WIN a 'Topper Taster Day' at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017

Rosie and Harry with (cardboard) Giles Scott © Andre Ozanne Rosie and Harry with (cardboard) Giles Scott © Andre Ozanne

by ITCA (GBR) today at 1:13 pm

Take part in the 'How do you measure up?' competition running throughout the show, to be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day' for you and two other sailors at your home club. The Taster Day will provide three race rigged boats with a coach for the day with further help and information on Re activating your Topper. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is guess how tall Olympic Gold medallist, Giles Scott, was when he won the 2001 Topper Nationals.

ITCA (GBR) will also be encouraging people to get old boats back out on the water with the 'Re-Activate your Topper' campaign. To find out more about this and enter the competition drop by the Topper Class stand C48 and fill out the form.

Also drop by the stand to find out more or visit the Topper International Limited stand (B58), where they will displaying Topper number 10,000 (there are now nearly 50,000) which will be fully restored on one side and unrestored on the other, showing the contrast between the two and what can be achieved with an old boat.

Find out more about ITCA (GBR) at www.gbrtopper.co.uk/news.php