Mirror to be displayed on the Gul stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Gul look forward to welcoming all Mirror Sailors to their stand B42 at this year's Dinghy Show.

Gul, title sponsor of the Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club, have donated some space for the Mirror Class Association to display a Winder Boats Mirror Dinghy that is available for charter at the Worlds and an opportunity to promote the event further.

Visit Gul at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

See the all new steamers, Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for the very best in dinghy sailing apparel. Gul Watersports will be featuring the new Code Zero range of sailing wetsuits.

Itchenor Sailing Club prepares

For a busy season of sailing Itchenor Sailing Club in Chichester prepares to kick off a busy season of sailing with renowned regattas, top tournaments and family fixtures among the line-up.

Sailing's Mr Nice Guy

We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails.

2017 Gul Mirror Worlds

NoR published and entry system now open The Notice Of Race for the 2017 Gul Mirror World Championship and British National Championship has now been published and can be downloaded via the link.

Heron and Mirrors at Yeadon

Some tense racing Winds, unusually, from the south-east cast interesting wind shadows across No. 8 buoy, making this one of the most strategic marks in the race. With eight Herons and two Mirrors, there was some tense, and unexpected, sailing.

Mirrors at Overy Staithe

Thunderstorms blow over and the sun comes out The thunderstorms blew over and the sun came out on a beautiful force 2 north easterly for the nine boats in the annual Timmy Roy Trophy for Mirrors.

Summer is Championship Season!

A busy period for P&B sailors It's been a busy period for P&B sailors as they have been competing at the numerous sailing events around the globe, with the Summer's Championship Season coming to a close we thought it would be a good time to shout about some of our success!

Mirror Nationals at Itchenor

A superb entry of 56 boats take part With 56 boats signed up including Dave Wade, multi National and European champion, Simon Hiscocks, Olympic silver medallist, and Martin Jones, International 14 winner among them, the Mirror National Championships is always a popular.

Blackwater SC Club Week

Hot sunshine and steady breezes for the 140 boats A forecast of hot sunshine and steady breezes for the start of the week was eagerly anticipated by the competitors at Blackwater SC's annual club week which saw 140 boats competing in 11 classes over the 6 days.