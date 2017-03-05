RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show - still time to get your tickets

RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Paul Wyeth / RYA RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Paul Wyeth / RYA

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 3:08 pm

Whether you've been sailing for years or have just given it a try, whether you're a cruiser or you're a racer, the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is the only place to be this weekend (4-5 March, Alexandra Palace, London).

The show in association with Yachts and Yachting, returns to Alexandra Palace with hundreds of exhibitors filling the 12,000 sq. foot of halls with boats, kit, gear and more so you'll have everything you need to get out on the water and kick start the sailing season.

Brand new medal winning hosts Helena Lucas and Mark Covell will welcome the world class sailors and industry experts who'll be speaking on the Suzuki Mainstage with talks including a record breaking cruising adventure with Ted Sargent (12:00) and winning the Endeavour Trophy with the British Sailing Team's Ben Saxton (17:00 Saturday only).

Over in the RYA Coaching Area you'll find dinghy sailing's leading coaches who will be sharing their top tips on a whole range of topics from getting started to rig tuning and fitness. Find out what's on at the show.

Look out for the foiling features including the very latest designs in Palm Court and experience the feeling of flying in an America's Cup class catamaran with Land Rover BAR who can be found in the West Corridor showcasing interactive exhibits from their Tech Deck at their Portsmouth team base.

The show is packed with plenty of free activities for the whole family including interactive simulators in the RYA Activity Zone, the Dinghy Show Treasure Hunt and Bob the Buoy colouring competition. Also back by popular demand are the boat repair and trailer tips workshops running throughout the weekend in the great hall.

So you'll find all you want to know, buy or learn, all at the world's only show dedicated exclusively to dinghies. We'd encourage you to use public transport to travel to the show. On Saturday a free shuttle bus will be running from Wood Green tube station to Alexandra Palace, via Alexandra Palace station.

Make planning your visit to the show even easier by downloading the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show App, courtesy of YachtsandYachting.com. The App is available on all Android, Kindle and iOS devices. Simply search 'Dinghy Show'.

Make sure you've got your ticket

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12:50 for non-members. RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking ten tickets or more. Don't forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

To find out what's in store at this years' show and to buy your tickets visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website www.dinghyshow.org.uk and following us on Facebook and Twitter.