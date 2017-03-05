North Sails Reps at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Our North Sails representatives will be at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend.

Shane Hughes joins North Sails Ireland

Strengthening its sales and service line-up North Sails Ireland is strengthening its sales and service line-up ahead of what promises to be a strong year for the Crosshaven based company.

Visit North Sails at the London Boat Show

Team on hand to help with all your sailing needs North Sails will be at the London Boat Show at ExCel from 6th - 15th January 2017. Stop by our stand F081 where our team will be on hand to help with all your sailing needs. We will also be offering competitive boat show pricing throughout the show.

90 Days of Savings ends soon!

Don't miss out with North Sails One-Design Don't miss out on North Sails One Design's Savings program which runs through to the end of the year. No matter what class you sail, North Sails' superior products, combined with the expertise of our dedicated team, will help you move up the scoreboard.

November Savings End Soon

At North Sails One Design Europe While our 90 Days of Savings program runs through to the end of the year, you will get a better deal ordering NOW rather than waiting until the end of the year!

One week to go on maximum savings at North Sails

The earlier you order, the more you save October is the best time of the year to order the fastest one-design sails for the 2017 season, during this month we offer the maximum savings on our products. With just one week to go don't miss out on taking advantage of these exclusive savings.

J/80 Product Range for 2017

World Championship winning designs The 2017 range of products for the J/80 are now ready. Check out all the details below. Our Class Experts are ready and waiting to advise if you need information or have any questions, so please do not hesitate to contact them.

North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings

The best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings has started. Now is the best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season, supported by a dedicated team of one-design experts at the lowest prices of the year.

North Sails Finn product range for 2017

Class Experts ready and waiting to advise if you The 2017 range of products for the Finn are now ready. Check out all the details below. Our Class Experts are ready and waiting to advise if you need information or have any questions, so please do not hesitate to contact them.

A few spaces left for the North Sails Golf Day

Raising money for the John Merricks Sailing Trust We have a few spaces left for the North Sails 2016 Golf Day. It will be the 20th annual event of its kind, organised to raise money for the John Merricks Sailing Trust.