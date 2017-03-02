The RS800 Crews' Union Challenge Coin

by Clare Sargent today at 1:24 pm

Any crew who finishes in the top 6 at the UK National Championships is automatically a member of the RS800 Crews' Union.

This is in recognition of the enormous contribution, physical and emotional, that the often under-appreciated crew makes to the overall performance of the RS800. Crews do all the hard work, ashore and afloat, while the helms enjoy all the glory. Although this is unlikely to change, at least now the crews can enjoy the solidarity of their own private (drinking) club to console themselves.

Each and every "top 6" crew, since records began in 2001, is automatically eligible for membership and to claim their Challenge Coin. See the roll of honour below.

The idea of the Challenge Coin comes from the military, where the coin bears an organisation's insignia or emblem and is carried by the organisation's members. Traditionally, they are given to prove membership when challenged and to enhance morale. In practice, challenge coins are normally presented by unit commanders in recognition of special achievement by a member of the unit (in this case a top 6 UK National Championship result).

The Challenge!

The tradition of a challenge is the most common way to ensure that members are carrying their unit's coin. The challenge, which can be made at any time, begins with the challenger drawing his/her coin, and slapping or placing the coin on the table or bar. In noisy environments, continuously rapping the challenge coin on a surface may initiate the challenge. Everyone being challenged must immediately produce the coin for their organisation and anyone failing to do so must buy a round of drinks for the challenger and everyone else who has their challenge coin. However, should everyone challenged be able to produce their coin, the challenger must buy a round of drinks for the group!

The Roll of Honour: (in first name alphabetical order)

Adam Broughton Jamie Stewart Alan Sign Jane Olive Ali Hall Jim Beam Allyson Jeffries John Mather Amy Cartwright Jony Clegg Andrew Brown Mark Hogan Ben McGrane Martin Gotrel Caroline Litchfield Nichola Groves Chris Feibusch Nikki Griffin Chris Martin Olivier Vidal Christian Humphrey Ollie Page Christian King Orwin Murray Claire Lasko Paul Davies Colin Hatton Penny Clark Craig Davies Pete Lindley Dan Allin Phil Lasko Dave Steed Philip Goodwin Emma Deal Richard Kent Emma McEwen Rob Partridge Emma White Roz Allen Fiona Hampshire Ryan Visser Fiona Sayce Sam Littlejohn George Kingsnorth Sarah Marriott Guy Fillmore Steve Hall Hannah Tattersall Stuart Aston Harvey Hillary Tim Hirst Ian Gotts Toby Wincer James Hughes Will Crocker James Stewart

Please contact RS800 Class Association Secretary Clare Sargent with any queries on clare@rs-assocation.com