Peak-Ryzex title sponsor Albacore Internationals 2017

by Mike Banner today at 10:45 am

The UK National Albacore Association are delighted to announce that it has secured a title sponsor for its 2017 Internationals at the London 2012 Olympic venue of Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

Peak-Ryzex, the international end-to-end provider of supply chain, mobility and retail solutions will be the title sponsor for the event which will take place from 5th – 11th August 2017.

Albacore Association Chairman, Matt Thompson said: "We are really pleased that Peak-Ryzex has agreed to sponsor the premier event of the Albacore racing calendar. It will help us host the best ever Albacore Internationals yet, with a target of getting 70 boats on the water at Weymouth in August! Some of the boats will be flying the American and Canadian flags and we have challenged our fellow Albacore sailors from across the pond to bring more boats to Weymouth than the twelve UK Albacores taken to Sarasota, Florida in 2015 for the last event." John Coon, Managing Director of Peak-Ryzex commented: "we are delighted to be involved in the Albacore Internationals this year and hope that this proves to be the most successful Internationals to date. We would like to wish all the competitors from near & far a challenging and safe event".

Entry to the event is now open with discounts for first timers and juniors plus reduced entry fees for all available until 5th July. Visit www.albacore.org.uk/internationals for more information.