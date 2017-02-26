Topper Taster Days

2017

The 2017 Volvo GJW Winter Regatta held at the 2012 Olympic sailing venue of WPNSA was the first National Series Topper event for 6 young sailors local to the Weymouth and Portland area to experience an event where 160 boys and girls ranging from 9 to 16 competed in this regatta.

ITCA GBR the Topper class association and Topper International provided 6 brand new race prepared Toppers for the 6 sailors along with a free entry to the event. Each sailor was invited by Rosie Bain from the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre to take part in this large event. These selected sailors have shown promise and dedication and enjoyment of the sport and have gained the necessary experience to race around a course but haven't until now race amongst 160 other young sailors.

Storm Doris and Ewan combined at this weekends event didn't deter these confident and determined sailors, in the 5.3 fleet Nyah Lowe and Hollie Coleman worked hard and enjoyed the experience and stuck it out to the final race.

In the 4.2 fleet 4 sailors took part and a great time was had by Harry Somerville who in his first race finished a very commendable 7th place, his other friends Alissa Marshall, Corey Parker and Amelia Hiscocks all had some great experiences in very difficult conditions.

With these experiences these budding young sailors can go back to their home clubs and tell their friends about the fun and the competition, encouraging them to become more involved and carry on sailing and developing the Topper fleet at their own club.

The six boat trailer will travel to selected National Series events and give more opportunities and experiences for more local sailors.

The 2017 events venues are the following:

18th-19th March - Carsington Sailing Club

29th April-1st May - Grafham Water Sailing Club

17th-18th June - Rutland Sailing Club

15th-16th July - Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club

16th-17th September - Poole Yacht Club

For more information on the opportunity to have a place at one of these events please email