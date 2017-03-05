Please select your home edition
North Sails Reps at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
by Judith Wilkinson, North Sails today at 6:07 pm
4-5 March 2017
Our North Sails representatives will be at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend.
If you would like to speak to any of them about North Sails products please feel free to contact them. They may not always be at their base stand but will be happy to come and meet you.
Charlie Cumbley
- Saturday 4th March - based at Stands: OK Dinghy (B40 - Grand Hall) or Solo (B46 - Grand Hall).
Tom Lonsdale
- Saturday 4th March - based at Stand: Merlin Rocket (B16 - Grand Hall)
Rich Bell
- Sunday 5th March - based at Stand: B14 (A16 - Grand Hall)
Lawrence Creaser
- Saturday 4th March - based at Stands: GP14 & Solo
Lawrence will be giving a tuning & rigging talk on the GP14 Stand at Midday on Saturday.
Tom Gillard
- Sunday 5th March
Mark Barnes
- Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th March - based at Stand: B14 (A16 - Grand Hall)
Duncan Hepplewhite & Emma Hepplewhite
- Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th March - based at Stand: Sailing Fast (B54 - Grand Hall)
More details on the Dinghy Show can be seen
here
.
Charlie Cumbley
07811 436 935
Rich Bell
07811 436919
Tom Lonsdale
07772 635801
Mark Barnes
07775 421935
Lawrence Creaser
07903 329356
Tom Gillard
07474 724745
Duncan Hepplewhite
07817 704637
Emma Hepplewhite
07817 357776
Go North. Go Beyond.
