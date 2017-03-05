Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 1 728
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen A5166Assembled - Aluminium Arm Mainsheet Jammer
Allen A5166Assembled - Aluminium Arm Mainsheet Jammer

Suzuki to showcase ultimate safety boat packages at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Jamie Moran today at 8:48 am Stand F10, 4-5 March 2017
Ribcraft 4.8 Safety Boat © Suzuki

Returning once again as the title sponsor of the RYA Dinghy Show, Suzuki Marine will be showcasing the very latest in outboard motor technology as part of its line up of ultimate 4-stroke outboards – across the weekend of 4th-5th March 2016 at Alexandra Palace, London.

The only show of its kind dedicated to dinghy sailing, the RYA Suzuki Dinghy show is the ideal platform for Suzuki to exhibit a number of RYA specified safety boat packages.

Suzuki has partnered with Ribcraft and Rigiflex to develop these safety boat packages and, in conjunction with the RYA, is able to offer standard packages that will cater for the needs of most dinghy sailing clubs and training centres, including coastal clubs, using sheltered inshore waters, or less sheltered coastal waters and inland clubs using lakes or reservoirs. Suzuki outboards are absolutely ideal for safety boat use as they are reliable, fuel-efficient, quiet and incredibly easy to use.

Ribcraft 5.85 Safety Boat - photo © Suzuki
Ribcraft 5.85 Safety Boat - photo © Suzuki

In addition, Suzuki's outboards are equally at home being used for other applications in the dinghy sailing world including powering tenders and small inflatables or chase boats, as well as acting as auxiliary outboards on cruising dinghies. With this in mind, Suzuki will also have Takacat and F-RIB inflatables displayed on its stand (F10) at the show.

Suzuki's new DF4A, DF5A and DF6A models with their three-way storage system are ideal outboards for the dinghy sailing market as they are lightweight, portable and incredibly versatile. Plus, Suzuki is currently offering a free storage and carry bag worth £95 RRP with these models, which is just one of a number of special offers that will be available during the show.

George Cheeseman, Head of Suzuki GB's Marine Division, said, "We're really pleased to be back as title sponsors of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and looking forward to the 4th and 5th March. Along with our partner boat builders Ribcraft and Rigiflex, we'll be available to talk to sailing clubs about the RYA-specified safety boat packages we have available."

He continued, "Just like British sailing the show itself continues to go from strength to strength and we're delighted to be a part of it."

Rigiflex Safety Boat - photo © SuzukiSuzuki
Rigiflex Safety Boat - photo © SuzukiSuzuki

Across the weekend, there will be an extensive programme of inspiring, educational and informative talks and coaching seminars from leading experts, including a talk on best practice for safety boat handling, plus hundreds of commercial exhibitors, as well as RYA affiliated clubs and class associations displaying and retailing the very latest equipment for the season ahead. Advance tickets for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show (with a reduced rate for RYA members and RYA affiliated clubs) are available now by visiting dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling 0844 858 9069*.

*Calls will be charged at 7p per minute, plus network extras.

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy