The Rooster 2017 Dinghy Show Preview

|
SAILS:
More than just a re-launch!
Sailmaker for 40 years with National and World Championship winning designs, including 2008 Olympic Gold in the Yngling class, Chris will be on the Rooster stand to discuss your requirements and answer any questions.
"I’m really excited to be involved in the re-launch of Rooster OD Sails. Sailmaking and sail design is my passion and together with Steve we have designed a great range of OD sails. Utilising the very latest sail design and analysis software from Smar Azure, superb fabrics from Challenge Sailcloth bought together with the legendary after sales support that is synonymous with the Rooster brand."