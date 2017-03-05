Suzuki to showcase ultimate safety boat packages at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Ribcraft 4.8 Safety Boat © Suzuki Ribcraft 4.8 Safety Boat © Suzuki

by Jamie Moran today at 8:48 am

Returning once again as the title sponsor of the RYA Dinghy Show, Suzuki Marine will be showcasing the very latest in outboard motor technology as part of its line up of ultimate 4-stroke outboards – across the weekend of 4th-5th March 2016 at Alexandra Palace, London.

The only show of its kind dedicated to dinghy sailing, the RYA Suzuki Dinghy show is the ideal platform for Suzuki to exhibit a number of RYA specified safety boat packages.

Suzuki has partnered with Ribcraft and Rigiflex to develop these safety boat packages and, in conjunction with the RYA, is able to offer standard packages that will cater for the needs of most dinghy sailing clubs and training centres, including coastal clubs, using sheltered inshore waters, or less sheltered coastal waters and inland clubs using lakes or reservoirs. Suzuki outboards are absolutely ideal for safety boat use as they are reliable, fuel-efficient, quiet and incredibly easy to use.

In addition, Suzuki's outboards are equally at home being used for other applications in the dinghy sailing world including powering tenders and small inflatables or chase boats, as well as acting as auxiliary outboards on cruising dinghies. With this in mind, Suzuki will also have Takacat and F-RIB inflatables displayed on its stand (F10) at the show.

Suzuki's new DF4A, DF5A and DF6A models with their three-way storage system are ideal outboards for the dinghy sailing market as they are lightweight, portable and incredibly versatile. Plus, Suzuki is currently offering a free storage and carry bag worth £95 RRP with these models, which is just one of a number of special offers that will be available during the show.

George Cheeseman, Head of Suzuki GB's Marine Division, said, "We're really pleased to be back as title sponsors of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and looking forward to the 4th and 5th March. Along with our partner boat builders Ribcraft and Rigiflex, we'll be available to talk to sailing clubs about the RYA-specified safety boat packages we have available."

He continued, "Just like British sailing the show itself continues to go from strength to strength and we're delighted to be a part of it."

Across the weekend, there will be an extensive programme of inspiring, educational and informative talks and coaching seminars from leading experts, including a talk on best practice for safety boat handling, plus hundreds of commercial exhibitors, as well as RYA affiliated clubs and class associations displaying and retailing the very latest equipment for the season ahead. Advance tickets for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show (with a reduced rate for RYA members and RYA affiliated clubs) are available now by visiting dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling 0844 858 9069*.

*Calls will be charged at 7p per minute, plus network extras.