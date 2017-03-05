Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
P&B Race Team Glove Long Finger
P&B Race Team Glove Long Finger

Gill Commodore's Cup at the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

by St. Maarten Heineken Regatta today at 6:55 am 2-5 March 2017
Gill Race Team during the Gill Commodore's Cup at the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta © Laurens Morel

With two classes decided by countback and a third won by half a point, intense competitive racing was the order of the day for the Gill Commodore's Cup. Pewter skies and a viscous rain squall preceded the start of racing.

20 knots of solid trade winds, with bullets of pressure firing up the wind speed, it was an exciting day of racing for a record fleet of 89 yachts. The feisty weather soon improved, to provide glorious sunshine and a brisk 15-20 knots.

David Pritchard, President of Gill North America, was racing on Robbie Ferron's J/39 Micron 99 Ossenfeffer in CSA 4, placing second in both of today's races, behind class winner, Sir Bobby Velasquez's L'Esperance.

After racing David was enjoying a cold Heineken in the Sint Maarten Yacht Club. "I really enjoy coming here, I'm especially enjoying the sailing and having been involved for so many years, I have made so many good friends here." commented David. "I love working with Heineken, John Leone and his team are always pushing to do better. You just have to take a look at the regatta village and the 'eighth wonder of the world' the regatta stage on Kim Sha Beach, you realize the energy and effort that goes into this regatta. From a business perspective, the sailors here are our customers, this is where they hang out, and they are associating Gill with having a good time. We are also spotlighting our new Gill Race Series range, and at the awards tonight winners will get these brand new high performance Gill products."

In the Maxi Class there were wins apiece for Tony McBride's British Farr 65 Spirit of Juno and Michael Teuteberg's American CnB 76 Sapphire. However, St. Barth's Jean Paul Laval racing his Bordeaux 60 Zampano put in a consistent performance of two podium results to take the class.

Lionel Pean's French Volvo 70 SFS II, took line honours and corrected out to win the first race by a big margin before using the second race for crew training. Lithuanian Volvo 60, Ambersail, skippered by Przemyslaw Tarnacki's won the class with a bullet in the final race, Chris Stanmore Major's Whitbread 60 Challenger was runner up. The Ocean Racing Class enjoyed a full taste of the big conditions with the race course taking the fleet to the windward side of the island. Unfortunately, Volvo 70 Green Dragon did not make it to the big breeze, as the top of their rig failed on the very first beat of the day. The Green Dragon crew are all safe and well and every effort is being made to organize racing positions on other yachts.

In the Offshore Multihull Class, Greg Slyngstad's Bieker 53 Fujin revelled in the big conditions winning both races. As did the flying machine, also known as Morticia. Skippered by Shaun Carroll, the all Australian team were full lit up today, winning both races in Multihull 1. In the three Bareboat classes, top performer was KHS&S Contractors, skippered by Mike Cannon & Neil Harvey, which won both races, including a big come-back from being on course side in the last race.

In CSA 1, Ross Applebey's British Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster scored a perfect three wins to stamp their authority on the class. Bruno Cardile's Italian Soto 50 Fortunata was second in all three races. Vladimir Oleynikov's Partisan Racing was third. In CSA 2, Bernie Evan-Wong's Antiguan RP37 Taz used their upwind speed to great effect, getting into clear air to take the gun for the first two races. Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32 Lazy Dog came unstuck in the first race, hooking the top mark but came back in Race 3 to by less than a minute. Taz and Lazy Dog ended up on equal points, with Taz taking the class win on countback.

Commodore of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, Chris Marshall, was racing on Andrea Scarabelli's Melges 24, Gill Race team, which won the seven-strong Melges 24 Class, scoring two bullets. Erwand Le Normand's Caraibes Diesel was second, ahead of Frits Bus with Island Water World.

"We picked the shifts really well today and had nice speed going upwind." Commented Chris Marshall. "Downwind you had to be aware of the gusts coming off the shore. As a crew, we don't really have one tactician, we all say what we see and talk to each other. We have sailed together a lot in big breeze, so the more it blows, the better for our team."

Liquid during the Gill Commodore's Cup at the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta - photo © Laurens Morel
Liquid during the Gill Commodore's Cup at the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta - photo © Laurens Morel

CSA 3 proved highly competitive with three teams claiming race wins. Brad Boston's American First 40, Team Boston corrected out in Race 1 by just 14 seconds. Pamala Baldwin's Antigua J/122 Liquid was 53 seconds ahead in Race 2, with Bob Hillier's American J/122 El Ocaso tying for second place with Team Boston. In the last race of the day, El Ocaso corrected out to claim the bullet by 17 seconds. Liquid won the class by just half a point from Team Boston, with El Ocaso third. CSA 5 produced another cracking battle between two equally matched J/105s; Peter Lewis' Bajan Whistler and Jordan Mindich's American Solstice. Tied on points after three races, Whistler won the last race to snatch the class win on countback. Rob Butler's Canadian J/88 Touch2Play Racing was third.

After a spectacular day on the water at the Gill Commodore's Cup, the Prize Giving was held at the Princess Pavilion, Port de Plaisance. With over a thousand competitors taking part in the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, and many more joining in the fun at the Green Sensation Party, the venue was soon jumping to the rhythm of four of the island's top DJs.

Racing continues with the opening day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, Friday 3 March. All competitors will be taking part in the Round St. Maarten Race. Solid trade winds are forecast to prevail.

Full Results from the Gill Commodore's Cup and pictures from a fantastic day on the water at www.heinekenregatta.com.

Related Articles

Big breeze forecast
For 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta The Sint Maarten Yacht Club is a hive of activity as competitors arrive for the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The racing action kicks off on March 2nd with the Gill Commodore's Cup, a one-day windward leeward racing event. Posted on 2 Mar Recipe for Success
At the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta What it is like to take a bow on the big stage, in front of thousands of sailors, at the Caribbean's biggest sailing regatta? Four of last year's winning yacht skippers reveal how to win at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Posted on 18 Feb Reducing the environmental impact
At the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta The 37th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta confirms their participation in the Clean Regatta program from conservation organization Sailors for the Sea. Posted on 11 Feb Tweaks and Changes
At the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Paul Miller, Racing Director for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, spoke about the tweaks and changes to the 37th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Posted on 15 Jan St. Maarten Regatta 5th Annual Beach Clean-Up
Over 100 participants make it the biggest yet The St. Maarten Regatta organized the 5th Annual Beach Clean-up which took place on Saturday January 14th 2017. With over 100 participants this Beach Clean Up was the biggest one in 5 years. Posted on 14 Jan Gill confirms commitment
To the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has confirmed that Gill North America has renewed its sponsorship to the event. The Gill Commodore's Cup takes place on Thursday March 2nd, 2017 and serves as a warm up to the premier event. Posted on 12 Nov 2016 New classes, more racing, and a new trophy
At the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta With the publication of the Notice of Race for the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the organisers have announced new class options and more racing for competitors at the World's largest warm-water regatta. Posted on 3 Sep 2016 Money raised for Sea Rescue Foundation
At the 36th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta The St. Maarten Yacht Club Regatta Foundation (SMYCRF) has raised 1804 dollars for the St. Maarten Sea Rescue Foundation (SSRF) during the 36th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The SSRF offers assistance to sailors and mariners in need of help. Posted on 3 Apr 2016 Spectacular Finale
To the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta The 36th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta was a record breaking affair. 84 yachts competed in the Gill Commodore's Cup, the largest entry in its ten year history and 193 boats participated in the three day St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Posted on 10 Mar 2016 Going to the wire
At the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Racing in four of the CSA classes at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is incredibly tight with high tension going into tomorrow's last day of racing. Posted on 6 Mar 2016

Upcoming Events

Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy