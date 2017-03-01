Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Deckvest - 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Sailing Strategy - Wind and current by Ian Proctor
Sailing Strategy - Wind and current by Ian Proctor

HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing shortlisted in BT Sport Industry Award

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 2:24 pm 1 March 2017
- HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing shortlisted for BT Sport Industry Award © Cleo Barnham

The partnership between HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing has been shortlisted in the 2017 BT Sport Industry Awards for 'Team or Individual Sponsorship of the Year'.

The awards, which take place annually, recognise the 'best of the best' sporting activations, agencies, campaigns, events, sponsorships and more.

2016 was a standout year for the HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing partnership, one which included the release of The Skywalk – the third instalment in a trilogy of stunts executed by British sailor Thomson, which was viewed by millions of people worldwide – as well as the start of the skipper's quest in the non-stop, solo, round the world Vendée Globe race.

The partnership, which was forged more than 12 years ago, is one of the most coveted in the world of sailing. In recent years, together, HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson have developed a reputation for pushing boundaries, inspiring consumers, and making the seemingly impossible, possible.

Alex Thomson Racing CEO, Stewart Hosford said: 'It's an honour to be nominated once again for another BTSIA. We are up against some of the toughest competition in sport and I hope our efforts to promote our title sponsor HUGO BOSS last year will lead to us being as successful as we were in 2015 with our mastwalk campaign.'

Marco Aukofer, Global Sports Sponsorship Manager at HUGO BOSS, said: "Our sponsorship activation within sailing has been exceptional in 2016 and our most successful sponsorship year to date. We have reached new audiences through striking campaigns and have communicated our brand in the best possible light to the potential new BOSS customer. We are therefore delighted that the work we have delivered has been recognised in this way."

The awards will take place on Thursday, April 27th and will see more than 1,750 major players from the world of sport, business and entertainment come together to celebrate the standout work from across the sporting world.

In 2015, HUGO BOSS and Alex Thomson Racing were awarded 'Best Use of PR' at the BT Sport Industry Awards for 'The Mastwalk' campaign. It is hoped that, on April 27th, they can add a second award to that list.

Related Articles

Crowds welcome Alex Thomson home
After his achievements in the Vendée Globe Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor's record breaking effort in the prestigious Vendée Globe, widely renowned as one of sport's toughest challenges. Posted on 11 Feb Join Alex Thomson for a Parade of Sail
As he returns to his homebase in Portsmouth Harbour Alex Thomson will be returning home to Gosport on board his racing yacht HUGO BOSS on Saturday 11th February. A parade of sail and celebratory event will be held in Alex's hometown of Gosport this weekend to celebrate the solo skipper's incredible race. Posted on 7 Feb Hugo Boss sails off of the coast of Lands End
In preparation for the Vendée Globe Alex and the team headed towards Lands End to get some vital training in prior to the star of the Vendee Globe on November 6th. Posted on 31 Oct 2016 British Skipper Alex Thomson sets sail
On New York to Vendee Race British sailor Alex Thomson on Sunday embarked upon The Ocean Masters New York to Vendée Race, a 3,100 mile, single-handed sprint from downtown New York across the Atlantic to Les Sables D'Olonne, France. Posted on 30 May 2016 Road to Vendee Episode III
Alex Thomson sets sail on board his new HUGO BOSS Alex Thomson sets sail on board his new HUGO BOSS. Watch as Alex explains what it is like to be sailing after his recent set back in the Transat Jacque Vabre 2015. Posted on 7 May 2016 The Skywalk by Alex Thomson Racing
Yet another death-defying stunt British round-the-world sailor, Alex Thomson, has unveiled yet another death-defying stunt. Posted on 15 Mar 2016 Road to Vendee Episode II
An insight into Alex Thomson's life #RoadtoVendee will bring viewers closer than ever before to Thomson, not only as a professional yachtsman but as a brand ambassador, husband, father and team player. Posted on 4 Mar 2016 Road to Vendee campaign
Launched by Alex Thomson Racing On Sunday 6th November 2016, British yachtsman, Alex Thomson, will embark upon one of the toughest sporting challenges on the planet, the Vendée Globe. Posted on 6 Feb 2016 Determined to succeed
Statement from Alex Thomson Racing British sailor Alex Thomson and his co-skipper Guillermo Altadill are looking towards the 2016 Vendee Globe after an extraordinary sequence of events ended their participation in the Transat Jacques Vabre this weekend. Posted on 2 Nov 2015 New 'Hugo Boss' for Alex Thomson Racing
Vendée Globe winning intentions are made clear Alex Thomson Racing have today launched their new HUGO BOSS racing yacht, as they, and British sailor Thomson, start to build momentum in the run up to one of sport's greatest challenges... Posted on 6 Oct 2015

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy