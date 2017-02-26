Please select your home edition
Gul 2016 September
The Staunton Blaster at Staunton Harold Sailing Club

by Grahame Newton today at 11:45 am 26 February 2017

Grahame Newton blasts through 40 knot gusts to win

Well if the 'County Cooler' lived up to its name with temperatures struggling to go much above freezing, then the 'Staunton Blaster' certainly did too! The remnants of storm Doris left a weekend forecast of winds between 25-40 knots and the occasional gusts in excess of this. It was clearly not going to be a weekend for the faint hearted.

26 boats braved the conditions, some travelling as far up from the south coast to experience Staunton's 140 acre picturesque Derbyshire reservoir.

The schedule was for three handicap races on the Saturday followed by a pursuit race and then a final handicap race on the Sunday but it was clear form the 'off' that this was going to be challenging even for the most experienced of PRO's that SHSC had provided.

Race 1 got underway with the Fast Handicap, unfortunately, all of whom were a little too eager, resulting in a general recall. The Slow Handicap fleet started next, including all the Lasers, many regretting the full rig choice used in the first part of the mini-series at NCSC which resulted in them having to sail with the same rig for the 10 race, two regatta series.

It was 'Brothers Foskett' Matt and Simon (SHSC) who showed you can still sail a Fireball up to its PY, 'blasting' around the course to take an early lead, only to take a bath after an optimistic kite hoist in a 40+ knot gust. This left the 'Veteran' pairing of the 'ever young' 'Dad' Andy Foskett and the legend that is Mark Stevens (SHSC) in the other Fireball to take the victory on handicap. I'm not saying how old Mark is, but he does qualify for a 'bus pass' and his OAP!! The flying Scorpion pairing of birthday boy Pete Gray and Rich Pepperdine (SHSC) were 2nd whilst the visiting Scorpion of Steve Walker & Jerry Hannabuss took 3rd.

Race two saw a similar pattern only this time the 'Fozzie' lads made no similar slips and blasted round to an easy win, the 'vets' took 2nd giving a Fireball one, two and the super quick Supernova of Corey Newton (SHSC) came 3rd.

As conditions deteriorated and the wind continued to build the sailors were very relieved to learn the PRO had decided enough was enough for day 1. The overall two event mini winter series was starting to really hot up with a father and son battle at the top with Grahame Newton (SHSC) in his full rig Laser and son Corey in his Supernova tied at the top and Sam Jones also in a full rig Laser a very close 3rd going into the final day.

Saturday night's joint 30th party for Pete Gray & Simon Forbes saw far too much alcohol consumed resulting in some very 'sorry states' and a few missing folk on Sunday morning.

From the sheltered warmth of the on board cabin of the impressive SHSC committee boat the PRO decided upon a 75min pursuit race much to the surprise of many. As the wind started to build a few more hardy souls joined the fleets including local heavyweight master Richard Barnet who studied the conditions long and hard and opted for the Laser 4.7 'handkerchief' rig the same as local youngster Nathan Smith. Graham Watts and Helen Jacks in their Miracle were first away followed by the 4.7's. Richard may have studied the conditions but not the course and promptly led a few of the fleet the wrong way resulting in a DSQ!

The gun sounded after an exhausting 75min race and again the Fireball lads won easily, with Steve & Jerry's Scorpion 2nd and a local Laser radial 3rd neck and neck with Grahame in his full rig and Corey in his Supernova. Blasted, battered and broken the fleets headed home for the welcome warmth of a meal served form the galley.

One final short handicap race was decided upon with a depleted fleet. Yet again the Fozzies showed a masterclass of Fireball sailing in heavy weather winning easily to take 3 bullets, but it was the turn of Sam Jones, who is barely 10 st wet through (and he was wet through most of the time) in his Laser full rig, to claim 2nd proving it's not all about body weight, if you've the skill, ability and fitness and youth on your side. Grahame's Laser came in 3rd which was just enough to take first overall in the nine race 2 regatta series, just edging out his son Corey and with Sam 3rd.

Prize giving took place in the bar lounge area with 'Tollgate Brewery' event sponsors providing the beer prizes followed by the small matter of the 6 nations match, England v Italy to cap a fantastic event and series.

Over the 9 race series we had seven different winners, all from SHSC, showing strength across fleets. Worth noting - none of these included overall event winner Grahame, proving consistency wins events.

A massive thanks must go to all those that made these events possible and cheers to our event sponsor Tollgate Brewery!

Roll on summer!

2017 County Cooler & Staunton Blaster Overall Results:

PosFleetClassSail NoHelmCrewClubPYR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1stSLOWLaser STD209956Grahame Newton Staunton Harold1095‑92352‑764325
2ndSLOWSupernova1165Corey Newton Staunton Harold107564(OCS)31‑835729
3rdSLOWLaser STD186696Sam Jones Staunton Harold1095103110411(DNF)‑13.5241
4thSLOWSolo5399Ian Firth NCSC114011549(DNC)151515(DNC)74
5thFASTRS4001024Neil KindonPaul MunroStaunton Harold94620‑272517.511181719(DNC)127.5
6thSLOWSolo5246Rich Pepperdine Staunton Harold114081246(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC135
7thSLOWSolo4882Brian Fisher NCSC114013151112(DNC)16(DNF)16DNC140
8thFASTScorpion2034Rach RhodesSimon ForbesStaunton Harold1040212518(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC142
9thSLOWAero 71745John Hobson NCSC10661768113(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC159
10thSLOWLaser RADIAL134711Paul Moughtin‑Leay ‑ Junior Staunton Harold1136187967(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC161
11thFASTContender680Mike Rhodes NCSC97612162025(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC169
12thSLOWAERO 72184Martin Hewitt Notttingham SC106621.514121310(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC184.5
13thSLOWSolo5042Dave Snutch NCSC1140152515159(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC193
14thFASTFlying Fifteen3465Andrew FarmerRebecca OgdenNCSC10133967(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC196
15thSLOWLaser STD183147Neill Clingan Staunton Harold1095(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC98115204
16thFASTScorpion2036Stephen GrahamJon WillarsNorthampton SC1040518178(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC219
17thFASTFireball14870Matt FoskettSimon FoskettStaunton Harold964(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNF111231
18thFASTScorpion2002Chloe Willars ‑ JuniorNicola WillarsNCSC10407201914(RET)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC231
19thFASTFireball15118Andy FoskettMark StevensStaunton Harold964(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC126DNC237
20thFASTScorpion2033Steve WalkerJerry Hannabuss 1040(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC342DNC237
21stFASTScorpion1850Steve GrahamSimon ForbesNorthampton SC1040(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC658DNC247
22ndFASTRS2001112Nigel PepperdineDi PepperdineStaunton Harold10471137(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC249
23rdFASTScorpion1959ChrisDaveEastborne1040(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC5139DNC255
24thSLOWGP1414072Darrell sleepCharles SaundersStaunton Harold1131(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC1310DNF8259
25thSLOWSolo5457Jake Willars ‑ Junior NCSC1140161010(RET)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC264
26thSLOWLaser STD143090Adrian Jones NCSC109530222417.5(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC264.5
27thSLOWLaser RADIAL204386Kevin Nicholls NCSC1136(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC101413.5DNC265.5
28thSLOWMiracle3813Graham WattsHelen JacksStaunton Harold1210(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC121117DNC268
29thSLOWLaser173520A Stewart NCSC1095(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNF16189271
30thSLOWFireflyUON11Karen ThomasMichael StarkieNCSC1163191918(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC284
31stSLOWFireflyUON6Connor HodgsonTom WarburtonNCSC1163232116(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC288
32ndSLOWLaser RADIAL171783Ali Grant NCSC1136311714(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC290
33rdFASTRS4001325James LoganPaul ReynoldsNCSC946(RET)242316(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC291
34thSLOWLaser RADIAL189316  NCSC1136(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC34292
35thFASTScorpion2039Peter GrayRich PepperdineStaunton Harold1040(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC2DNF7DNC294
36thSLOWLaser RADIAL1R Mason  1136(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC47DNCDNC296
37thFASTD‑ZERO2Graham Young Nottingham1033411(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC300
38thSLOWLaser RADIAL204386Will James NCSC1136292321(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC301
39thFASTRS2001112Nigel PepperdineRachel rhodesStaunton Harold1047(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNF910DNC304
40thSLOWLaser STD167587Julian Lloyd NCSC1095282822(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC306
41stSLOWLaser STD201645James Dalby Trent Valley SC1095148(RET)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC307
42ndSLOWFirefly4194Amelia TimsAlice SemenenkoNCSC116321.5(DNC)13(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC319.5
43rdSLOWFireflyUON5Hannah ThompsonJohn SharlandNCSC11632726(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC338
44thSLOWLaser 4.725Richard Barnett Staunton Harold1195(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDSQ6348
45thSLOWLaser RADIAL136617   1136(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC12DNC354
46thSLOWLaser 4.7203181Nathan Smith Staunton Harold1195(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNF12DSQDNC354
47thFASTScorpion2000David SnutchJ WellsNCSC1040(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC14DNFDNCDNC356
48thFASTRS4001325James LoganPhilppa LoganNCSC946(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC17DNCDNCDNC359
49thSLOWTopper47684Molly Hinsliff‑Smith ‑ Junior NCSC134124(DNC)(DNF)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC366
50thSLOWLaser RADIAL210267Simon Gadsby NCSC113625(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC367
51stSLOWFirefly4195Iona SmithCatherine MooreNCSC116326(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC368
52ndFASTScorpion1957Chris YatesDavid ParkerESSC1040(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC399
52ndw/s 9.5WINDSURFER401Kev Clark NCSC (DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC399
52ndw/s 7.5WINDSURFER218Barry Collins NCSC (DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC399
52ndSLOWEurope394G Crammond Staunton Harold1145(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNFDNCDNC399
52ndSLOWLaser RADIAL168859Mike Papp Staunton Harold1136(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNFDNCDNFDNC399

