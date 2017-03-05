Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
The Sailor's Book of the Weather by Simon Keeling
The Sailor's Book of the Weather by Simon Keeling

Boats for sale

18ft Skiff to finish - Brand New
located in North Shields
18ft Skiff
located in Ashbourne
18 Foot Skiff
located in Grimsby

18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship - Race 3

by Frank Quealey today at 1:56 pm 25 February - 5 March 2017

Australia finally broke the New Zealand dominance so far in the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, when Appliancesonline.com won an incident packed Race 3 of the championship on Sydney Harbour today.

The race began in a light East wind before a rain squall hit the fleet on the spinnaker run to the bottom mark off Kurraba Point.

Visibility was non-existant for the spectators, and when the fleet finally emerged from the gloom several boats had capsized,

Finally, after the squall passed, the fleet sailed the windward leg to Rose Bay, but the dramas weren't over as the wind died completely as the fleet were on the next spinnaker run to Kurraba Point.

With the wind now gone completely, race officials decided to shorten the course at Kurraba Point and Appliancesonline.com.au was declared the winner.

It was a welcome change of luck for the Appliancesonline crew of David Witt, Tom Anderson and Tom Clout, who were plagued by gear problems in the first two races.

Appliancesonline's winning margin was 7m15 from Thurlow Fisher Lawyers (Michael Coxon, Trent Barnabas, Dave O'Connor) with New Zealand's Knight Frank (Riley Dean, Luke Stevenson, Tim Sneddon) a further 2m6s back in third place.

The rest of the fleet were becalmed and it was another 27 minutes before the fourth boat crossed the finish line.

Ironically there was only 5s between the fourth placed C-Tech (Alex Vallings) and Peroni (Nick Daly). Compassmarkets.com (Keagan York) finished sixth.

Yamaha (David McDiarmid), winner of each of the first two races, retired with gear damage and is well back on points, but will still the championship once the result is discarded.

There is also a protest on the race plus others pending from earlier races and all point are provisional only at this stage.

Thurlow Fisher Lawyers is on 9 points, followed by Appliancesonline on 14, defending champion, Smeg (Lee Knapton) 16, C-Tech 16, Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney) 17 and Knight Frank on 22.

Howie Hamlin (USA) grabbed the early lead at the Rose Bay windward mark when he took Harken to a 10s lead over Thurlow Fisher Lawyers.

There was a group of close challengers including Line 7 (Jonathan Whitty), Asko Appliances (Marcus Ashley-Jones), Peroni and Triple M (James Ward).

Action at the wing mark as the rain squall starts to hit during 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship race 3 - photo © Frank Quealey
Action at the wing mark as the rain squall starts to hit during 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship race 3 - photo © Frank Quealey

Harken maintained the lead to the wing mark off Clark Island with Thurlow Fisher Lawyers in close contact.

As the fleet set off from the wing mark for the tight run to Kurraba Point the rain squall hit and visibility was down to near zero for those watching the race.

When the squall was gone and visibility cleared there were numerous skiffs capsized.

Thurlow Fisher lawyers had taken the lead from Line 7 but Appliancesonline was revelling in the freshening breeze and rapidly closing on Thurlow Fisher.

The only other skiffs in the lead group were Ilve (Ollie Hartas) and Knight Frank.

As this group approached Rose Bay the wind became very light and Thurlow Fisher Lawyers came back to be just 15s behind Appliancesonline.

When one of the Thurlow crew slipped and the skiff capsized, Appliances was left with a big lead which the team held in the dying wind.

David Witt was happy with his team's result and claimed: "It's amazing how one day can change a championship."

"We had a problem in Race 1 when the mast didn't fit the boat, then had to go with our #1 rig in Race 2 (while everyone else used the #2 rig) when our little rig broke."

David Witt and team onboard Appliances Online, winners of 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship race 3 - photo © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
David Witt and team onboard Appliances Online, winners of 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship race 3 - photo © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com

Many teams suffered badly from the dying wind today as they dropped back from prominent positions to finish near the tail of the fleet.

The overall position of the championship will be a little clearer after tomorrow's protest hearings and Race 4.

Race 4 of the JJ Giltinan Championship will be sailed tomorrow, Wednesday, 1 March, at 3pm. The Australian 18 Footers League Spectator Ferry will leave Double Bay Public Wharf at 2.30pm.

Race Dates:

  • Race 4 - Wednesday 1 March
  • Race 5 - Thursday 2 March
  • Race 6 - Saturday 4 March
  • Race 7 - Sunday 5 March
A spectator ferry will follow each of the races in the championship, leaving Double Bay Public Wharf alongside the clubhouse, at 2.30pm on each race day.

All races will be live streamed from the Camera Cat and the drone, a world's first. Head to 18footers.com to watch the race live or catch up later.

Related Articles

18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 2
New Zealand's Yamaha team tightened their grip New Zealand champion Yamaha team tightened the grip on the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, with another stunning victory in today's Race 2 of the championship on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 26 Feb 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 1
New Zealand champion Yamaha scores a brilliant win New Zealand champion Yamaha came from behind to score a brilliant win in Race 1 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The winning Group, on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 25 Feb JJ Giltinan Championship Invitational Race
Fleet almost becalmed on Sydney Harbour The 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship regatta began on Sydney Harbour today when the Australian 18 Footers League conducted the traditional Invitation Race for all 26 regatta entrants. Posted on 24 Feb Asko Appliances Team Totally Focused
For the 18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship One of teams with a strong chance to take out the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, is the Asko Appliances team, skippered by Marcus Ashley-Jones. Posted on 24 Feb New Zealand's big chance to make history
In the 18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship Can the Yamaha 18ft Skiff team of David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins become the first New Zealand team in the 79-year history to win the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour? Posted on 22 Feb 18ft Skiff Club Championship race 11
Convincing win for Thurlow Fisher Lawyers ahead of the JJs With the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship just six days away, today's Race 11 of the Australian 18 Footers League's Club Championship on Sydney Harbour took on even greater importance than usual for the 19 teams contesting the event. Posted on 19 Feb 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship preview
Smeg's title defence looking tough The closeness of the 2016 championship and the likely improvement in a few of last year's rookie teams, indicates the 2017 championship will be just as tough to win as Smeg's victory was just twelve months ago. Posted on 17 Feb 18ft Skiff President's Trophy
Thrills and spills on Sydney Harbour It was a day of thrills and spills for the 18 Footers as they battled across Sydney Harbour in a 22-28knot Southerly today. The conditions tested even the best of sailors as they completed three windward/leewards for the President's Trophy. Posted on 12 Feb Zhik's H1 Helmet
Makes sailing in protective headgear a 'no brainer'! There is no doubt that like skiing and cycling, wearing helmets afloat is becoming a 'no brainer'. As the sport is gearing up, be it on foils or multihulls, there is ever more reason to protection your head from crashes. Posted on 6 Feb 18ft Skiff Australian Championship overall
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers wins after faultless race Michael Coxon, Dave O'Conner and Trent Barnabas of Thurlow Fisher Lawyers were crowned 18ft Skiff Australian Champions today after sailing a faultless race on Sydney Harbour. The trio finished almost four minutes ahead of second place. Posted on 5 Feb

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy