Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Tipsy Icicle Series 2017 – Day 8

by Paul Heath today at 7:40 pm

A big breeze this weekend but thankfully not as much as was forecast which had probably put a few people off but it was definitely sailable. The wind was from the south (not the best direction at Leigh) which meant the breeze was rather shifty as we soon found out as the fleet launched in 12 knots of breeze which peaked at 20 knots during the first race which saw a lot of people inspecting their centreboards.

Lasers

The win went to Haydn Griffiths (LLSC) who sailed extremely fast to build up a large early lead. The returning Jack Hopkins (Delph SC) worked his way through the fleet and wore Griffiths lead down but in the end not by enough and he had to settle for second while behind him Gary Knott (Ogston SC) was third and Paul Heath (LLSC) fourth.

Handicap

It was a day for the single-handers as they filled the top four places in both races. Martin Knott (LLSC – Phantom) took a large lead and the win while second place went to second in the series Steve Blackburn (WLYC – Streaker) Bolton SC club mates and fellow Supernova helms Ian Thomson and Jeff Robinson were third and fourth respectively.

Solo

The returning Tony Sampson (SCYC) won this one from second in the series (at the start of the day) Brian Sprague (LLSC) Third home was Nik James (LLSC) followed by Steve Ferrington (WKSC).

Asymmetrics

Due to the wind direction it was an 'around the cans' course for the fleet which seemed to suit the RS400s as they filled the top four places.

Chris Pickles/Matt Sharman (Delph SC – RS400) continued their winning form while Bill Kenyon/Mark Lunn (Budworth SC) sailed well to take second, Dave Exley/Nigel Hall (LLSC) third sand series leaders Richard Catchpole/Gary Coop (LLSC) fourth.

Juniors

New to the series Drew Gibbons (Redesmere SC) blasted around the Flash in his Optimist to take the win from the Laser 4.7 of Adam Din (Hollingworth Lake SC) Third were Ben & Dan Latham (LLSC) in their 420 and Tom Brindley (LLSC) in his Laser Radial was fourth.

After lunch a reduced fleet took to the water in a now constant 14 knots with gust of 21 knots. Of those that started not everybody finished.

Lasers

Hopkins hit the front with Griffiths second. Seemingly unaware of the change of course they both set off for the wrong mark. When they realised their mistake the fleet had caught them up and it all got a bit crowded at the gybe mark but they still had their noses in front.

Hopkins sailed away to take the win. Griffiths was a comfortable second until a big capsize saw Heath and Patrick Hamilton (Burwain SC) reel him in. At the start of the final beat to the finish line Hamilton had climbed into second, Griffiths was third and Heath fourth and that is how they finished with no more than half a boat length between all three as they did.

Handicap

A reversal of the top two positions in this one as Blackburn pipped Knott to top spot. These two are now second and third overall in the series with 2 points between them. Martin Tubb (LLSC – Solution) was third and Robinson once again fourth.

Solo

Sprague was on the water for this one but a big pre-start capsize and inversion saw him retire. Sampson took his second win of the day, Dave Kelsall (LLSC) sailed well into second, James another third and Mark Cleary (Budworth SC) was fourth.

Asymmetrics

The breeze was up and Pickles/Sharman had a close race with Exley/Hall but it wasn't straight forward due to there being a bit of a drama as they approached took final mark. This saw them almost capsize, recover it but run over their kite resulting in them dragging it under the boat up the (thankfully for them) short final beat. All this and they still managed to win! (This can be viewed on the link below – the drama on the approach to the final mark starts at 5min 15 secs in)

Exley/Hall came in just behind them with the RS200 of Greg Marshall/Steph Gray (WLYC) third and Kenyon/Lunn fourth.

Juniors

This one saw the same four boats finish in the same positions.

Chris' RS400 video – Race 2:



Results to date can be found at www.llsc.org.uk/LLSC/Results/2017/Tipsy.htm?v=1