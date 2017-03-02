Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS800 Cover
Rain and Sun RS800 Cover

The RS800 Crews' Union Challenge Coin

by Clare Sargent today at 1:24 pm 2 March 2017
RS800 Crews' Union Challenge Coin © RS800 Class

Any crew who finishes in the top 6 at the UK National Championships is automatically a member of the RS800 Crews' Union.

This is in recognition of the enormous contribution, physical and emotional, that the often under-appreciated crew makes to the overall performance of the RS800. Crews do all the hard work, ashore and afloat, while the helms enjoy all the glory. Although this is unlikely to change, at least now the crews can enjoy the solidarity of their own private (drinking) club to console themselves.

Each and every "top 6" crew, since records began in 2001, is automatically eligible for membership and to claim their Challenge Coin. See the roll of honour below.

The idea of the Challenge Coin comes from the military, where the coin bears an organisation's insignia or emblem and is carried by the organisation's members. Traditionally, they are given to prove membership when challenged and to enhance morale. In practice, challenge coins are normally presented by unit commanders in recognition of special achievement by a member of the unit (in this case a top 6 UK National Championship result).

The Challenge!

The tradition of a challenge is the most common way to ensure that members are carrying their unit's coin. The challenge, which can be made at any time, begins with the challenger drawing his/her coin, and slapping or placing the coin on the table or bar. In noisy environments, continuously rapping the challenge coin on a surface may initiate the challenge. Everyone being challenged must immediately produce the coin for their organisation and anyone failing to do so must buy a round of drinks for the challenger and everyone else who has their challenge coin. However, should everyone challenged be able to produce their coin, the challenger must buy a round of drinks for the group!

The Roll of Honour: (in first name alphabetical order)

Adam BroughtonJamie Stewart
Alan SignJane Olive
Ali Hall Jim Beam
Allyson JeffriesJohn Mather
Amy CartwrightJony Clegg
Andrew BrownMark Hogan
Ben McGraneMartin Gotrel
Caroline LitchfieldNichola Groves
Chris FeibuschNikki Griffin
Chris MartinOlivier Vidal
Christian HumphreyOllie Page
Christian KingOrwin Murray
Claire LaskoPaul Davies
Colin HattonPenny Clark
Craig DaviesPete Lindley
Dan AllinPhil Lasko
Dave SteedPhilip Goodwin
Emma DealRichard Kent
Emma McEwenRob Partridge
Emma White Roz Allen
Fiona HampshireRyan Visser
Fiona SayceSam Littlejohn
George KingsnorthSarah Marriott
Guy FillmoreSteve Hall
Hannah TattersallStuart Aston
Harvey HillaryTim Hirst
Ian GottsToby Wincer
James HughesWill Crocker
James Stewart 

Please contact RS800 Class Association Secretary Clare Sargent with any queries on clare@rs-assocation.com

Related Articles

RS800 class allows boom sheeting
We talk to Class Chairman Chris Feibusch about the change We spoke to Chris Feibusch, Chairman of the RS800 Class Association, about the recent vote to allow off the boom sheeting, his long-time association with the class, and where the class is now heading and who it is hoping to attract. Posted on 21 Feb Ultra light, slim fitting Zhik P2 PFD
For faster, freer and safer movement on board New from Zhik for 2017 is the P2 PFD, an ultra light and slim fitting buoyancy vest. Designed to ensure uninhibited movement and snag reduction, the P2 PFD is as useful for performance sailors as it is for newcomers who are learning to move around a boat. Posted on 14 Feb RS800 Boom Sheeting and Twin Tillers - The Vote
Steve Cockerill looks at the implementation Having only been helming and trapezing for a few months, I was interested to see that there is now a proposal to change the rules in the RS800 to allow sheeting off the boom, and for those that want, the crew can take the mainsheet too. Posted on 6 Feb Zhik's H1 Helmet
Makes sailing in protective headgear a 'no brainer'! There is no doubt that like skiing and cycling, wearing helmets afloat is becoming a 'no brainer'. As the sport is gearing up, be it on foils or multihulls, there is ever more reason to protection your head from crashes. Posted on 6 Feb The Spinlock Aero Pro
Foiling America's Cup technology goes mainstream We spoke with Ash Holmes of Spinlock about the Aero Pro, which is their new buoyancy aid and draws on much of their work with the British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, and their previous WING buoyancy aid. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 RS800 End of Season Championship
A great weekend for those planning a polar trek What a great weekend's sailing particularly for those who were planning a polar trek later this winter; 20 knots gusting 30 knots from the North on Saturday and slightly less on the Sunday but with a lovely heavy rain shower during the pursuit race. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 RS800 Inlands at Grafham Water
A puffy North Easterly for the 18 teams The 2016 RS800 Magic Marine Inland Championships were sailed at Grafham Water Sailing Club over the weekend of 8th and 9th October. Posted on 10 Oct 2016 RS800s at Eastbourne Sovereigh
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series event A smaller than expected fleet of 10 boats, made the annual trip to Eastbourne, for what was to be one of the most exciting sails of the season so far! Posted on 22 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers from RS
Discounts on new boats, and show tickets too Southampton Boat Show started on Friday and runs until Sunday 25th September 2016. Don't miss out on our fantastic show offers and make sure you drop in for a coffee! We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers!
Visit RS Sailing on Stand E045 The Southampton Boat Show runs from 16th - 25th September 2016. We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045 and we are happy to offer you discount tickets! Posted on 16 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS800 RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS800 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy