
Sydney 38 and VX One Australian Championships wrap up Australian champions in the VX One and Sydney 38 classes step up to the podium this evening after completing valiantly fought battles in both series which were conducted as part of the Royal Geelong Yacht Club's Festival of Sails. Posted on 25 Jan 2016 Quantum Sails Sydney 38 Victorian State Title
Not the usual chop on Port Phillip Short and sharp. Not the usual chop on Port Phillip but the Quantum Sails Sydney 38 Victoria titles that were reduced from a weekend to a single day series after 25-35 knot wind squalls, driving rain and hail pushed up from Bass Strait. Posted on 20 Apr 2015 Sydney 38 Pittwater Regatta overall
Phoenix rises from the doldrums There was no chance the 200 or so Sydney 38 and 36 sailors contesting the Performance Boating Sydney Yachts Regatta were going to die of thirst like the poor souls on Coleridge's ship in his famous maritime poem, the Rhyme of the Ancient Mariner. Posted on 22 Feb 2015 Sydney 38 Pittwater Regatta day 2
Slow motion For those awake around midnight last night, a 20 knot ENE gust through Sydney's northern suburbs raised hopes for day two of the Performance Boating Sydney Yachts Pittwater Regatta. Posted on 21 Feb 2015 Sydney 38 Pittwater Regatta day 1
Australian Championship underway High humidity, barely any breeze, sloppy seas and 50 shades of grey sky and ocean off the exclusive northern beaches suburb of Palm Beach added up to a difficult opening day of the Sydney 38 Australian Championship. Posted on 20 Feb 2015 Sydney 38 Pittwater Regatta preview
At Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club In 2014 the Sydney 38 Australian championship trophy was held high above the Victorian Challenge team, one of the final career highlights for the class doyen, the late Lou Abrahams. Posted on 17 Feb 2015

Upcoming Events

Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy