The Junior Offshore Group 2017 season is on its way

Jelenko and Raffles during the Universal Safety Nab Tower Race © JOG Jelenko and Raffles during the Universal Safety Nab Tower Race © JOG

by Nick Barlow today at 8:00 pm

With less than a month to go before the start of the Junior Offshore Group (JOG) 2017 season, entries for the Cat 4 Nab Tower race on Saturday 1st April are arriving in the Secretary's office on a regular basis.

This race and the two Cat 3 races to and from Cherbourg over the Easter weekend are always popular with JOG members and fleets for all four classes are expected to be as large and competitive as usual this year. More information on these races, as well as details of the whole year programme, can be found on the JOG website. Details for this are below.

The past few months have seen the transition of the Captain's duties to Peter Cover and he is looking forward to meeting as many new and existing members as he can at the 12 destinations on this years calendar. Peter Chartres, outgoing Secretary, is handing over his responsibilities to Nick Barlow, outgoing Captain and long time JOG racer, and this will be completed by mid summer. Contact details for Nick are also below. Both Captain and Secretary are supported by a Committee of owners and crews from all classes who are always open to suggestions on how the Club can support aspiring as well as experienced yacht racers.

2017 also sees a number of new Sponsors and thanks are extended to NJO Sails - Cowes Cherbourg Cowes, RS Divers - St Vaast, Hamble Estate Agency - Cowes Yarmouth Cowes, Osmotech - Alderney and CData Services - Dartmouth.

JOG prides itself on its friendly and accessible nature, with a wide variety of races to destinations in the UK, the Channel Islands and France. Because it does not have a clubhouse to support it can offer great value membership, including a Family membership option. The social side of the club is found at the end of a day's racing and there is always a 'designated watering hole' for those who want to swap stories. To quote Alex Thompson, "Often people ask me what is the best thing about offshore racing and most of the time it's the party at the end."

JOG looks forward to meeting as many new members and yachts as possible in what promises to be another fantastic, competitive and most of all fun, season ahead.

NEXT JOG RACE: Cowes – Nab Tower, Saturday 1st April, first start at 08:30 BST.

Entry Forms, full race programme & crew available/boats looking for crew information all now available online at www.jog.org.uk