Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show - still time to get your tickets

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 3:08 pm 4-5 March 2017
RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Paul Wyeth / RYA

Whether you've been sailing for years or have just given it a try, whether you're a cruiser or you're a racer, the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is the only place to be this weekend (4-5 March, Alexandra Palace, London).

The show in association with Yachts and Yachting, returns to Alexandra Palace with hundreds of exhibitors filling the 12,000 sq. foot of halls with boats, kit, gear and more so you'll have everything you need to get out on the water and kick start the sailing season.

Brand new medal winning hosts Helena Lucas and Mark Covell will welcome the world class sailors and industry experts who'll be speaking on the Suzuki Mainstage with talks including a record breaking cruising adventure with Ted Sargent (12:00) and winning the Endeavour Trophy with the British Sailing Team's Ben Saxton (17:00 Saturday only).

Over in the RYA Coaching Area you'll find dinghy sailing's leading coaches who will be sharing their top tips on a whole range of topics from getting started to rig tuning and fitness. Find out what's on at the show.

Look out for the foiling features including the very latest designs in Palm Court and experience the feeling of flying in an America's Cup class catamaran with Land Rover BAR who can be found in the West Corridor showcasing interactive exhibits from their Tech Deck at their Portsmouth team base.

The show is packed with plenty of free activities for the whole family including interactive simulators in the RYA Activity Zone, the Dinghy Show Treasure Hunt and Bob the Buoy colouring competition. Also back by popular demand are the boat repair and trailer tips workshops running throughout the weekend in the great hall.

So you'll find all you want to know, buy or learn, all at the world's only show dedicated exclusively to dinghies. We'd encourage you to use public transport to travel to the show. On Saturday a free shuttle bus will be running from Wood Green tube station to Alexandra Palace, via Alexandra Palace station.

Make planning your visit to the show even easier by downloading the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show App, courtesy of YachtsandYachting.com. The App is available on all Android, Kindle and iOS devices. Simply search 'Dinghy Show'.

Make sure you've got your ticket

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12:50 for non-members. RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking ten tickets or more. Don't forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

To find out what's in store at this years' show and to buy your tickets visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website www.dinghyshow.org.uk and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Articles

Five reasons your family should visit
Come to the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is full of activities to entertain and inspire the whole family! Here's five reasons why you should head to Alexandra Palace, London this weekend with your 'tribe'... Posted on 28 Feb Activities and advice
From the RYA at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Alongside the hundreds of exhibitors, boats and gear, at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, the RYA will be sharing a wealth of knowledge and offering a whole range of activities and events for dinghy sailors of all ages. Posted on 24 Feb 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champions announced
To be presented at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Ten promising young sailors and windsurfers from across the United Kingdom have been revealed as winners of the 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards. Posted on 23 Feb 70th anniversary Flying Fifteen celebrations
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone who sails an International Flying Fifteen or keelboat, to join them at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Posted on 20 Feb Inspire your club members
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 If your sailing club is looking for tips on increasing membership, advice on legal matters or examples of how to market your activities, then don't miss the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 (4-5 March 2017). Posted on 19 Feb Tuning guru to speak on Osprey stand
Multiclass champion Ian Pinnell talk at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Drop by the Osprey Association stand (A4) at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on Saturday 04 March, 3.30pm, where multiclass champion and sailmaker Ian Pinnell, will be giving a talk on tuning. Posted on 16 Feb Foiling features at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
There's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling From brand new foiling catamarans to the International Moth Class and the America's Cup, there's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling. Posted on 15 Feb Why Spinlock love the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
Helena Lucas talks to Henry Marsh about the AeroPro Helena Lucas MBE talked to Henry Marsh, Senior Design and Development Engineer at Spinlock about why they love the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and about the new AeroPro, Spinlock's new streamlined buoyancy aid. Posted on 13 Feb Win a Topper Taster Day
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Pay a visit to the International Topper Class Association (GBR) stand (C48) at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and you could be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day', in the 'How do you measure up?' competition. Posted on 9 Feb Official RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show App available
See why you'd want to download it The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is returning to Alexandra Palace, London, over the weekend of 04-05 March and you can now download the free official show app, available on all Android, Kindle and iOS devices. Posted on 4 Feb

Upcoming Events

Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
