Icicle Series at Bough Beech Sailing Club - Overall

Icicle Series at Bough Beech © Don Buckle Icicle Series at Bough Beech © Don Buckle

by Don Buckle today at 7:11 pm

The series was defined by light winds, up until the last day. Entrants for the series set a record this year, 76 in the conventional fleet and 28 in the asymmetric, numbers on the start line more than 55 on some occasions. In both fleets the competition for the top positions was keen until the last days racing.

The series started in January with two days lost to windless conditions, but over the next 6 weeks the total of 16 races was achieved by sailing 3 races on 4 days.

In the conventional fleet each of the first 3 boats held the overall lead at some time in the series, the Wayfarers of Brian Lamb and Rob Parham (Wilsonian SC) and Guy Marks and Les Aldous (Bough Beech SC) were separated in the final result by the Scorpion of John Clementson and Mel Titmus (bough beech sc), who came through in the final days racing in winds of force5 gusting 6 with a first and second place, this tied the points. The Wayfarer winning overall on count back. Third was Richard Sharp in his Finn and Richard Eagleton in his Europe finishing 5th.

The asymmetric fleet had entrants from 7 different classes and again the result was not known until the last day. In a Laser 2000 Rob and Rachel Sheridan (Wilsonian sc) took 2 firsts to take the top prize from the RS200s of Mike Chapman and Melanie Clark (Pevensey Bay SC) and Mike Warwicker and Kate Fitzsimmons(Bough Beech SC), the 2 RS400s of Mike and Sarah Whitmore (Eastbourne SC) and Matt Fowler and G. Shipley (Pevensey bay sc) having a close contest for 4th and 5th place.

Bough Beech SC prides itself on the excellence of this traditional winter open series and provided as always good race management backed up with competitive courses and excellent support staff. Thanks go to all competitors for fair and keen racing. A little more wind for 2018?

Overall Results:

Conventional Fleet

1st Wayfarer 11170 (Wilsonian SC)

2nd Scorpion 2019 (Bough Beech SC)

3rd Wayfarer 11050 (Bough Beech SC)

4th Finn 90 (Bough Beech SC)

5th Europe 277 (Bexhill SC)

Asymmetric Fleet

1st L2000 22321 (Wilsonian SC)

2nd RS200 1511 (Pevensey SC)

3rd RS200 1459 (Bough Beech SC)

4th RS400 1301 (Eastbourne Sovereign SC)

5th RS400 684 (Pevensey SC)