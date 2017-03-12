M32 fleet set to join BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG

M32s set for BACARDI Miami Sailing Week © M32 Series

by M32 Series today at 8:49 pm

A nine strong fleet of M32 multihulls will join BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG as an official class of the popular Miami one-design regatta from March 5-11. The 32ft carbon fibre multihulls built in Sweden will compete in the regatta from March 10-12 with a practise race day and two points race days.

The M32's have been in Miami since January for their 2017 Miami Winter Series. The Series is currently led by Team XS Energy skippered by Ryan De Vos, closely followed by brother Rick De Vos and his Team REV, and Chicago based Don Wilson's Team Convexity in third.

The Bacardi Week will be the third stage of the M32 Miami Winter Series which concludes with the final event April 7-9. Joining the series leaders in Miami next week include Team Liftoff (Malcolm Gefter), Escape Velocity (Ron O'Hanley), 102BFast (Charles Tomeo) and a further boat skippered by James Prendergast. Also joining the event as part of their America's Cup training schedule is the Next Generation USA team, the US Challenger team for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup taking place this summer in Bermuda. Skipper Carson Crain, Markus Edegran, Reed Baldridge and Matt Whitehead make up the four-man team.

"We are excited to get the opportunity to sail the M32 in Miami" said Markus Edegran. "It is a great boat for us to train for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup, but also to compete with such a world class group of sailors in Miami. Our thanks to M32 North America for their support and we look forward to a challenging and fun event!"

Celebrating its 8th consecutive year and organized by Miami based company STUDIOMILANO, BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG has become a firm favourite with the one-design racing fleets including the famous Bacardi Cup for the Star Class.

"We are thrilled to have the M32's join BACARDI Miami Sailing Week event" commented Sara Zanobini, BMSW Event Director. "The M32's are iconic boats and the entire winter sailing community is looking forward to seeing them again in Miami. The M32 owners have been kind enough to once again help with our Pro-Am event where we raise valuable funds for our three charitable organizations; Shake a Leg, Team Paradise and Sailing Heals. It is a great way for us all to give something back to the community together."

M32 Miami Winter Series 2017:

Event 1 - 6-8 January

Event 2 - 10-12 February

Event 3 - 10-12 March (part of BACARDI Miami Sailing Week)

Event 4 - 7-9 April