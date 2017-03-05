Please select your home edition
Mirror to be displayed on the Gul stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Lauren Porter, Gul Watersports today at 1:52 pm Stand B42, 4-5 March 2017

Gul, title sponsor of the Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club, have donated some space for the Mirror Class Association to display a Winder Boats Mirror Dinghy that is available for charter at the Worlds and an opportunity to promote the event further.

Gul look forward to welcoming all Mirror Sailors to their stand B42 at this year's Dinghy Show.

www.gul.com

