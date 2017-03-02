Please select your home edition
Rooster Southern Area Topper Traveller Series 2017

by Jason Kirk today at 9:39 am 2 March 2017
Elliott Kuzyk wins Southern Area Topper Championships © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com

The Notice of Race and events calendar for the 2017 Southern Area Topper Traveller Series are now available directly for review on the Topper UK website in the relevant 'Southern Area' section here.

Once again for this year, we are extremely grateful to those nice people at Rooster Sailing for kindly sponsoring the series and whom will be providing the much sought after and coveted embroided visors which are so popular with the sailors to try and win one.

2017 events for 5.3 and 4.2 rig sizes: (series results will be based on 5 events sailed)

  • Traveller 1: Spinnaker SC - April 9th
  • Traveller 2: Warsash SC - May 21st
  • Traveller 3: Poole YC - June 11th
  • Traveller 4: Stokes Bay SC - July 1st
  • Traveller 5: Chichester YC - July 9th
  • Traveller 6: Burghfield SC - September 2nd *RYA Zone Squad selector event
  • Traveller 7: Island Barn SC - September 9th
  • Traveller 8: Bosham SC - October 8th *RYA Zone Squad selector event
In addition, a final season event will take place – the 5.3 / 4.2 Southern Area Championships at Hill Head SC on October 22nd and this will be run as a stand-alone event.

Open Coaching Programme

In order to support the development and skills of junior sailors and build race confidence throughout the season, 6 open coaching days have been organised and which will run on the following dates:

  • Spinnaker SC - April 8th
  • Warsash SC - May 20th
  • Poole YC - 10TH June
  • Chichester YC - 8th July
  • Bosham SC - 7th October
  • Hill Head SC - 21st October
Signing up to partake is easy – simply visit www.ITCA-GBR.co.uk enter events – and select and sign up. The cost per sailor per coaching event is £25.

Should you require further information on either traveller series or the open coaching programme, then please use the contact links set up on the Southern Area webpage of the ITCA-GBR website.

We look forward to seeing you at the events this year.

