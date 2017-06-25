Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Sail Jacket
Sail Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

2010 Corby 25Ep race yacht
located in Pwllheli
Hustler 32 Mk2
located in Beaumaris
Stephen Jones IRC 3/4 tonner
located in Southampton
Reve de Mere 25 Cruiser/Racer - Project
located in Chichester

100-strong IRC fleet expected for 2018 European Championship in the Solent

by Trish Jenkins today at 10:24 am 23-25 June 2017
IRC racing in the Solent © RORC / Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

June 2018 will see the cream of the IRC fleet gather in the Solent for an exciting 12-race multi-disciplinary team and individual regatta.

The Commodores' Cup, a team-based keelboat event, has been running every other year since 1992 and has seen incredible competition amongst amateur-sailed IRC rated offshore keelboats representing various countries and geographical regions.

One of the main reasons for its success has been the way the racing has incorporated a variety of different courses ranging from short windward-leeward sprints through round the buoys and long day races in the always challenging Solent, along with one serious offshore race sailed around the central Channel. Demand for this successful multi-disciplinary event has stretched beyond the team format and amateur based event only and so for 2018 the event organiser, the Royal Ocean Racing Club, has responded by offering the same event to a wider audience.

The most active and competitive IRC racing boats fall into the rating band 1.00 to 1.27. This fleet has had its own European Championship held at various racing venues. In 2016 it was held in Cork, Ireland and in July 2017 it will be held in Marseille and in 2018 the IRC European Championship will take place in Cowes, and incorporate the Commodores' Cup. It is expected to attract up to 100 individual entries over the nine-day period (8-16 June 2018).

The European Championship will be an Open event, meaning that amateurs and professionals will race each other and the presence of professional sailors on board the entries is unrestricted. However,to compete for the Commodores' Cup within the championship, each three-boat team will be restricted to just one World Sailing Category 3 sailor per boat.

"It is very exciting to see the Commodores' Cup format used for individual competition. The challenge of inshore racing, coastal racing and offshore racing has been popular with the boats that have competed in the regatta in the past, and now being able to produce an individual champion has the potential to be hugely attractive," declared Nick Elliott, RORC Racing Manager.

Whether you are preparing for the Keelboat World Championship, looking to have fun with amateurs only, wanting to represent your country on the water or just keen on the challenges represented by serious competition in the Solent and waters of the English Channel, this will be a really attractive event and may well turn out to be the most competitive IRC keelboat regatta in 2018.

For more information go to www.rorc.org

Related Articles

Sydney Harbour Regatta day 1
Tough day doesn't faze 90 year-old Gordon Ingate The 'main event' got underway at Middle Harbour Yacht Club's 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta today, and everyone came ashore with a story to tell when big breeze accompanied a big swell on the Harbour. Posted today at 7:13 am Notice of Race and Entry Form now available
For Torbay Royal Regatta 2017 The Torbay Royal Regatta 2017 is already shaping up to be another great occasion with over a 100 yachts and dinghies expected. Posted on 2 Mar 2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 5
Big winds and choppy seas on Port Phillip Bay Big winds and choppy seas were the taste of Saturday's racing at the Club Marine Series. Race Day 5, February 25, saw 120 boats registered for the series with some boats not venturing to the start line due to the fresh Port Phillip Bay breeze. Posted on 27 Feb RORC Caribbean 600: A Totally Unique Race
The largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean The 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 started in magnificent conditions with the largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean enjoying sparkling conditions. Posted on 27 Feb Be part of the 125th Anniversary Celebration
Of competitive sailing in Burnham Week Burnham Week, which runs from August Bank Holiday Saturday offers a challenging week of tidal racing set in complex waters supported by a plethora of special venues and social support which could provide your class with a fantastic end of year. Posted on 24 Feb Hap Fauth's Bella Mente declared overall winner
In the RORC Caribbean 600 Hap Fauth's American Maxi72, Bella Mente has been declared the overall winner of the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy. Whilst yachts are still racing, none of the fleet can beat Bella Mente's corrected time under IRC. Posted on 24 Feb Cloudy Bay announced as Presenting Sponsor
Of the Round the Island Race Cloudy Bay has today been announced as the Presenting Sponsor of the Round the Island Race™ which is forthwith branded 'The Round the Island Race™ in association with Cloudy Bay'. Posted on 24 Feb Epic win for Bella Mente
In the RORC Caribbean 600 The All-American Maxi72 battle in the RORC Caribbean 600 lived up to expectations with Hap Fauth's Bella Mente and George Sakellaris' Proteus enjoying an epic match race. Posted on 23 Feb Rambler 88 takes Monohull Line Honours
In the RORC Caribbean 600 George David's American Maxi, Rambler 88 finished the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 on Wednesday 22 February 2017 at 11 hrs 56 mins 17 secs AST taking Monohull Line Honours. Posted on 22 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 Day 3
MOD70 Nail-Biter While the multihull race record was not broken this year, Phaedo3 and Maserati had an incredible 600 mile high-speed duel. Posted on 22 Feb

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Pwllheli SC IRC IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Pwllheli SC- 11 Aug to 13 Aug Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy IRC IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy- 11 Aug to 13 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy