ilovesailing calendar competition back: 2017 ilovesailing duck revealed

by Emma Slater today at 11:32 am 1 March 2017
The 2017 ilovesailing duck © RYA / Emma Slater

Wednesday 1st March marks the return of the RYA's ilovesailing calendar competition and we officially reveal the 2017 ilovesailing duck.

With the continued success of the ilovesailing calendar competition over the last few years, which has seen hundreds of sailing enthusiasts share their favourite sailing pictures, we are delighted to announce the return of this extremely popular competition giving photography enthusiasts the chance to showcase their fantastic pictures.

From dinghy cruising to yacht racing, family days out to regattas, whatever kind of sailing you love, Ilovesailing is once again asking sailing fans to share their favourite sailing photos and each month two lucky entrants will be picked to win a place on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar. As well as claiming their spot on the 2018 calendar each winner will also win:

  • Two tickets to the PSP Southampton Boat Show for the official prize giving
  • Canvas print of their winning entry
  • A copy of the final printed calendar
  • A selection of RYA goodies
  • And of course the much loved and coveted ilovesailing rubber duck!
Two winners will be picked each month between March and July to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar, with the final two spots being selected in August from all the other entries made between March and July.

"We are delighted to see the return of the ilovesailing calendar competition and we're already looking forward to receiving this year's entries", commented Emma Slater, ilovesailing coordinator. "Each year we receive hundreds of fantastic photos covering all aspects of sailing which make up the ilovesailing calendar. With so many great photos received each month judging can prove very tricky when you can only pick two each month, so it seems only fair that we pick our final two winners for August from all the entries already received. This way all our entrants will get a second shot a winning a spot on the calendar."

All you have to do to take part is post your favourite sailing photo(s) on to the ilovesailing Facebook page www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing or email your entry to , it's that easy. Winners will be notified via Facebook and/or email.

The 2018 calendars will go on sale at the 2017 Southampton Boat Show in September, with the first 50 people to purchase a copy also receiving a FREE 2017 ilovesailing rubber duck. Alternatively the calendars will also be available to purchase via the RYA web shop, www.rya.org.uk/shop from 15 September.

As well as the calendar competition the ilovesailing page will continue to run its ever popular weekly caption competition, giving you a chance to share your funny, clever and witty captions in a bid to win an ilovesailing duck.

Come along to the page at www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing and get involved.

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

