HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing shortlisted in BT Sport Industry Award

- HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing shortlisted for BT Sport Industry Award © Cleo Barnham - HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing shortlisted for BT Sport Industry Award © Cleo Barnham

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 2:24 pm

The partnership between HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing has been shortlisted in the 2017 BT Sport Industry Awards for 'Team or Individual Sponsorship of the Year'.

The awards, which take place annually, recognise the 'best of the best' sporting activations, agencies, campaigns, events, sponsorships and more.

2016 was a standout year for the HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing partnership, one which included the release of The Skywalk – the third instalment in a trilogy of stunts executed by British sailor Thomson, which was viewed by millions of people worldwide – as well as the start of the skipper's quest in the non-stop, solo, round the world Vendée Globe race.

The partnership, which was forged more than 12 years ago, is one of the most coveted in the world of sailing. In recent years, together, HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson have developed a reputation for pushing boundaries, inspiring consumers, and making the seemingly impossible, possible.

Alex Thomson Racing CEO, Stewart Hosford said: 'It's an honour to be nominated once again for another BTSIA. We are up against some of the toughest competition in sport and I hope our efforts to promote our title sponsor HUGO BOSS last year will lead to us being as successful as we were in 2015 with our mastwalk campaign.'

Marco Aukofer, Global Sports Sponsorship Manager at HUGO BOSS, said: "Our sponsorship activation within sailing has been exceptional in 2016 and our most successful sponsorship year to date. We have reached new audiences through striking campaigns and have communicated our brand in the best possible light to the potential new BOSS customer. We are therefore delighted that the work we have delivered has been recognised in this way."

The awards will take place on Thursday, April 27th and will see more than 1,750 major players from the world of sport, business and entertainment come together to celebrate the standout work from across the sporting world.

In 2015, HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing were awarded 'Best Use of PR' at the BT Sport Industry Awards for 'The Mastwalk' campaign. It is hoped that, on April 27th, they can add a second award to that list.