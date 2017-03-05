Please select your home edition
Ancasta - May 2016
Zhik New Womens Microfleece Skiff Suit
WIN a 'Topper Taster Day' at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017

by ITCA (GBR) today at 1:13 pm Stand C48, 4-5 March 2017
Rosie and Harry with (cardboard) Giles Scott © Andre Ozanne

Take part in the 'How do you measure up?' competition running throughout the show, to be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day' for you and two other sailors at your home club. The Taster Day will provide three race rigged boats with a coach for the day with further help and information on Re activating your Topper. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is guess how tall Olympic Gold medallist, Giles Scott, was when he won the 2001 Topper Nationals.

ITCA (GBR) will also be encouraging people to get old boats back out on the water with the 'Re-Activate your Topper' campaign. To find out more about this and enter the competition drop by the Topper Class stand C48 and fill out the form.

Also drop by the stand to find out more or visit the Topper International Limited stand (B58), where they will displaying Topper number 10,000 (there are now nearly 50,000) which will be fully restored on one side and unrestored on the other, showing the contrast between the two and what can be achieved with an old boat.

Find out more about ITCA (GBR) at www.gbrtopper.co.uk/news.php

Rooster Southern Topper Traveller Series
Eight events and 6 coaching days The Notice of Race and events calendar for the 2017 Southern Area Topper Traveller Series are now available directly for review on the Topper UK website in the relevant 'Southern Area' section. Posted today at 9:39 am Topper Taster Days
Six young sailors take part in the Volvo GJW Winter Regatta The 2017 Volvo GJW Winter Regatta held at the WPNSA was the first National Series Topper event for 6 young sailors local to the Weymouth and Portland area to experience an event where 160 boys and girls ranging from 9 to 16 competed in this regatta. Posted on 1 Mar Win a Topper Taster Day
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Pay a visit to the International Topper Class Association (GBR) stand (C48) at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and you could be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day', in the 'How do you measure up?' competition. Posted on 9 Feb Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards
Heroic mid-ocean rescue rewarded Winning sailors received their awards at a Gala Lunch held at Trinity House, London and presented on behalf of the YJA by the 2015 Yachtsman of the Year, Ian Walker MBE following a close vote taken by members of the Yachting Journalists' Association. Posted on 10 Jan Ballyholme to host ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
For first time in April 2017 Ballyholme Yacht Club are very honoured to have been asked to host the 2017 ISA Youth Pathway National Championships incorporating the first leg of the IODAI 2017 Optimist Trials. Posted on 6 Jan All set for boats.com YJA Yachtsman Awards
Winners to be announced on Tuesday Who will be Britain's 2016 Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year winners? The votes are now being counted for the annual boats.com sponsored Yachting Journalists' Association Awards ahead of the announcement on Tuesday. Posted on 4 Jan Top 10 Topper Tips
Frances Fox gives knowledge from the Topper National Squad Hello! As you may have gathered from the title, I'm going to share with you the many boat-prep tips and tricks which I've picked up during my time in the Topper National Squad. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 South West Youth Sailing Academy Winter Training
48 junior sailors take part at Paignton Forty eight junior sailors in their single handed Tera and Topper dinghies took to the water as Paignton Sailing Club hosted the second weekend of the South West Youth Sailing Academy winter training sessions. Posted on 14 Nov 2016 How to keep warm when training through the Winter
Make sure that you're prepared with Rooster Sailing As the sailing season draws to a close many people will be packing up their boats for the winter and forgetting all about sailing for a while. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Zone Champs sailors relish big weekend breeze
RYA events for youth sailors across the UK Over 1,000 of the UK's best young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend held at various locations around the UK. Posted on 27 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Topper Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Grafham Water SC Topper Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Topper 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Topper NW Area Championship for Topper
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Waldringfield SC Topper Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Notts County SC Topper Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Hayling Island SC Topper Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug Waldringfield SC Topper Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
