Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats - VX One
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Spinlock Deckvest LITE
Spinlock Deckvest LITE

Taking the BT Virtual Chase Boat to Bermuda

by Land Rover BAR today at 1:31 pm 2 March 2017
Onboard with Land Rover BAR's America's Cup Race Boat - R1 © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

One of the team's most successful mixes of technology and sustainability has been the BT Virtual Chase Boat. The concept was simple enough; transmit sufficient data, HD video, images and audio from the boat directly ashore to the 'Dell EMC Mission Control' room at the team's base, so that engineers and designers can watch and analyse the sailing and testing sessions without going on the water.

The advantages were the cost and energy that would be saved. It would remove a boat from the water every sailing day, significantly reducing the team's carbon footprint. The BT Virtual Chase Boat (VCB) could supply all the data that curious coaches, designers and performance analysts would ever need, and it would deliver that data to their office desks.

The VCB was successfully developed, tested and put into operation in Portsmouth with help from the team's Technical Innovation Group (TIG), chaired by the management and technology consultancy PA Consulting Group. The idea of the TIG was to complement Land Rover BAR's existing design and engineering team, by bringing together experts from outside the marine industry to identify and apply technologies from other sectors.

Once it was operational, the team's engineers quickly came to rely on the VCB, and thoughts turned to replicating the facility in Bermuda once the team's sailing operations moved to the island in late 2016. If anything, the need was even greater in Bermuda. Land Rover BAR is a British team, with a permanent British home, and the strategy had always been to keep the majority of the design and engineering support in Portsmouth, where they would be relying on the Virtual Chase Boat to monitor the progress of the sailing and testing in Bermuda.

To transfer the VCB to Bermuda two technical problems would need to be overcome. The first was the data link ashore to the team's Bermuda base from the America's Cup race course out on the Great Sound, and the second was the link from Bermuda back to Portsmouth. TIG and Technology in Sustainability Partner BT had the right technology to deliver on both counts.

The major concern for the Bermudian extension of the VCB was that its integrity and operation should be unaffected by the influx of people and media during the period of America's Cup racing. In Portsmouth, the fact that the sailing water was lined on both sides by relatively densely populated areas meant that public networks could be relied upon.

Dell EMC Mission Control at Land Rover BAR HQ, Portsmouth - photo © Jack Abel Smith
Dell EMC Mission Control at Land Rover BAR HQ, Portsmouth - photo © Jack Abel Smith

The situation in Bermuda was very different. The more isolated piece of water and the island's relatively small population meant that during the racing period, the spectators and media attending could be expected to strain all the public data networks. The team couldn't afford to discover that suddenly – right when they needed it most, the link to Bermuda had been overwhelmed, crashing data and video delivery to Portsmouth.

It was decided that a proprietary system was required, something that would never have to be shared, or as the jargon would have it, an uncontended link. A contended line or data channel is a shared data channel; most residential and many businesses use them and that's why your internet link slows at busy periods – that moment about 9pm when a streamed movie starts breaking up and buffering. This is what the team could not afford to happen.

The second part of the problem, from Bermuda back to the UK was the easiest to solve, with BT providing a 45Mbps leased line back from Bermuda to the UK. This is an uncontended, or unshared data line guaranteed to run at the advertised rate at all times.

The section from the boat to the shore was more problematic. The cellular network was the perfect solution technically, but the team had already discovered during the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series event in 2015 that the public network didn't have the required bandwidth out in the Great Sound.

BT researched, sourced and provided a solution – a private cellular network, complete with mast, antenna, receivers and software; military-grade ship-to-shore 4G LTE wireless technology. It's the kind of thing that's supplied to the military when they need to set up their own networks in the field. The mast, antennas and receivers were all shipped to Bermuda, support engineers helped the team install and test them and when the boat went sailing for the first time, everyone in Portsmouth was watching too.

Land Rover BAR's America's Cup Race Boat - R1 flat out on the Great Sound - photo © Alex Palmer
Land Rover BAR's America's Cup Race Boat - R1 flat out on the Great Sound - photo © Alex Palmer

"The BT Virtual Chase Boat has been a tremendous success story for our technical team. It's brought my engineers closer to the sailing boat than ever before, whilst at the same time reducing our carbon footprint as a team. I'm enormously grateful to PA Consulting Group and BT for their technical and personal support without which this would not have been possible for us," said Richard Hopkirk, Engineering Manager at Land Rover BAR.

"We're really excited to be combining our strengths in next generation fixed and mobile networks to help Land Rover BAR power ahead as they compete to win the 35th America's Cup. Our networking and big data expertise will help the teams on both sides of the Atlantic to deliver better performance from the boat. It's all about our ability to help the support teams and crew to make better tactical decisions through access to better quality data in real time. We can't wait to see the results and everyone at BT wishes Land Rover BAR every success in the competition." said Howard Watson, CEO, BT Technology and Service Operations (TSO).

Related Articles

Double Olympic Champions announce Pools
For Red Bull Youth America's Cup Two pools of top young sailors from 12 countries will battle for a spot in the finals at June's Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda. Posted on 28 Feb Land Rover BAR Academy ready for 2017
Team set for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup The Land Rover BAR Academy is ready for a truly massive second year; competing once again in the Extreme Sailing Series, and then facing their biggest challenge yet in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda in June. Posted on 27 Feb Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal
Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock as the team train on R1 in Bermuda. Posted on 26 Feb SoftBank Team Japan launch ACC boat
Aiming to become first Japanese team to win the trophy A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new America's Cup Class race yacht, Hikari, the next-generation boat designed to win the first ever America's Cup for a Japanese flagged challenger. Posted on 26 Feb Land Rover BAR: R1 Take-Off
On the water testing for the America's Cup class boat From Portsmouth inception to her first flight in Bermuda on 11th February. Watch the story behind R1's design, build, on the water testing and meticulous construction. Posted on 24 Feb Man overboard: the longest two seconds...
Graeme Spence goes over in front of the main beam ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill has often spoken about the risks inherent in pushing the boundaries of the sport. The team had another reminder of that on Wednesday when grinder Graeme Spence went overboard in front of the main beam. Posted on 24 Feb Artemis Racing launch 'Magic Blue'
America's Cup Class yacht christened in Bermuda On 22nd February, Artemis racing became the fourth team to launch the boat that they will race in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Their America's Cup Class yacht was lowered into the Great Sound for the first time and christened by Natalia Törnqvist. Posted on 24 Feb Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit
Built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart Henri Lloyd's best in class 2017 sailing range is like no other; built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart. Henri Lloyd's wetsuit range is new for 2017, developed in collaboration with the team at Land Rover BAR. Posted on 21 Feb Spithill and team sail '17' for first time
On America's Cup race course in Bermuda ORACLE TEAM USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, "17", for the first time. Posted on 21 Feb Emirates Team New Zealand launch their race boat
Cycle power for the 35th America's Cup Just 100 days out from the first race of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, Emirates Team New Zealand accomplishes the most significant milestone of its challenge for the 35th Americas Cup by christening their America's Cup Class catamaran. Posted on 16 Feb

Upcoming Events

Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy