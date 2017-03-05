Please select your home edition
MAPFRE sign up Nēti as their onboard 'MacGyver'

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 2:44 pm 5 March 2017
MAPFRE sign Antonio 'Ñeti' Cuervas-Mons © María Muiña / MAPFRE

Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition. He made his debut on Telefónica Black in 2008-09 and returned with Telefónica in 2011-12 and MAPFRE in 2014-15.

'Ñetifans' around the world can start working on new banners after MAPFRE announced Antonio "Ñeti" Cuervas-Mons as the third member of their team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.

In each of his past races, he's sailed alongside Xabi Fernández and the skipper for 2017-18 is delighted to have him back as both bowman and boat captain.

MAPFRE sign Antonio 'Ñeti' Cuervas-Mons - photo © María Muiña / MAPFRE
MAPFRE sign Antonio 'Ñeti' Cuervas-Mons - photo © María Muiña / MAPFRE

So impressed is Xabi with his countryman's resourcefulness that he refers to him as a 'MacGyver', in reference to the cult TV character who always seemed to find an ingenious fix for any problem.

"Ñeti is a very good and multi-skilled sailor," said Xabi. "This will be our fourth edition on the same team and I look forward to working with him again."

Ñeti is also famous in Spain for the group of 'Ñetifans' who follow him around the world cheering their support.

"I am really pleased to be involved in the Volvo Ocean Race again," said Nēti. "Our main focus now is to start preparing the boat, choose a good crew and make sure the team is in the best possible position come October.

"The objective is to always be on the podium because we know perfectly well, because we went through it, that you can pay a high price for a problem on even a single leg."

MAPFRE was the second fully re-fitted Volvo Ocean 65 in the water this week in Lisbon and the team – which also includes the previously announced Pablo Arrarte – are due to start training shortly.

