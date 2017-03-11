Please select your home edition
Craftinsure 2012
David Henshall talks Merlin Rockets at Island Harbour Yacht Club

by Heather Bowley today at 7:46 pm 11 March 2017
David Henshall is set to talk at Island Harbour Yacht Club on Saturday 11th March © IHYC

Island Harbour Yacht Club, situated on the middle reaches of the river Medina, Isle of Wight, are pleased to announce the formation of a classic Merlin Rocket dinghy section. We currently have seven craft.

David Henshall, author and marine journalist, will be giving a talk relating to the Merlin Rocket on Saturday 11 March from 14:30 in The Breeze restaurant function room.

IHYC would like to welcome anyone interested in hearing David's talk. Numbers are limited so contact if you are attending.

Related Articles

Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Steve Nicholson Memorial win
For McGrane's Merlin powered by Hyde We spoke to Ben McGrane after his win in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton SC on Saturday, sailing a Merlin Rocket with his wife Roz. Ben has been working with Hyde Sails developing the Merlin sails and had a new set for the event. Posted on 31 Jan Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy
Merlin Rocket and Phantom take the trophies It was a day to remember for the Merlin Rockets, taking all three top places in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club on Saturday. Posted on 30 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan Sponsors announced for SMELT 2017
Over £2500 worth of prizes to be won Thanks to some very generous sponsorship for the event next May competitors now have the chance to win over £2500 worth of prizes. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Sir John Oakeley passes away
One of Britain's greatest sailors Sir John Oakeley, one of Britain's greatest sailors, has died aged 84. World champion, Olympian and author, he was also a leading figure in the marine industry for more than 30 years. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 A Day of Cheating
In the Lymington Merlin Rocket Fleet The title says it all "cheating"; it's how some racing sailors refer to training or practising. Investing in a few hours of training, or better still hiring a coach, can give your performance a boost that just isn't achievable any other way. Posted on 29 Nov 2016 P&B offers on Sails & Covers
Don't miss out order by the 30th November! After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Win a day's professional coaching
On and off the water competitions at SMELT 2017 Next May, five UK fleets are returning to Carnac for the 2nd edition of SMELT and this time you could win a day's professional coaching. Throughout the event there will be some friendly rivalry between the classes. Posted on 23 Nov 2016

