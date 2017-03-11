David Henshall talks Merlin Rockets at Island Harbour Yacht Club

by Heather Bowley today at 7:46 pm

Island Harbour Yacht Club, situated on the middle reaches of the river Medina, Isle of Wight, are pleased to announce the formation of a classic Merlin Rocket dinghy section. We currently have seven craft.

David Henshall, author and marine journalist, will be giving a talk relating to the Merlin Rocket on Saturday 11 March from 14:30 in The Breeze restaurant function room.

IHYC would like to welcome anyone interested in hearing David's talk. Numbers are limited so contact if you are attending.