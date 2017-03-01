Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Fleece Lined Beanie
Fleece Lined Beanie
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

EFG Bank Monaco crowned EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour winners

by Oman Sail today at 4:51 pm 14 February - 1 March 2017

French sailing star Thierry Douillard today led his EFG Bank Monaco (MON) team to their fourth consecutive EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour title as the Arabian classic came to a thrilling climax.

Douillard's men sealed their victory in style by winning the final race of the event, a sprint around a short course that rounded off the Dubai in-port series.

EFG Bank Monaco began the two-week long, five-leg race around the Arabian Gulf as the hot favourites having won the past three editions.

The reigning champions dominated the podium throughout the tour, winning four of the five offshore stages and one in-port race series.

EFG Bank Monaco crowned EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 winners - photo © Lloyd Images
EFG Bank Monaco crowned EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 winners - photo © Lloyd Images

But it wasn't all plain sailing, Team Al Mouj Muscat (OMA), the 2016 runners-up, threatened to usurp EFG Bank Monaco and when they crossed the finish line of the fifth and final leg from Doha to Dubai in first place it looked like a photo-finish was on the cards.

But Team Al Mouj's hopes of toppling their rivals were dashed when an international jury deemed them to have sailed into an exclusion zone during the leg, resulting in their disqualification.

EFG Bank Monaco went into the Dubai in-port race series with an unassailable lead before bowing out on a high, finishing the final inshore series second to Team Al Mouj Muscat.

It was an exhilarating end to an epic race that saw the eight international crews from seven different countries cover 763nm from Muscat to Sohar, around the Musandam Peninsula to Khasab in Oman and on to Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The fleet then embarked on two legs across the Arabian Gulf to Doha in Qatar and back to Dubai, showcasing the world-class sailing the region has on offer.

EFG Bank Monaco crowned EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 winners - photo © Lloyd Images
EFG Bank Monaco crowned EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 winners - photo © Lloyd Images

"It's a great feeling to win the regatta," said Douillard, who led the team in place of injured long term skipper Sidney Gavignet. "We really deserved it – we've worked so hard over these last two weeks.

"We had a major contest with Team Al Mouj Muscat the entire event and it was just the tiny details that made the difference. We were fast upwind and downwind and in the end we had good control over the fleet.

"This was one of the best editions of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour for sure – we had wonderful conditions, brilliant legs around the Musandam Peninsula, and a great battle with Team Al Mouj Muscat. I think Sidney will be happy – for us it's a case of 'a job well done'." EFG Bank Monaco will now have their names engraved on the EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour trophy for a fourth time.

Team Al Mouj Muscat's disqualification in Leg 5 saw them relegated to third place overall, behind Leg 1 winners Team Renaissance (OMA) led by Gavignet's protégé and Omani sailing star, Fahad Al Hasni, with a 90 per cent Omani crew.

The second-place finish saw Al Hasni's crew redeem their 2016 result when they finished one point off the podium.

"I'm so proud of my team and what we've done," Al Hasni said. "Our goal this year was to finish on the podium. We did it, and to finish in second is even better. Everyone is very excited and happy, and tonight we will celebrate!"

EFG Bank Monaco crowned EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 winners - photo © Lloyd Images
EFG Bank Monaco crowned EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 winners - photo © Lloyd Images

Team Al Mouj Muscat skipper Christian Ponthieu said his team could hold their heads high despite eventually losing first place to EFG Bank Monaco.

"We sailed a good regatta and were really consistent over the two weeks, always in the top three," he said. "EFG Bank Monaco were very good and it was hard to beat them." A third-place finish in the Dubai in-port series wasn't enough to elevate Team Zain (KUW) to the podium and they ended the regatta in fourth ahead of event newcomers Adelasia di Torres from Italy.

Last year's third-place finishers Team Averda (GBR) had to settle for sixth, with Bienne Voile (SUI) in seventh and all-female crewed DB Schenker (GER) in eighth.

A special prize-giving ceremony celebrating the achievements of the sailors and the success of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour will be held this evening.

The awards will be presented by Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, and His Excellency Dr Khalid bin Said Al Jaradi, Oman's Ambassador to the UAE.

Dubai in-port race series:

1. Team Al Mouj Muscat (OMA/Christian Ponthieu) – 1 point
2. EFG Bank Monaco (MON/Thierry Douillard) – 1.25 points
3. Team Zain (KUW/Cedric Pouligny) – 1.5 points
4. Team Renaissance (OMA/Fahad Al Hasni) – 2.25 points
5. DB Schenker (GER/Annemeike Bes) – 2.5 points
6. Adelasia di Torres (ITA/Renato Azara) – 2.5 points
7. Team Averda (GBR/Andrew Baker) – 3 points
8. Bienne Voile (SUI/Lorenz Mueller) – DNS – 4.5 points

Overall Results:

1. EFG Bank Monaco (MON/Thierry Douillard) – 11.25 points
2. Team Renaissance (OMA/Fahad Al Hasni) – 28 points
3. Team Al Mouj Muscat (OMA/Christian Ponthieu) – 31 points
4. Team Zain (KUW/Cedric Pouligny) – 33.5 points
5. Adelasia di Torres (ITA/Renato Azara) – 43.25 points
6. Team Averda (GBR/Andrew Baker) – 49.75 points
7. Bienne Voile (SUI/Lorenz Mueller) – 60 points
8. DB Schenker (GER/Annemieke Bes) – 62.75 points

Related Articles

GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 2
Black flag comes out Conditions became lighter, but this managed to heighten the intensity of the racing between the 11 teams on day two of the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman. Posted today at 5:00 pm GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 1
Kiwi helmsmen prevail on the opening day Two leading Kiwi skippers, both of whom have taken over the helms of well-established teams for this regatta, have claimed the lead positions after the first day of racing at the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman. Posted on 28 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 5
Title in the balance after Team Al Mouj Muscat win Team Al Mouj Muscat (OMA) have kept their dreams of dethroning EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour champions EFG Bank Monaco (MON) alive by pipping them to victory in the nail-biting final offshore leg of the Arabian classic last night. Posted on 28 Feb New look Oman Air crew eye podium finish
In inaugural GC32 Championship A new-look Oman Air will aim to kick start their 2017 season in style as top-class sailing teams from across the globe converge on Muscat, Oman, for the first ever GC32 Championship this week. Posted on 27 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 4
EFG Bank Monaco sets sights on close rivals Al Mouj Muscat French sailing star Thierry Douillard says his EFG Bank Monaco (MON) crew will focus firmly on defending their EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour title from arch rivals Team Al Mouj Muscat (OMA) as the Arabian classic approaches its climax. Posted on 24 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 3
Win and overall lead for EFG Bank Monaco Reigning EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour champions EFG Bank Monaco (MON) today tightened their grip on the overall lead with a victory in the third offshore leg of the race around the Arabian Gulf. Posted on 20 Feb Phil Robertson to skipper Oman Air
In 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Oman Air's bid to claim back the Extreme Sailing Series crown will be led by world match racing champion Phil Robertson after he was appointed skipper for the 2017 campaign starting in Muscat, Oman, in March. Posted on 18 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 2
Douillard avenges early upset French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged a shock last-minute defeat in the opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour by snatching victory in round two of the Gulf classic on Friday. Posted on 18 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 1
Hometown hero Al Hasni guides Omani team to victory Omani sailing star Fahad Al Hasni led his crew to a sensational victory in the opening clash of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour, beating reigning champions EFG Bank Monaco (MON) in a thrilling last-minute comeback on Wednesday. Posted on 16 Feb Foiling cats to face off in two weeks
In the Extreme Sailing Series and GC32 Racing Tour In a fortnight's time the first ever GC32 Championship for the combined fleets from the GC32 Racing Tour and Extreme Sailing Series™ will begin in Muscat, Oman. Posted on 14 Feb

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy