Bareboat or flotilla? Choose the best sailing holiday for you.

Related Articles

Sunsail sponsor Southampton Sailing Week

Stepping on board as an official event partner Sunsail has thrown its support behind Southampton Sailing Week, stepping on board as an official event partner.

Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!

At Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st to 24th June Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com.

Discover the beautiful Balearics with Sunsail

New Mallorca flotilla for 2017 For those looking for their next adventure, Sunsail has confirmed its new Mallorca flotilla will be available from 1 July, 2017.

Introducing MacGlide

The game-changing alternative to antifoul paint Fouling of hull surfaces can lead to reduced speed, higher fuel consumption, surface damage and a poor appearance. The solution until now has been to use antifouling paints, though these have damaging effects on the marine environment every day.

DIY Safe Anti-fouling Initiative launched

At the London Boat Show 2017 British Marine, along with the British Coatings Federation (BCF) and Royal Yachting Association (RYA), today (Sunday 8 January 2017) kicked off the new joint DIY Safe Anti-fouling Initiative with a public launch event at the London Boat Show 2017.

Looking for a new boat?

Visit the London Boat Show 2017 January will once again host the Capital city's iconic London Boat Show offering those who love boating a unique insight into what will be the most sought-after products and upcoming trends for the year ahead.

Last Voyages by Nicholas Gray

Remarkable Sailors Who Never Returned As part of its Making Waves series, Fernhurst Books is proud to be publishing this collection of eleven original, moving accounts of the lives and final voyages of some of our lifetime's finest sailors.

Zhik and Ocean Leisure at the London Boat Show

Teaming up to display the 2017 range Zhik and Ocean Leisure have teamed up to display the 2017 range at the London Boat Show, taking place at ExCeL from 6-15 January 2017. We spoke to Zhik's Tristan Hutt and Ocean Leisure's Federico Da Sie about the joint stand.

Happy Christmas from Sunsail Events!

Some sparkling treats for you to celebrate the festive season To celebrate the festive season, we have some sparkling treats for you. And remember, if you've left your shopping a little bit late, we can do gift vouchers and email them straight to you!