Notice of Race and Entry Form now available for Torbay Royal Regatta 2017

by Bob Penfold today at 1:38 pm 19-23 August 2017
Torbay Royal Regatta action © Jean Border / www.borderphotos2010.com

The Torbay Royal Regatta 2017 is already shaping up to be another great occasion with over a 100 yachts and dinghies expected.

The event this year will be preceded by the prestigious J-Cup on August 17th-19th where up to 70 yachts are expected. The IRC South West Championship will be an integral part of the regatta, and both the Laser and RS Tera classes are holding Travellers' events on the Dinghy and Junior course. All are looking forward enthusiastically to returning to the fine sailing waters of Torbay.

The Royal Torbay Yacht Club now boasts one of the largest and most competitive IRC Fleets in the South West, with regular racing on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings. IRC yachts can expect to enjoy 4 days of fast and furious regatta sailing following by a lively and entertaining social programme.

Torbay Royal Regatta action - photo © Jean Border / www.borderphotos2010.com
Torbay Royal Regatta action - photo © Jean Border / www.borderphotos2010.com

The Notice of Race and Entry Forms are now available online at www.royalregatta.co.uk

Sportsboat racing is always popular in Torbay, and with an ever growing SB20 fleet in Torquay and the South West a strong presence is expected.

Racing on their own courses, PY and Asymmetric dinghy classes are likely to attract significant entries and visitors can expect strong competition from local boats. Junior Dinghy classes form an integral part of the regatta and are always well supported especially by local clubs

Further information is available online at www.royalregatta.co.uk or contact

