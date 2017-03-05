The Rooster 2017 Dinghy Show Preview

Please select your home edition
DINGHY SHOW 2017:

We're all packed and ready - Are you?

The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show takes place this weekend at Alexandra Palace, London. It’s the highlight of the year for Rooster and a wonderful opportunity for the whole team to get out of the office and talk face-to-face with our customers. We’re sailors too so expect the excitement, passion and advice to overflow if you come and see us!

We have lots of exciting new developments to share with you along with some fantastic show deals which we think everyone can benefit from.

Come and see us on stand B66 for an exclusive peek at our NEW Rooster Pro Hikers. They will be available to try on and pre-order at the show.
SAILS:

More than just a re-launch!

Sailmaker for 40 years with National and World Championship winning designs, including 2008 Olympic Gold in the Yngling class, Chris will be on the Rooster stand to discuss your requirements and answer any questions.

"I’m really excited to be involved in the re-launch of Rooster OD Sails. Sailmaking and sail design is my passion and together with Steve we have designed a great range of OD sails. Utilising the very latest sail design and analysis software from Smar Azure, superb fabrics from Challenge Sailcloth bought together with the legendary after sales support that is synonymous with the Rooster brand."
ROPES:

The right line, the first time.

Also making its debut at the Dinghy Show this year, the Rooster Rope Rack complete with our full range of performance lines with staff on hand to answer any questions you may have.
RACING MARKS:

Simplicity, durability, affordability.

We will also be showcasing our brand new range of Rooster Race Marks – with shapes and sizes suitable for all Clubs, Classes and coaches. Come and see us to find out more.
TALKS:

Hiking and Posture

Steve will be in the RYA Coaching Area in the Panorama Hall at 1pm both days to talk about posture and hiking. He’ll be giving advice on how to take the strain out of your back and knees whilst maximising leverage. Feel free to come and chat to him on the Rooster stand after his talk.

Another great talk worth watching while you eat your lunch is Gary “Ted” Sargents. He’ll be on the main stage both days at midday talking about his epic journey sailing around Ireland in a Laser. We made sure he was kitted out in the right kit before taking on the challenge and he raised an enormous 30,000 Euros in the process.
LOYALTY POINTS:

Don't forget

You can convert your loyalty points to vouchers now and bring them to spend at the show! You’ll even earn loyalty points on your show purchase if you let a member of the team know you have previously shopped with us. Win-Win!

Simply login to your online account and navigate to the 'Redeem Loyalty Points' area where you can check your balance and claim your vouchers.
