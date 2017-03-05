Please select your home edition
Rooster Sailing showcases Barton Marine's EasySplice at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Beki Sharman today at 8:52 am Stand B66, 4-5 March 2017
Barton Marine's EasySplice © Barton Marine

Leading global supplier of sail and deck hardware, Barton Marine, announces it will be represented by Rooster Sailing for its new EasySplice product, at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on Stand B66, this weekend.

Raising valuable brand and product awareness at the show, Barton Marine will be exclusively exhibiting its new EasySplice rope splicer with Rooster Sailing. The EasySplice is a balanced and lightweight tool that enables fast and simple rope splicing. With interchangeable rods, the tool is useable with different sizes of rope and the handle is considerably lighter than others on the market. It balances comfortably in your hand, making it easy to use for professionals and novices alike.

Jimmy Green will also be showcasing some of Barton Marine's latest products for the dinghy market, including High Load Eyes, size 0 Blocks and Tiller extensions. The Jimmy Green stand is D12 in Hall GH for 2017.

Sales and Marketing Manager, Rob Lyne will be at the show and happy to talk delegates through the products, with technical advice and support. He comments, "Barton is glad to expand our presence at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend. It's a great opportunity to meet with customers, and help them find sailing solutions and hardware for their needs. We're keen to share our products with the dinghy market and the show offers us the perfect platform to meet with new customers and marine manufacturers."

For more information about Rooster Sailing, please visit www.roostersailing.com.

For more information about Barton Marine and its range of products, please visit www.bartonmarine.com.

