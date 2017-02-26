Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket

by RS Aero Class Association today at 6:08 am 26 February 2017
RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket © Alan Williams

Ten hardy RS Aeros were undeterred from travelling by a forecast of 'Lundy... Storm 10 later' as Storm Ewan was due to make landfall on the Cornish coast and threatened to rip up the English peninsula, wreaking havoc across Roadford Lake perched behind its dam wall on the rolling foothills of Dartmoor.

Sensibly, race officer Richard Willows had brought the start forward and shortened the race in advance, allowing competitors to finish and pack away before the worst hit. An impressive 40 starters and 30 finishers were rewarded by an awesome sail in a 'Fresh, but not too Frightening' breeze on what was a relatively warm morning.

As a two hour pursuit race it was to be a true hare and hounds game. The two RS Aero 5s started with the Lasers, 4 minutes after the Solos, and the 8 RS Aero 7s chased after them 5 minutes later. The Supernovas had just a 1 minute lead on the '7's and the Blazes were just 3 minutes behind. With the breeze up any trapeze boat who could keep it clean was in with a fair chance and with Fireballs, Ospreys, Hornets and RS400s all starting close together it was hard not to have one eye on your rear view mirror and the other on a watch, willing for the 13:30 finish to save you from being devoured by the chasing pack.

Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) in his RS Aero 5 nailed his start and led the 5s and Lasers up the first short beat to the dam. The biggest start of the day was the RS Aero 7s with 8 boats and it was Greg Bartlett (Starcross) who flew off the line to lead untroubled for the first lap. Ben Rolfe (Burghfield) steamed down the run and into 2nd place. With the wind blowing down the length of the lake it was a 3,000 meter beat back and the seasoned legs of Peter Barton (Lymington), aided by a whopping Cornish cooked breakfast, that hiked past the youngsters to take the lead and steadily extend for the rest of the race. The 5s of Andrew Frost and David Mahoney (Lymington) had a close tussle throughout but Andrew came through (and also beat his father, Richard, in his Solo!). Greg won the close battle against Ben to edge into the top ten overall. Peter worked hard to get by the lead Supernova and Lasers to take third. When the fat lady finally sang at 13:30, two Fireballs revelling in the conditions were at the front with Chris and Jon Gill well ahead for the overall win - enjoying a rematch after the Stacross Steamer!

Borrowing a '7' for the day Dan Bridger (Salcombe) was happy not to be on his '9' and came in 4th RS Aero with first timer Darren Roach (Royal Navy) a commendable 5th. Another RS Aero first timer in that breeze was Roadford's Kevin Reed who finish 1st home boat overall.

The Roadford Rocket doubled as Round 7 of the RS Aero UK Winter Series and with just the final two legs to go at Wimbleball, Exmoor, (19th March) and the grande finale RS Aero Spring Champs at Island Barn, West London, (25th March) the series remains wide open as each competitor only needs their best three from the 10 events to count!

RS Aero Results: (full results on the overall report here)

Overall PosRigSail NoHelmClub
3RS Aero 72093Peter BartonLymington Town SC
9RS Aero 71637Greg BartlettStarcross YC
11RS Aero 72Ben RolfeBurghfield SC
16RS Aero 72001Dan BridgerSalcombe YC
18RS Aero 72134Darren RoachRNSA
19RS Aero 51312Andrew FrostSutton Bingham SC
20RS Aero 51457David MahonyLymington Town SC
21RS Aero 72157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SC
25RS Aero 72133Kevin ReedRoadford Lake SC
31 DNFRS Aero 72146James ClaphamRoyal Torbay YC

Related Articles

RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017
Six events starting with the Northern Championships The inaugural RS Aero UK Northern Circuit was launched in 2016 with six events across Northern England from as far north as North Berwick in Scotland to as far south as the Midlands. Posted on 23 Feb RS Aeros at the Frigid Digit Regatta
Sunny and not too cold in Seattle Seattle's Frigid Digit regatta started as the major midwinter Laser event back 1974. This year the event featured Lasers, Opti's and RS Aeros hosted by the Seattle Laser Fleet, Corinthian YC and West Coast Sailing. Posted on 23 Feb RS Aero UK Winter Championships
47 helms battle it out at the Oxford Blue What a weekend! An incredible 47 RS Aeros entered The Oxford Blue which included the 2017 RS Aero UK Winter Championships. We had seen fleets of about 40 at events in the late autumn but we would never have anticipated 47 in February. Posted on 22 Feb RS Aero Lymington Stadium Racing
Sailing in front of the club balcony Following on from a successful pre Christmas race when lack of wind dictated the format of a very short course at the top of the river next to the club pontoon and in front of the club balcony. Posted on 19 Feb RS Aero Florida State Championships
Inaugural event at the US Sailing Center of Martin County The second event in the Florida RS Aero Winter "Series" was the first ever Florida State Championships held February 3-5 at the United States Sailing Center of Martin County located along the Indian River lagoon in Jensen Beach, Florida. Posted on 16 Feb Ullswater Yacht Club season starts
With the Easter Regatta on 15-17 April Ullswater Yacht Club's competitive year for visitors kicks off with the Easter Regatta, April 15-17, which is an open event for all classes. Posted on 15 Feb RS Aero Mid-Winters at Palm Beach
Building upon the Special Relationship As circumstance would have it, two Brits left these shores on the same day last week on separate and unconnected diplomatic missions to the United States. Posted on 1 Feb RS Aero UK Winter Series after 3 events
28 helms on the scoreboard so far After the flurry of Christmas and New Year events the RS Aero UK Winter Series is now three events in, each of those part of the GJW SailJuice series. This winter the Aero series visits 10 locations, spread over the length and breadth of the UK. Posted on 14 Jan Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero
Highcliffe SC Vice Commodore set for epic journey 7th May 2017 will be a very big day for one brave dad and his 13ft dinghy. Ken Fowler, Vice Commodore of Highcliffe SC will be attempting to sail an RS Aero all the way from Land's End to John O'Groats. Posted on 12 Jan International Invitation Regatta at Tallinn
Mild conditions in Estonia on New Year's Day Graced with unseasonably mild temperatures and perfect wind (for the 150+ spectators who enjoyed the show!) Estonia saw in the New Year in style with 16 top sailors at their invitational stadium RS Aero racing. Posted on 11 Jan

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy