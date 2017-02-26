Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Steel Core 728
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Raymarine T210 Multifunctional Wireless Maxi Display
Raymarine T210 Multifunctional Wireless Maxi Display
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Women in Sailing Challenge continues Port Phillip Women's Championship Series

by Kate Lathouras today at 10:25 pm 26 February 2017
Port Phillip Women's Championship Series at Sandringham YC © Alex McKinnon Photography

Sandringham Yacht Club played host to the Women in Sailing Challenge (WISC) on Sunday the 26 February. The WISC Regatta is also the second race day of the Port Phillip Women's Championship Series.

Four races were scheduled on Sunday but racing was postponed for an hour due to lack of wind, a good call by WISC Race Officer, Steven Aulich. It was nothing but high quality race management with Steve, traits well known by local Sandringham member and most recently Race Official of the Year at the 2016 Australian Sailing Awards.

A seabreeze built slowly over the day and in so brought slightly different conditions for each race keeping all 14 boats on their toes. Crews who kept their eyes out of the boat to find and stay in the pressure did well in the first two races. Once the seabreeze stepped up a level it turned into a drag race to 'bang the corners.'

With so many different classes of yachts on the course, fleet management played a large factor in overall strategy. Being rolled at the start by a 40 footer was a legitimate concern for the short course windward leeward racing so the smaller boats made sure they started in a tactically sound position.

Not only was there high class racing but a couple special guests took to the Port Phillip Bay waters including dual Olympian, Krystal Weir sailing on Wicked, and Volvo Ocean Race sailor and 2016 Female Victorian Sailor of the Year, Sophie Cisek sailing on Scarlet Runner.

Port Phillip Women's Championship Series at Sandringham YC - photo © Alex McKinnon Photography
Port Phillip Women's Championship Series at Sandringham YC - photo © Alex McKinnon Photography

After a successful four races and some great camaraderie on the water winners for the regatta were decided. Madeleine Linton skippering 'Bruschetta VI' took the win overall in AMS, Celia Dymond skippering 'Jungle Juice' won the Performance Handicapping division (PHS) and Kirsty Harris took out IRC. Kirsty recapped her team's racing,

"We had a great time sailing out there; we just focused on the breeze and adjusting the rig and settings accordingly. We also wanted to sail a clean race and to just enjoy sailing together. We had a great group of girls on board. We wanted to say a big thank you to the boat owner, Rob for letting us train and compete in his boat!"

The Port Phillip Women's Championship Series has seen two races and in so now has current leaders of the series.

All PPWCS results can be found here.

The Port Phillip Women's Championship Series continues with the Jennifer Goldsmith Trophy hosted by the Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron on Sunday March 19.

To follow the series visit www.womenandgirlsinsailing.com.au or follow the series on, Facebook.

Related Articles

2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 5
Big winds and choppy seas on Port Phillip Bay Big winds and choppy seas were the taste of Saturday's racing at the Club Marine Series. Race Day 5, February 25, saw 120 boats registered for the series with some boats not venturing to the start line due to the fresh Port Phillip Bay breeze. Posted on 27 Feb Port Phillip Women's Championship Series day 1
Val Hodge Trophy kicks off racing The Royal Yacht Club of Victoria (RYCV) played host to the Race Day 1 of the Port Phillip Women's Championship Series (PPWCS) on Sunday 19th February. Posted on 20 Feb 2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 4
Busy summer brings experienced crews back After nearly two months away from the race track the Club Marine Series was continued yesterday 11 February, 2017, with 119 registrants and hosted by the Royal Brighton Yacht Club. Posted on 12 Feb 2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 3
Summer arrives in Melbourne Summer has arrived in Melbourne and with it brings hot wind and strong breezes. This was seen yesterday, December 3, when day three of the Club Marine Series took place, the final race of 2016 before the Christmas break is due. Posted on 3 Dec 2016 Olympians launch 2016 Sailing World Cup Final
Less than three weeks to go With less than 3 weeks until Australia's largest Olympic and Invited class regatta hits the waters of Port Phillip Bay, the event organisers are excited with the participation from international and national sailors. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 2
Blustery Port Phillip winds Despite winds gusting up to 30 knots, racing continued today, 5 November 2016, for Day 2 of the Club Marine Series on Port Phillip Bay. Posted on 5 Nov 2016 2016/17 Club Marine Series Day 1
Out in force on Port Phillip Bay after the Winter hibernation Despite most boat hibernating in the winter, competitors came out in force yesterday, 8 October 2016, for day one of the 2016/17 Club Marine Series. 100 boats across both the white and blue division took to Port Phillip Bay. Posted on 9 Oct 2016 World Cup Final places available by request
The chance to race in Melbourne in December The first offer to be part of the Sailing World Cup Final, Melbourne in December made to the top 20 ranked in each Olympic class by the world sailing body has reaped high calibre entries from multiple countries. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series
Finishes on a high at Royal Brighton YC The 2016 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series ended on a high yesterday, 1st May, not because racing was cancelled due to high winds but because 2016 marked the most successful year for this series to date. Posted on 2 May 2016 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series race 4
History made at Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron Round four of the 2016 Port Phillip Women's Championship Series, hosted by Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron, saw 25 boats hit the start line, yesterday the 17th April, in a generous 10 – 15 knots sou'westerly. Posted on 18 Apr 2016

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy