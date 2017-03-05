Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2016
B14 class set for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Mark Barnes today at 8:29 pm Stand A16, 4-5 March 2017

The B14 Class Association will be exhibiting B14 GBR 797 (Team Griptec/English Braid) on Stand A16. The B14s will have on show Griptec, a new product to the market for those discerning dinghy owners who would prefer a light, non-abrasive grip finish to their racing dinghy. Also on display will be the latest North Sails to be used in 2017 on GBR 795 Team Gul/North Sails, recent winner of the Speedsix Challenge in the GJW Sailjuice Series.

During 2017 the class with be running a Classic TT Series within the National TT Series for what are deemed as Classic B14s. That is, non-Ovington or Seavolution trenched (bow sprit access covered) B14s with either alloy or carbon masts and racks, enabling teams with the cheaper end B14s to be able to contend for prizes and an overall series title. Prizes for both series have been kindly donated by the class national sponsor Gul.

There are to be several training days in May with some of the top teams participating. Also, where we have a new team join the TT series for 2017, we'll be offering them one of the top sailors to help with their progression through the ranks. This will however, require them to attend events to get the full benefit of the one-on-one assistance.

Over the weekend we'll have members from the front of the fleet on the stand. If you have any questions on boat setup, handling, or just requiring general information on the B14, come to the stand and all will be revealed.

