RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017

RS Aeros on the river Avon © Steve Stone RS Aeros on the river Avon © Steve Stone

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 10:25 am

Building on the past two seasons the 2017 RS Aero UK Southern Circuit will have a new structure and several exciting new venues in 2017.

For the past two years the UK Class has built up the Circuit based on main events with just four events in 2015 and six in 2016. A whopping 132 RS Aeros took part in the 2016 circuit! For 2017 the Southern Circuit will evolve around the smaller more localised events, supporting those embryonic fleets. The lager events, like the UK Nationals, Inlands and Southern Champs, will be stand alone.

As many of these smaller events will be sustainable by local RS Aeros, just the best four results out of the ten events in the Circuit will be required to qualify, allowing sailors to travel to qualify by travelling to their most local ones. Like the RS Aero Winter and Northern Circuits, the 2017 Southern Circuit shall have All Aeros on one score sheet based on PY.

The Circuit will be predominantly raced on medium to small sized lakes, the circuit will also visit the sea at Downs for the Eastern Areas and the river at Bradford-on-Avon for the intriguing challenge of river racing.

Three new venues are on the Circuit with the RS Aeros visiting Sutton Bingham, Bradford-on-Avon and Papercourt for the first time, each where new fleets are emerging. These combine with RS Aero hot spots at Burghfield, Broadwater, Downs, Chelmarsh and Chew where fleets are established and have already enjoyed successful events. Class favourite, the tucked away Reading SC, will be holding their third RS Aero open and it is great to see the fleet slowly build at their lovely wooded location.

The Circuit Grand Finale will be at Queen Mary in November, joining the rest of the RS Family for the annual RS Classes End of Season showdown.

RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017: