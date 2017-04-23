RLymYC Portmore Insurance Spring Series - Preview

RLymYC Portmore Insurance Spring Series © RLymYC RLymYC Portmore Insurance Spring Series © RLymYC

by Vicky Leen today at 6:06 pm

The Royal Lymington Yacht Club is delighted to announce that Portmore Insurance will be continuing their on-going sponsorship of the Club's renowned Spring Series.

Hampshire-based independent insurance brokers, Portmore Insurance, are one of the leading insurance brokers in the South and their desire to work with only the most reputable companies extends to the partnerships they undertake and the sponsorship they offer. The Royal Lymington Yacht Club are once again delighted to be building on this relationship and thank Portmore for their continued support.

The year's Spring Series will consist of eight races over four Sundays starting on 2nd April for IRC classes, Lymington Adjusted Handicap, J80s & Folkboats. With separate start and finish boats to ensure minimal delays between the two races, the result will be an intense morning's racing with a return to the Club in time for lunch.

The Western Solent offers excellent racing waters only 10 mins from the Club, with a variety of options available to ensure good racing whatever the wind direction. Once back in the Club, the racers can be sure of a warm welcome, whether they are members or visitors.

On the water coaching: Former Senior National Racing Coach for the Royal Yachting Association & British Olympic Coach (1996), Jim Saltonstall, will also be running some on the water coaching on Saturday 1st April. This coaching is inclusive of your boats entry fee and will be based around some practice racing followed by an informal debrief held in the Island Room. To register your interest for this coaching, please email .